AVOCA — Kinsey Scheffler of AHSTW hit a shot at the buzzer to take down Underwood 52-50 in the Class 2-A Region 8 quarterfinals Tuesday night.
The Vikings had possession with seven seconds left in a tie game but had to go the length of the court. Following a timeout, Claire Denning took the inbound pass and then made a baseball pass to a streaking Claire Harris down the left side of the court who got a shot off in the lane but missed. Scheffler was in perfect position to get the rebound and put-back for the win.
Scheffler finished with a game-high 19 points in the win and teammate Claire Denning added 17.
Underwood’s Kendra Kuck and Erica Rowe scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
AHSTW head coach Steve Sauvain knew Tuesday night’s regional game would be a challenge.
“Tonight, we knew we were going to have our hands full,” Sauvain said. “They had won five in a row, they had been playing good ball. They’re so athletic and quick, and I thought our girls played pretty hesitant; kind of playing just to hope we could survive. But we stayed the course again and did what we needed to to win.”
AHSTW advances to the semifinals to play Nodaway Valley Friday night in Atlantic.
Underwood (12-11) 12 14 6 18 — 50
AHSTW (19-3) 18 6 11 17 — 52
U: Aliyah Humphrey 5, Erin McMains 7, Leah Hall 7, Zoe Rus 3, Kendra Kuck 12, Macy Vanfossan 5, Erica Rowe 11.
AHSTW: Claire Denning 17, Julia Kock 3, Kailey Jones 6, Morgan Heiny 4, Claire Harris 3, Kinsey Scheffler 19.
Nodaway Valley 56, Treynor 50
GREENFIELD — Treynor faced a 13-point halftime deficit Tuesday and couldn’t come back in a six-point Class 2-A regional clash with Nodaway Valley.
Mandy Stogdill led the way for the Cardinals with 21 points in the losing effort.
“We got down 15 and scrapped and clawed and got within five with the ball in the fourth quarter,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said. “We just didn’t hit enough shots. Give Nodaway Valley credit. They scored on our defense, got us in a hole and we couldn’t get out of it.”
Treynor (8-14) 12 8 15 15 — 50
Nodaway Valley (20-2) 20 13 8 15 — 50
T: Tori Castle 11, Kennedy Elwood 7, Mandy Stogdill 21, Brooklynn Currin 6, Emma Flathers 3, Clara Teigland 2.
NV: Reagan Weinheimer 6, Maddax DeVault 27, Macy Kuhns 2, Lexi Shike 8, Corinne Bond 3, Alyssa Davis 10.
Logan-Magnolia 68, Tri-Center 31
LOGAN — Logan-Magnolia defeated Tri-Center 68-31 in the quarter finals of the Class 2-A regional.
Lo-Ma was led in scoring by Kylie Morrison and her 24 points and Violet Lapke’s 18.
Tri-Center’s Madison Ausdemore finished with 14 points.
Next up for Lo-Ma is a regional semi final match up with Mount Ayr Friday night in Red Oak.
Tri-Center (5-18) 13 4 8 6 — 31
Logan-Magnolia (19-3) 16 15 20 17 — 68
TC: Presley Pogge 9, Molly Carlson 2, Brooke Daughenbaugh 6, Madison Ausdemore 14.
Lo-Ma: Violet Lapke 18, Samantha Yoder 3, Kylie Morrison 24, Emilie Thompson 2, Audrey Roden 2, Emme Lake 4, Greylan Hornbeck 3, Macanna Guritz 2, Mya Moss 8, Megan Dunn 2.
Boys Basketball
Lewis Central 53, Glenwood 49
GLENWOOD — Lewis Central took Tuesday’s road match over Glenwood 53-49 to improve to 13-7 on the season.
Noah Rigatuso led all scorers with 24 points in the win for L.C. Teammate Easton Dermody added 14 for the Titans.
“It was a hard-fought game on both sides,” Lewis Central coach Dan Miller said. “It was close throughout. I think the biggest lead anyone had was six points. To go down there and beat a quality team on the road is just a credit to our kids. I thought we battled hard throughout and I’m really pleased to get a win over a quality team like Glenwood.”
Glenwood was led by Ryan Blum and his 18 points.
Lewis Central is back in action Thursday night at home versus Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The Rams play Greene County at home next Monday.
Lewis Central (13-7) 13 7 18 15 — 53
Glenwood (16-5) 7 12 18 12 — 49
LC: Cole Drummond 5, Easton Dermody 14, Logan Jones 2, Noah Rigatuso 24, Thomas Fidone 8.
G: John Palmer 12, Dylan Sondag 2, Zach Carr 8, Silas Bales 3, Nate Hughes 4, Ben Hughes 2, Ryan Blum 18.
