Abraham Lincoln outscored Thomas Jefferson 15-2 in the second quarter on its way to a 12-points victory in Missouri River Conference play.
Leading 11-8 after the first quarter, A.L. limited the Yellow Jackets to only a pair of second-quarter free throws. That strong defensive effort helped the Lynx build a 16-point halftime lead.
“We did a nice job defensively in that quarter,” A.L. coach Chad Schaa said. “I believe they had only two free throws made in that quarter. The defense locked it down and got rebounds.”
T.J. coach Devin Schoening noted how much of a difference the second quarter played in Friday’s outcome.
“We got off to a pretty good start, but the second quarter just killed us,” he said. “We have really been hurt this year by some stretches where we have a real offensive drought.
“A.L. did a nice job tonight, and they knocked down shots when they needed to. They are a tough, talented team.”
Lucy Turner led the way for the Lynx with 19 points, and Jillian Shanks added 13.
Allison Schubert’s 10-point effort led T.J.
Abraham Lincoln (4-2, 3-0) 11 15 11 11 — 48
Thomas Jefferson (1-3, 1-2) 8 2 11 15 — 26
AL: Jillian Shanks 13, Kalya Schleifman 8, Alexis Pomernackas 3, Bailey Girres 1, Julia Wagoner 4, Lucy Turner 19.
T.J: Hannah Belt 3, Suzie Miller 9, Jasmine Ramos 9, Allisa Schubert 6, Allison Schubert 10.
Logan-Magnolia 51, Treynor 26
LOGAN — Defense propelled Logan-Magnolia past Treynor Friday in a battle of Western Iowa Conference teams.
Lo-Ma allowed only five points in the first quarter and one in the third, paving the way to its sixth win of the season.
“I thought our defense set the tone,” Lo-Ma coach Derek Sonderland said. “They did a great job of understanding the game plan. We played well as a team, and our bench came in and gave us quality minutes.”
Violet Lapke scored a game-high 20 points to lead Lo-Ma.
Clara Teigland’s eight points paced Treynor.
Treynor (2-3) 5 12 1 8 — 26
Logan-Magnolia (6-0) 18 12 12 9 — 51
T: Clara Teigland 8, Tori Castle 6, Mandy Stogdill 4, Kennedy Elwood 2, Emma Flathers 2, Brooklyn Sedlak 2, Kasey Lang 2.
LM: Violet Lapke 20, Kylie Morrison 10, Emilie Thompson 5, Macanna Guritz 4, Mya Moss 4, Ava Goldsmith 3, Greylan Hornbeck 3, Emme Lake 2.
Riverside 66, Missouri Valley 46
MISSOURI VALLEY — Riverside girls basketball came away with its first win of the season Friday night, defeating Missouri Valley 66-46.
“We handled their press really well,” Riverside head coach Taylor Schueman said. “We pushed the ball. The faster the pace, the better off we are. If we can get quicker shots, we’re better off. We also dominated on the boards tonight.”
Riverside was led in scoring by Ashlynn Amdor’s 22 points. The Bulldogs had three other players in double-figures including Franee Maher and Emily Brown, who finished with 15 points apiece. Meghan Reed chipped in ten points.
Mo-Valley’s leading scorer was Morghan Herman and her 26 points.
Riverside (1-5) 66
Missouri Valley (0-5) 46
Riverside: Ashlynn Amdor 22, Franee Maher 15, Emily Brown 15, Meghan Reed 10, Stormy Noble 1, Kia Meek 2, McKenna Rose 1.
MV: Morghan Herman 26, Carlie Winchester 7, Ella Myler 4, Maya Contreraz 4, Payton Hilts 2, Addi Huegli 3.
Glenwood 88, Clarinda 13
CLARINDA — Glenwood girls basketball remained undefeated after Friday’s 88-13 win over Clarinda.
The Rams were led in scoring by Madison Camden’s 21 points. Elle Scarborough and Hayllee Sell each finished with 11 points in the win.
Glenwood (6-0) 23 31 25 9 — 88
Clarinda (0-6) 2 3 0 8 — 13
Glenwood: Hayllee Sell 11, Jenna Hopp 9, Coryl Matheny 2, Emma Hughes 9, Abby Hughes 9, Madison Camden 21, Elle Scarborough 14, Grace Nightser 1, Morgan Stanislav 4, Arnold Brynlee 9.
Audubon 54, AHSTW 48
AVOCA — Audubon girls basketball handed AHSTW its first loss of the season with a 54-48 overtime win.
“We missed ten layups in the first half,” AHSTW coach Steve Sauvin said. “We missed six shots right under the basket in the fourth quarter and overtime. We just didn’t shoot well. You can’t beat a good team when you don’t shoot well.”
“I thought Claire Denning did her best to try to keep us going offensively,” Sauvin added. “Claire Harris did a nice job; she had four 3-pointers tonight. They hit some big shots for us.”
Harris finished with 12 points while Denning added 11 for AHSTW.
Audubon was led in scoring by Aleah Hermensen and Hannah Thygesen, each with 16 points.
Audubon (5-1) 13 2 14 17 8 — 54
AHSTW (5-1) 10 11 10 15 2 — 48
Audubon: Kate Tessman 2, Mallory Riebhoff 10, Aleah Hermensen 16, Hannah Thygesen 16, McKenna Petersen 3, Jaci Christensen 7.
AHSTW: Claire Denning 11, Julia Kock 8, Kailey Jones 8, Morgan Heiny 2, Claire Harris 12, Kinsey Scheffler 7.
Boys Basketball
AHSTW 75, Audubon 59
AVOCA — AHSTW used a big third quarter Friday to break open a Western Iowa Conference matchup against Audubon.
The Vikings outscored the Wheelers 26-11 in the third quarter to take a commanding lead.
Joey Cunningham led the way for AHSTW with 15 points. Michael Mantell added 14 points and seven rebounds.
AHSTW connected on 11 3-pointers in the game.
Audubon (1-4) 14 9 11 25 — 59
AHSTW (6-0) 20 16 26 13 — 75
AUD: Skyler Schultes 15, Kaiden Smith 13, Gavin Smith 10, Marcus Olsen 9, Joey Schramm 6, Joel Klocke 4.
AHSTW: Joey Cunningham 15, Michael Mantell 14, Brayden Lund 11, Clayton Akers 11, Raydden Grobe 10, Kyle Sternberg 7, Sam Porter 5, Cole Scheffler 1.
Glenwood 76,
Clarinda 53
CLARINDA - A balanced scoring attack helped Glenwood boys basketball improve to 4-0 on the season following a 76-53 win over Clarinda Friday night.
Ryan Blum was atop the scoring column for the Rams with 22 points, while teammates John Palmer and Zach Carr added 19 and 14, respectively.
"I thought we played a pretty solid second half; we outscored them 40-29," Glenwood head coach Curt Schulte said. "We did a really nice job taking care of the basketball. We only had four turnovers for the night. It was a good, accomplished road win for us."
Glenwood has a quick turnaround as it will host Omaha Roncalli Saturday afternoon at 3:30.
Glenwood (4-0) 13 23 20 20 - 76
Clarinda (3-2) 15 9 13 16 - 53
Glenwood: John Palmer 19, Dylan Sondag 2, Zach Carr 14, Silas Bales 8, Nate Hughes 4, Brock Sell 2, Ben Hughes 5, Ryan Blum 22.
Clarinda: Kory Rogers 13, Connor Brown 13, Drew Brown 5, Nathan Lindsay 18, Grant Jobe 4.
East Mills 60, Stanton 57
MALVERN — East Mills boys basketball won its fifth-straight game to start off the 2019-20 campaign after a 60-57 win over Stanton Friday night.
Stanton controlled most of the game, up 34-19 at the half, but a 22 point fourth quarter from East Mills and a couple of big shots late in the game sealed the win for the Wolverines.
Michael Schafer of East Mills hit a three-pointer with about one minute left to tie the game up and then hit another three at the buzzer to give East Mills the win.
Schafer finished with 24 points while teammates Mason Crouse and Nolan Smiley each tallied 12 points in the win.
Stanton (3-1) 10 24 15 8 — 57
East Mills (5-0) 4 15 19 22 — 60
East Mills: Michael Schafer 24, Nic Duysen 10, Mason Crouse 12, Brad Hall 2, Nolan Smiley 12.
Bowling
Thomas Jefferson boys, girls win holiday tourney
The Thomas Jefferson girls and boys bowling teams were victorious at Friday’s eight-team Thomas Jefferson Holiday Tournament.
The Yellow Jacket boys finished with 3,062 total points, Josh Chavarria’s two-game total of 505. Lewis Central (2,955) placed third, St. Albert (2,731) was fifth and Abraham Lincoln was sixth (2,730).
The T.J. girls finished with a total of 2,581 points, led by Natalie Arnold’s two-game total of 389. Abraham Lincoln (2,241) was third, Lewis Central (2,109) was fifth and St. Albert (994) placed eighth.
Boys team results
1, Thomas Jefferson 3,062; Le Mars 2,987; 3, Lewis Central 2,955; 4, Red Oak 2,910; 5, St. Albert 2,731; 6, Abraham Lincoln 2,730; 7, Shenandoah 2,558; 8, Tri-Center 2,041.
Girls team results
1, Thomas Jefferson 2,581; 2, Le Mars 2,568; 3, Abraham Lincoln 2,241; 4, Shenandoah 2,181; 5, Lewis Central 2,109; 6, Red Oak 2,107; 7, Tri-Center 1,902; 8, St. Albert 994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.