St. Albert used a five-run sixth inning to break open a tie game en route to an 8-3 Hawkeye Ten Conference victory Monday in the season opener for both teams.
Cy Patterson finished with a double and two RBIs and Daniel McGrath added two hits, including a two-run double in the decisive sixth inning.
Luke Hubbard earned the win for the Falcons in relief of Jeff Miller.
“Jeff did a really good job,” St. Albert coach Duncan Patterson said. “He left one pitch up, threw a lot of strikes and we made a lot of plays in the field. It was nice to see the boys turn it on after they tied it up.”
The Falcons will be back in action tonight, playing host to Lewis Central.
Harlan (0-1) 010 002 0 – 3 5 3
St. Albert (1-0) 102 005 x – 8 8 2
W: Luke Hubbard. L: Joey Moser
Lewis Central 13,
Atlantic 2
Bryson Sharon had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs, and Jonah Pomremke added a triple, an RBI and three walks as Lewis Central earned a convincing 13-2 victory over Atlantic in the season opener for both teams.
Nolan Miller picked up the win for the Titans, tossing three innings, allowing three hits while striking out five.
“Offensively we came out strong with six runs in the first inning, which set the tone for the rest of the game,” L.C. coach Jim Waters said. “We still feel we left runs on the field and the team is ready to continue to improve.
“Nolan Miller set the tone on the mound by pounding the zone and getting out a a couple jams with runners on.”
Atlantic (0-1) 000 02 – 2
Lewis Central (1-0) 640 12 – 13
W: Nolan Miller.
Thomas Jefferson 8-3
Sioux City North 5-6
Thomas Jefferson split a season-opening doubleheader against Sioux City North, winning the first game 8-5 before dropping the second 6-3.
T.J.’s Sam Shanno had a pair of hits, including a double in the win for the Jackets. Ryan Steinspring stole three bases, and Tucker Rowe picked up the win in relief of Robert Wood, who tossed three innings, striking out seven while allowing no hits.
Grant Merk paced T.J. in the second game with three hits, including a pair of doubles.
“We had some rookie mistakes on the bases, and that cost us in Game 2,” T.J. coach Tom Giles said. “The kids played hard. We need to tighten up some of the inexperienced blunders we had.”
T.J. will be back in action Thursday to take on Abraham Lincoln.
Sioux City North 000 050 0 – 5 3 1
Thomas Jefferson 020 231 x – 8 6 2
W: Tucker Rowe. L: Evan Helbig.
Sioux City North (1-1) 002 020 2 – 6 11 2
Thomas Jefferson (1-1) 002 000 1 – 3 8 1
W: Lomorewx. L: Jared Thompson.
Softball
Harlan 4,
St. Albert 0
Tianna Kasperbauer threw a three-hit shutout, leading Harlan to a 4-0 victory Monday over St. Albert.
The Cyclones scored a pair of runs in the first and third innings to come away with the victory.
Alexis Narmi scattered nine hits for the Saintes in in the losing effort.
“Good first game for us defensively,” St. Albert coach Lyndsay Daley said. “We settled in niceluy after the first inning. We need to get our bats going.”
Harlan (1-0) 202 000 0 — 4 9 0
St. Albert (0-1) 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
W: Tianna Kasperbauer. L: Alexis Narmi
