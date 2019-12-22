SIDNEY — Behind a strong defensive effort and some timely second-half scoring, St. Albert won its second straight game with a convincing victory Saturday at Sidney.
The Saintes led by only 10 points with three minutes left in the third quarter, but they caught fire over the final 11 minutes of the game for the final score.
St. Albert’s Allie Petry led all scorers with 24 points while adding six rebounds. Isabel Pershing added 11 and nine for the winners.
“I thought we had a great team effort tonight,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “It started with being focused on defense. I thought Jordyn Blaha did an excellent job on (Sidney’s Maddy) Duncan. It takes all five, and we had people in the right spots helping.”
St. Albert will return to action Jan. 3 at Carroll Kuemper.
St. Albert (4-3) 21 11 12 17 — 61
Sidney (3-4) 6 14 9 3 — 32
SA: Isabel Pershing 11, Allie Petry 24, Makenna Shepard 3, Lauren Williams 3, Keely Socha 5, Jordyn Blaha 14, Veronica Svajgl 1.
S: Chay Ward 17, Olivia Larsen 1, Maddy Duncan 9, Alexis Massey 2, Avery Dowling 3.
Glenwood 62, Harlan 51
GLENWOOD — Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp combined for 35 points Saturday, leading Glenwood past Hawkeye Ten Conference foe Harlan.
“It was a great start to the season,” said Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen, who has his team at 9-0 entering the holiday break. “We’ve got a lot to work on over the break. On a night we didn’t shoot well, we found a way to win.”
Jocelyn Cheek paced Harlan with 12 points and Ashley Hall had 10.
Harlan (4-4) 16 9 17 9 — 51
Glenwood (9-0) 14 19 14 15 — 62
H: Jocelyn Cheek 12, Ashley Hall 10, Macie Leinen 9, Claire Schmitz 7, Raegen Wicks 7, Brecken Van Baale 4, Caitlyn Leinen 2.
G: Madison Camden 19, Jenna Hopp 16, Coryl Matheny 7, Emma Hughes 6, Abby Hughes 5, Joslyn Lewis 3, Elle Scarborough, Brynlee Arnold 2, Hayllee Sell 1.
Boys Basketball
Harlan 72, Glenwood 66
GLENWOOD — Class 3-A No. 8 Harlan earned a hard-fought Hawkeye Ten Conference victory Saturday over No. 10 Glenwood.
It was the Cyclones’ first win in Glenwood since 2016.
The game featured five ties and 10 lead changes. The Cyclones broke a 64-64 tie by finishing the game on an 8-2 run.
Connor Bruck led the way for Harlan with 19 points while Nate Hughes paced Glenwood with 14 points.
Harlan (6-0) 26 10 16 20 — 72
Glenwood (5-2) 18 21 8 19 — 66
H: Connor Bruck 19, Michael Erlemeier 11, Johnathan Monson 13, Michael Heithoff 18, Aidan Hall 11.
G: John Palmer 11, Dylan Sondag 8, Zach Carr 11, Silas Bales 5, Nate Hughes 14, Ben Hughes 9, Ryan Blum 8.
Swimming
Titans finish 9th at Elkhorn Invite
ELKHORN, Neb — Lewis Central finished ninth Saturday at the 13-team Elkhorn Invitational.
Carter Stangeland participated in all three of the four events in which the Titans scored. He was eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:56.79), 10th in the 500 freestyle (5:18.52) and seventh in the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.05), where he teamed with Gabe Patton, Dylon Cox and David Gann.
“We swam pretty steady,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomberg said. “I was impressed with our new kids that were inexperienced with less swimming. They didn’t score, but they’ve improved a lot.”
Lewis Central scored events
200 freestyle: 8, Carter Stangeland 1:56.79
500 freestyle: 10, Stangeland 5:18.52
200 freestyle relay: 9, Patrick Chase, Francis Morgan, Jack Robbins, Harrison Sprecher 1:46.22.
400 freestyle relay: 7, Gabe Patton, Dylon Cox, David Gann, Stangeland 3:41.05
Wrestling
Logan-Magnolia wins WIC tourney title
AUDUBON — Logan-Magnolia edged Underwood at Saturday’s Western Iowa Conference tournament by a score of 206.5-202 to claim the title.
Each team enjoyed impressive performances. Lo-Ma crowned champions at 113 pounds (Sean Thompson), 152 (Briar Reisz), 220 (Rex Johnsen) and 285 (Barrett Pitt).
Underwood claimed titles at 106 pounds (Gable Porter), 120 (Stevie Barnes), 126 (Nick Stephens), 138 (Logan James) and 145 (Nick Hamilton)
AHSTW crowned three champions on the day with Joel Sampson (132), Denver Pauley (160) and Gavyn Fischer (195).
Team results
1, Logan-Magnolia 206.5; 2, Underwood 202; 3, Missouri Valley 187.5; 4, Riverside 158.5; 5, AHSTW 146.5; 6, Tri-Center 104; 7, Treynor 88; 8, Audubon 32.
Individual champions
106: Gable Porter, Underwood; 113: Sean Thompson Logan-Magnolia; 120: Stevie Barnes, Underwood; 126: Nick Stephens, Underwood; 132: Joel Sampson, AHSTW; 138: Logan James, Underwood; 145: Nick Hamilton, Underwood; 152: Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 160: Denver Pauley, AHSTW; 170: Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center; 182: Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley; 195: Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW; 220: Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia; 285: Barrett Pitt, Logan-Magnolia
A.L. with 3 winners at Auburn Invite
AUBURN, Neb. — Abraham Lincoln finished sixth Saturday at the eight-team Auburn Invitational.
The Lynx had three wrestlers win their weight class. Jude Ryan claimed top honors at 132 pounds, River Petry was first at 195 pounds and Keelan Bailey was first for the Lynx at 285 pounds.
The Lynx will return to action Jan. 7 following the holiday break.
Higgins leads Lewis Central at Miller Invite
FORT DODGE — Lewis Central tied for fifth at Saturday’s Don Miller Invitational with 117 points. Fort Dodge won the tourney with 272.5 points.
Tanner Higgins was victorious at 145 pounds, going 3-0 on the day with triumphs over Fort Dodge’s Tucker Peterson, Webster City’s Nick Gasca and Fort Dodge’s Brandon Mills in the finals.
The Titans will return to action on Jan. 7 when they play host to Millard South for a dual.
