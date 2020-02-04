DJ Weilage and Syles Jordan each registered double-doubles, leading Heartland Christian to a 61-58 victory Monday over Cornerstone.
Weilage had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan tallied 20 and 16 in the game.
The Eagles shot 43% from the field in the win and 50% from three-point range.
Cornerstone 8 11 24 15 — 58
Heartland Christian (9-7) 13 14 26 8 — 61
HC: DJ Weilage 16, Sean Atchley 4, Colton Brennan 4, Mitchell McCord 13, Jay Kennedy 4, Syles Jordan 20.
Riverside 68, Whiting 29
OAKLAND — Brogan Allensworth and Drake Woods scored 22 and 12 points, respectively Monday to lead Riverside to its fifth win of the season.
The Bulldogs shot 44% from the field and limited Whiting to just 24%.
Riverside will play host to Class 2-A No. 2 Treynor tonight.
Whiting (0-17) 29
Riverside (5-12) 68
R: Brogan Allensworth 22, Drake Woods 12, Taten Williams 8, Eli Ryun 6, Wyatt Hough 5, Liam Fagan 4, Aiden Bell 3, Ayden Salias 2, Braydon Hill 2, JJ Wilson 2, Jon Alff 2.
Girls Basketball
Heartland Christian 55, Cornerstone 33
Heartland Christian yielded only 21 points combined in the first three quarters on its way to a 55-33 victory Monday over Cornerstone.
Bella Dingus led the Eagles with 32 points, connecting on 13 of 24 field goal attempts, and Shelena Cochran added 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
“Our defense was really stout, led buy Shelena Cochran,” H.C. coach John Stile said. “Bella Dingus caught on fire in the second quarter and started hitting some baskets.”
Cornerstone 7 6 8 12 — 33
Heartland Christian (11-7) 15 13 16 11 — 55
HC: Bella Dingus 32, Madelyn Jundt 4, Shelena Cochran 10, Morgan Beckner 2, Sarah Stile 7.
Glenwood 72, Shenandoah 39
GLENWOOD — Glenwood had four players finish in double figures Monday in a big Hawkeye Ten Conference victory over Shenandoah.
Ryan Blum led the Rams with 14 points. John Palmer and Zach Carr each added 13 and Dylan Sondag had 11.
The will play host to Clarinda tonight.
Shenandoah (3-14) 8 10 8 13 — 39
Glenwood (13-3) 23 20 18 11 — 72
S: Anthony Stogdill 3, Brody Owen 8, Blake Herold 4, Kyle Cerven 10, Devin Morelock 5, Conner Birt 9.
G: John Palmer 13, Dylan Sondag 11, Zach Carr 13, Caden Johnson 3, Nate Hughes 4, Tommy Johnson 4, Ben Hughes 6, Dylan Hopp 2, Ryan Blum 14, Brenden Godbout 2.
Iowa Western
IWCC women 70, Southeast 45
Iowa Western limited Southeast to just 31.4% shooting from the field in a 25-point victory Monday at Reiver Arena.
Ten Reivers scored in the game, led by Jaiden Morris’ 12 points. Hayley Berfield and LaShawn Seet each added 10 for the winners.
IWCC will be back in action Saturday to play host to Moberly Area at Reiver Arena. Tip is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Southeast 15 10 16 4 — 45
Iowa Western (15-9) 25 16 17 12 — 70
S: Caitlyn Ward 3, Ally Stewart 15, Cassidy Weinandt 4, Jayden Widener 2, Ragan Nickless 10, Kiara McInturf 2, Courtney Hanson 3, Allison McMahon 6.
IW: Hayley Berfield 10, Jaiden Morris 12, Sommer Blakemore 9, Ladun Akako 3, Britney Epperson 4, Bella Sparaco 8, Arielle McElroy 2, LaShawn Sweet 10, Dustie Obah 3, Solape Amusan 9.
