Lewis Central defeated Council Bluffs Tuesday in a swimming dual at Kirn Pool. The Titans won 109-57.
L.C. won eight events on the night, but the biggest takeaway from Titan coach Bruce Schomburg was seeing his swimmers perform in new roles. He purposely puts them in unfamiliar events.
“We kind of changed a lot of things up this week and got some different kids in different events,” Schomburg said. “We’ve got some new kids where we want to see what we can do. It worked out as far as a team win, but as a coach I’m still trying to figure out what direction we’re going to go with the kids. We mixed it up pretty good tonight and had a good meet.”
Kylee Brown won two events for the Titans, winning the 200-meter freestyle (2:24.74) and 100 freestyle (1:07.47).
Council Bluffs won three events on the night, and C.B. coach Logan Maxwell highlighted the efforts of Jocelyn Miller and Aurora Miller.
“Lewis Central has a team twice the size of ours,” Maxwell said. “When you look at the final score and how it is, it makes it difficult to judge what we do. Then you look at the first places. Yeah, we only won three of 11 events, but I have a team where 11 girls swam tonight, and six or seven of those are freshmen. They were going against juniors and seniors of Lewis Central and competing. We got what we wanted out of this meet. The final score doesn’t tell the story of how hard these freshmen are battling.”
Team results: Lewis Central 109, Council Bluffs 57
Event winners
200-meter medley relay: Council Bluffs (Kaitlyn Redding, Jocelyn Miller, Elaina Vrchoticky, Aurora Miller) 2:24.25.
Top LC result: Hannah Steinmetz, Waren Graeve, Elaine Morgan, Emma Hughes 2:27.44.
200-meter freestyle: Kylee Brown, LC, 2:24.74.
Top CB result: Aurora Miller 2:42.54.
200-meter IM: Graeve, LC, 2:44.84.
Top CB result: Jocelyn Miller 2:51.22.
50-meter freestyle: Kyle Collins, LC, 31.01.
Top CB result: Vrchoticky 31.26.
100-meter butterfly: Morgan, LC, 1:18.82.
Top CB result: Vrchoticky 1:26.32.
100-meter freestyle: Brown, LC, 1:07.47.
Top CB result: Aubrey Smith 1:19.15.
400-meter freestyle: Aubrey Bach, LC, 5:02.61.
Top CB result: Meredith Struebing 5:41.00
200-meter freestyle relay: Council Bluffs (Aurora Miller, Aubrey Smith, Jocelyn Miller, Vrchoticky) 2:11.33
Top LC result: Bre Epperson, Taylor French, Calire Kretschmer, Sydney Clair 2:26.70.
100-meter backstroke: Bach, LC, 1:13.97.
Top CB result: Kaitlyn Redding 1:23.96.
100-meter breaststroke: Miller, CB, 1:27.36.
Top LC result: Graeve 1:27.48.
400-meter freestyle relay: Lewis Central (Sydney Clair, Epperson, Isabella Milone, Bach) 4:53.45.
Top CB result: Claire Crilly, Mereith Struebing, Aubrey Smith, Kaitlyn Redding 5:12.66.
Cross Country
T.J. boys place 2nd at Le Mars Invite
LE MARS — Wimach Gilo finished second in the individual race Tuesday, helping the Thomas Jefferson also finish second in the team standings at the Le Mars Invite.
Gilo’s time of 16 minutes, 35 seconds outpaced teammate Aidan Booton for the first time this season. Booton crossed in fifth place with a time of 16:56, and T.J.’s Juan Martinez earned eighth place at 17:16.
“The boys ran their best team race of the year,” T.J. coach Doug Muehlig said. “We got first in the first two meets. (Today), we got second, but we ran our best.”
Muehlig said he challenged his top-10 runners Tuesday to try to outrace each other. The strategy led to some low times.
“I’ve been telling each of them that I want them to take turns beating each other because they’re all good,” he said. “Wimach, for the first time this year, beat Aidan. And Juan led for the first mile or so of the race. They ran their hearts out today.”
Sioux City North won the boys race with a score of 30, outpacing T.J. by 61 points.
The Yellow Jacket girls finished 13th Tuesday, with Suzie Miller crossing first for the team in 52nd place (23:37).
Boys team results: 1, Sioux City North 30; 2, Thomas Jefferson 91; 3, MOC Floyd Valley 107; 4, Le Mars Gehlen 150; 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 154; 6, Sioux City East 167; 7, Le Mars 177; 8, Storm Lake 234; 9, Sioux City Heelan 236; 10, Siouxland Christian 261; 11, Unity Christian 274; 12, Cherokee 284; 13, Sioux City West 340; 14, Logan-Magnlia 371; 15, Ridge View 423.
Individual top 10: 1, Jaysen Bouwers, SCN, 16:20; 2, Wimach Gilo, TJ, 16:35; 3, Will Roder, Gehlen, 16:40 ;4, Will Lohr, SCN, 16:49; 5, Aidan Booton, TJ, 16:56; 6, Beshanena Gutema, SCN, 17:02; 7, Eric Brannon, Siouxland, 17:13; 8, Juan Martinez, TJ, 17:16; 9, Yemane Kifle, SCN, 17:18; 10, Colin Greenwell, SCN, 17:19.
Other TJ finishers: 37, Hunter Ryba 18:51; 41, Alex Aguilar 19:00; 44, Gage Belt 19:05.
Girls team results: 1, Sioux City East 64; 2, Sioux City Heelan 89; 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 121; 4, WCKP 139; 5, Le Mars 140; 6, Sioux City North 154; 7, Unity Christian 157; 8, MOC-Floyd Valley 198; 9, Logan-Magnolia 10, Cherokee 275; 11, Lawton-Bronson 293; 12, Ridge View 322; 13, Thomas Jefferson 331; 14, Le Mars Gehlen 404; 15, Storm Lake 425; 16, Sioux City West 442.
Individual top 10: Kaia Downs, SCE, 18:51; 2, Amber Aesoph, SCH, 19:50; 3, Taylor Sporrer, L-M, 20:14; 4, Courntey Sporrer, L-M, 20:42; 5, Emily Haverdink, MFV, 20:51; 6, Sophia Karras, SBL, 20:55; 7, Halle Brester, SBL, 21:02; 8, Karlee Philips, SCE, 21:05; 9, Lillian Garay, SCN, 21:16; 10, Chloe Calhoun, LeMars, 21:23.
TJ finishers: 52, Suzie Miller 23:37; 53, Mackenzie Harstad 23:38; 67, Jasmine Ramos 24:40; 77, Regan Gant 25:51; 82, Julia Flack 26:08; 86, Haley Allen 27:03.
Volleyball
Underwood topples F-M
Underwood took out 12th-ranked Fremont-Mills Tuesday to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Underwood coach Paula Carman loved her team’s intensity and team work in the win.
“We came out big tonight and were really aggressive. The girls were firing on all cylinders and everybody contributed,” Carman said.
In the balanced attack, Peyton Cook was the table-setter for the Eagles, finishing with 31 assists while Macy Vanfossan had 13 kills and Zoe Russ added 11.
Fremont-Mills was led by Rachel Wietzki’s 11 kills and Kaelynn Driskell’s 21 assists.
Underwood (6-1) 25 25 25
Fremont-Mills (2-2) 21 22 17
Underwood stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks)
Lauren Brown (4-0-3), Peyton Cook (1-0-4), Brianna Justsen (6-0-0), Leslie Morales-Foote (0-3-0), Zoe Rus (11-2-1), Ashlyn Torneten (5-0-1), Macy Vanfossan (13-0-0)
Lo-Ma takes 2
MAPLETON — Kylie Morrison racked up 17 kills on the day as Logan-Magnolia swept River Valley and MVAOCOU Tuesday.
Logan-Magnolia coach Faith Bruck knew her team would be challenged with the pace of Tuesday’s matches but was happy to see her team overcome.
“We struggled at times with it but a true mentally tough team can still find a way to win,” she said. “Coming out with two more wins is a positive we’ll take into next week as we really get conference play rolling.”
The Panthers will play AHSTW next Tuesday.
LM 25 25
River Valley 7 21
Logan-Magnolia stats leaders: Kylie Morrison 10 kills, Courtney Ohl 4 kills, Jaice Johnsen 4 kills, Ashlyn Doiel 12 assists, Emme Lake 6 assists
LM 25 25
MVAOCOU 13 20
Logan-Magnolia stats leaders: Johnsen 8 kills, Morrison 7 kills, Ruby Nolting 6 kills, Doiel 11 assists, Lake 8 assists, Macanna Guritz 7 aces
