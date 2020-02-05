GLENWOOD — Class 4-A No. 4 Glenwood clinched at least a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference title Tuesday with a 70-36 win over Shenandoah.
“It’s huge for this program and this team,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said of the conference title share. “It’s huge going forward. The confidence and expectations rise and that’s exciting for the program.”
Madison Camden scores a game-high 23 points, and Coryl Matheny came off the bench to add 17.
“I thought we did a nice job mixing up our defense,” Rasmussen said. “We didn’t lead by as many points as we wanted. We gave their leading scorer a tough night. I was proud of us defensively.”
Glenwood will play at St. Albert on Friday.
Shenandoah (4-14, 0-8) 6 11 9 10 — 36
Glenwood (18-0, 9-0) 15 21 14 20 — 70
S: Eveland 14, Denton 7, Gilbert 6, Black 5, Wolf 4.
G: Hayllee Sell 4, Jenna Hopp 4, Coryl Matheny 17, Emma Hughes 3, Abby Hughes 2, Joslyn Lewis 5, Madison Camden 23, Elle Scarborough 7, Morgan Stanislav 2, Brynlee Arnold 3.
AHSTW 62, St. Albert 51
AVOCA — Class 2-A No. 8 AHSTW handed Class 1-A No. 12 St. Albert a 62-51 loss Tuesday night to improve to 16-2 overall this season.
Senior Kinsey Scheffler notched her 1,000th career point in a 20-point effort for the Vikings.
“I thought we just came out and kind of imposed our will from the start,” AHSTW head coach Steve Sauvain said. “We got the ball inside where we thought we had an advantage and we had 43 points from our post players. I just thought we played probably our best complete game of the season.”
Kailey Jones led all scorers with 23 points for AHSTW to go along with Scheffler’s 20.
St. Albert’s Allie Petry and Jordyn Blaha scored 19 and 16 points, respectively.
“The game was won on the inside of their offense,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “Their posts were too much for us to handle tonight. They had 43 of their 62. We tried everything, but we had a tough time stopping those two.”
Both teams play Friday night as AHSTW seeks win 17 at Treynor and St. Albert hosts undefeated Glenwood.
St. Albert (9-8) 13 12 10 16 — 51
AHSTW (16-2) 17 18 16 11 — 62
SA: Bel Pershing 2, Allie Petry 19, Lauren Williams 3, Keely Socha 3, Allison Narmi 2, Jordyn Blaha 16, Veronica Svajgl 6.
AHSTW: Claire Denning 10, Kailey Jones 23, Claire Harris 9, Kinsey Scheffler 20.
Sioux City Heelan 63, Thomas Jefferson 38
SIOUX CITY — Thomas Jefferson fell at Class 3-A No. 3 Sioux City Heelan Tuesday in a Missouri River Conference clash.
Jasmine Ramos paced the Yellow Jackets with 14 points.
“We battled in the first half and played some pretty good basketball, but things didn’t go our way in the second half,” T.J. coach Devin Schoening said. “Heelan is a very talented team, and they did some nice things tonight. We just didn’t stay in the game mentally in the second half.”
The Jackets will next play host to Tri-Center Thursday.
Thomas Jefferson (6-13, 3-10) 15 15 3 5 — 38
SC Heelan (14-3) 18 13 24 6 — 63
TJ: Hannah Belt 3, Jasmine Ramos 14, Allisa Schubert 5, Allison Schubert 10, Ellie Perrine 6.
SCH: Katie Cooke 8, Amber Aesoph 15, Katelyn Stanley 17, Kenley Meis 3, Ella Skinner 19.
Treynor 66, Riverside 29
OAKLAND — Nine Treynor players scored Tuesday as the Cardinals cruised to a 37-point win over Western Iowa Conference foe Riverside.
Mandy Stogdill and Clara Tiegland tallied 16 and 15 points, respectively for the winners.
“We made 12 3-pointers tonight,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said. “It was nice those were going down. Our defense will always keep us in games, so if we make shots, it’ll make us tougher.”
Ashlynn Amdor and Meghan Reed paced Riverside with 11 points apice.
Treynor will play host to AHSTW Friday, and Riverside will play at Tri-Center that same night.”
Treynor (8-11) 21 17 16 12 — 66
Riverside (2-17) 2 8 15 4 — 29
T: Tori Castle 13, Kennedy Elwood 2, Mandy Stogdill 16, Brooklynn Currin 6, Emma Flathers 2, Mira Dreyer 3, Kasey Lang 4, Clara Teigland 15, Brooklyn Sedlak 5.
R: Ashlynn Amdor 11, Emily Brown 5, Meghan Reed 11, Franee Maher 2.
Logan-Magnolia 38, Audubon 23
LOGAN — Class 2-A No. 14 Logan-Magnolia defended its home court Tuesday evening with a 38-23 win over Audubon.
Kylie Morrison of Logan-Magnolia led all scorers with 12 points.
The Panthers will have a shot at a tie for the conference title on Friday when they travel to IKM-Manning.
Audobon (12-7, 10-5) 4 4 6 9 — 23
Logan-Magnolia (16-2, 12-2) 16 8 7 6 — 38
A: Kate Tessman 3, Kaitlyn Nielsen 2, Aleah Hermensen 10, Jaci Christensen 8.
Lo-Ma: Violet Lapke 6, Courtney Ohl 4, Kylie Morrison 12, Emilie Thompson 3, Emme Lake 2, Macanna Guritz 9, Mya Moss 2.
Boys Basketball
Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City West 66
SIOUX CITY — Josh Dix scored a career-high 35 points to help Abraham Lincoln earn a one-point Missouri River Conference road victory over Sioux City West.
Dix, who had missed A.L.’s previous game with a quad injury, hit five 3-pointers in the game. A.L. held a nine-point lead with a minute to go in the contest, but a couple turnovers and a buzzer-beating West 3-pointer made the final score as close as it was.
“We weren’t even sure if we were going to play (Dix), but he felt good in practice,” A.L. coach Jason Isaacson said. “He was pretty special. He was big in stretch in the fourth that helped put us up nine points.
“I also thought Kaden Baxter had a really good game.”
A.L. will play host to Sioux City East Friday.
Abraham Lincoln (16-1) 21 18 12 16 — 67
Sioux City West (7-9) 12 17 15 22 — 66
AL: Christian Tidiane 8, Josh Dix 35, Matt Evans 7, Kaden Baxter 8, Andrew Christensen 3, Noah Sandbothe 6.
SCW: Keenan Hegna 5, Keeon Hutton 2, Keavian Hayes 20, Kyrel Hanks 16, Marcus McCray 11, Bryson Brinkman 1, Chase Smith 3, Devaunte Coleman 8.
Glenwood 81, Clarinda 59
GLENWOOD — Ryan Blum went for a career-high 39 points, leading Glenwood to a convincing victory Tuesday over Clarinda.
John Palmer chipped in with 13 points and Nate Hughes added 10 apiece.
Glenwood will next play at St. Albert Friday.
Clarinda (8-11) 10 16 19 14 — 59
Glenwood (14-3) 22 18 21 20 — 81
C: Kory Rogers 7, Connor Brown 11, Wyatt Schmitt 5, Drew Brown 17, Michael Shull 2, Nathan Lindsay 12, Grant Jobe 5.
G: John Palmer 13, Zach Carr 10, Silas Bales 3, Nate Hughes 10, Ben Hughes 4, Ryan Blum 39, Brenden Godbout 2.
Elkhorn 40, St. Albert 26
ELKHORN, Neb. — St. Albert put together one of its best defensive efforts of the season but fell to Nebraska Class A Elkhorn 40-26 Tuesday night.
The Falcons led after the first quarter and held Elkhorn to its third lowest point total of season.
“I thought we were really, really disciplined; that’s a really good team,” St. Albert head coach Larry Peterson said. “We struggled scoring the ball but that’s probably more because of what they were doing. Just couldn’t hit the shots that we needed to in the fourth quarter.
“Hopefully what we can take away from that is that we’re going to be able to guard about anybody,” Peterson added. “Honestly, I think it was one of the better games we’ve played this year.”
Ryan Hughes led St. Albert in the scoring column with nine points.
Upcoming for the Falcons is a home game against Glenwood Friday and a road test versus Red Oak Saturday.
St. Albert (6-11) 9 4 6 7 — 26
Elkhorn (13-4) 6 11 12 11 — 40
SA: Sam Rallis 5, Cy Patterson 2, Ryan Hughes 9, Lance Wright 3, Aiden Antisdel 4, Jeff Miller 2, Greg Fagan 1.
Elkhorn: Gannon Gragert 4, Bryson Hochstein 9, Colton Uhing 12, Caden Schutte 11, Drew Christo 4.
Tri-Center 57, Underwood 41
NEOLA — Tri-Center picked up win No. 15 Tuesday night after a 57-41 win over Underwood.
Leyton Nelson finished with a game-high 16 points in the win for the Trojans. Ethan Alfers and Zach Elliott chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“It started with our defense,” Tri-Center head coach Chad Harder said. “We got out and got a lot of deflections and rebounded really well. And our offense played really well right out of the gate and we got into a pretty good flow.”
Tri-Center’s next game is at Council Bluffs T.J. Thursday night.
Underwood (8-10, 5-9) 5 8 11 17 — 41
Tri-Center (15-3, 11-3) 17 8 14 18 — 57
U: Coby Fink 2, James Brainard 2, Nick Ravlin 11, Trent Hundt 4, Alex Ravlin 8, Brayden Wollan 2, Timothy Conn 3, Blake Hall 7, Landon Nelson 2.
TC: Tom Turner 8, Mason Rohatsch 2, Ethan Alfers 11, Leyton Nelson 16, Trent Kozeal 7, Zach Elliott 10, Jaxon Johnson 3.
Treynor 76, Riverside 53
OAKLAND — Class 2-A No. 2 Treynor took down Riverside 76-53 Tuesday night to improve to 17-1 overall on the season.
“Sid Schaaf shot the ball well and was able to run the floor,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said. “He’s been getting a lot of extra work in and it’s starting to pay off for him.”
Schaaf led all scorers with 21 points while teammates Jack Tiarks and Tim Zimmerman added 15 and 13, respectively.
Friday night will be a marquee match up in Class 2-A as the The Cardinals will look to make it 11 in a row when they play host to a two-loss AHSTW team.
Treynor (17-1) 22 15 22 17 — 76
Riverside (5-13) 8 14 10 21 — 53
T: Sid Schaaf 21, Tim Zimmerman 13, Thomas Schwartz 6, Blake Sadr 4, Noah James 5, Devin Vorthmann 2, Jack Stogdill 3, Craig Chapman 4, Todd Pedersen 3, Jack Tiarks 15.
R: Drake Woods 16, Ayden Salais 5, Aiden Bell 2, Eli Ryun 7, Wyatt Hough 2, Brogan Allensworth 12, Taten Williams 9.
