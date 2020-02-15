GLENWOOD — Class 4-A No. 3 Glenwood capped-off a perfect regular season Friday night with a 74-46 win over Denison-Schleswig.
“This was a statement game for us against a good Denison team on senior night,” Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said. “Now everybody is 0-0. Postseason begins and it’s like a new season and I’m just excited because I think we’re playing pretty good basketball at the right time.
“Conference champs, undefeated season — as if we didn’t already, we’ve got a target on our back and we’re going to get everybody’s best. We know that people are going to throw a lot of different things at us and we’re going to be ready to compete.”
Glenwood’s Madison Camden finished with a game-high 22 points in Friday night’s win. Teammate Jenna Hopp chipped in 11.
The Rams take their 22-0 record into next Saturday’s opening round of regionals, hosting the winner of Denison-Schleswig and Harlan.
Denison-Schleswig (12-9, 5-2) 8 15 10 13 — 46
Glenwood (22-0, 10-0) 20 20 17 17 — 74
DS: Paige Anderson 14, Hannah Neemann 9, Cambri Brodersen 7, Sophie Sonnichsen 7, Kira Langenfeld 6, Tia Petersen 2, Ellie Magnuson 1.
G: Hayllee Sell 3, Jenna Hopp 11, Coryl Matheny 8, Emma Hughes 3, Abby Hughes 6, Joslyn Lewis 4, Madison Camden 22, Elle Scarborough 9, Grace Nightser 2, Kennedy Jones 2, Brynlee Arnold 4.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58, Thomas Jefferson 53
SERGEANT BLUFF — Thomas Jefferson was leading 24-18 at halftime Friday but was unable to maintain the lead in a 58-53 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Hannah Belt was the lone T.J. player in double figures with 14 points. Allison Schubert and Allisa Schubert added nine and eight, respectively.
“Their size and ability to rebound on the offensive side was really the difference in the game,” T.J. coach Devin Schoening said. “They had so many second and third chances, and they capitalized.”
“I thought our defensive effort, especially in the first half, was about as good as we could hope for. We were really causing them problems.”
The loss ends the regular season for Thomas Jefferson.
The Jackets will be back in action Wednesday at Des Moines Roosevelt in the opening round of the Class 5-A regional tourney.
“I think we will be able to carry over this effort into our regional game on Wednesday,” Schoening said. “I firmly believe that if we play up to our ability we are going to be a tough out for anyone.”
Thomas Jefferson (7-14, 3-11) 9 15 11 18 — 53
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-8, 8-6) 14 4 16 24 — 58
TJ: Hannah Belt 14, Suzie Miller 7, Jasmine Ramos 6, Allisa Schubert 8, Allison Schubert 9, Ellie Perrine 2, Samara Alcaraz 4, Akaysha Cole 0.
Boys Basketball
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 74, Thomas Jefferson 36
SERGEANT BLUFF — Q Owens led Thomas Jefferson with 20 points Friday in a 74-36 loss at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
“Tough matchup for us tonight as SBL is playing their best basketball of the year,” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said. “We played ok in stretches, but unfortunately their size and strength made everything difficult.”
The Jackets will next face Lewis Central on Feb. 24 in the Class 4-A substate quarterfinal round.
Thomas Jefferson (5-16) 36
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-11) 74
TJ: Aiden Flynn 2, Wimach Gilo 7, Austin Schubert 5, Q Owens 20, Noah Weinfurtner 2.
Atlantic 69, St. Albert 49
St. Albert fell to Atlantic 69-49 in Friday night’s regular season finale.
“I think we might’ve had a little bit of hangover,” St. Albert head coach Larry Peterson said. “We had a tough game last night at Treynor; it was a battle physically and mentally and we just really didn’t show up tonight to play. It wasn’t our normal effort, that’s for sure. But we’ll have to regroup Monday and we’re 0-0 now like everybody else.”
Next up, The Falcons will host Riverside Thursday night in the first round of districts.
Atlantic (8-11) — 69
St. Albert (7-14) — 49
Glenwood 68, Denison-Schleswig 55
GLENWOOD — Ryan Blum, John Palmer and Zach Carr each scored 20 points Friday, leading Glenwood to a 13-point Hawkeye Ten Conference victory over Denison-Schleswig.
Blum tallied a double-double on the night, adding 11 rebounds.
Glenwood will next be in action Tuesday, playing host to Lewis Central.
Denison-Schleswig (12-8) 14 6 19 16 — 68
Glenwood (16-4) 11 15 21 21 — 68
DS: Jack Mendlik 3, Evan Turin 6, Charlie Wiebers 24, Damien Magnuson 5, Austin Korner 8, Goanar Biliew 9.
G: John Palmer 20, Dylan Sondag 1, Zach Carr 20, Silas Bales 5, Nate Hughes 2, Ryan Blum 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.