Down two points with six minutes remaining in the first half, Class 4-A No. 3 Glenwood exploded for a 25-2 run over the remainder of the second quarter to take control of the game. The Rams went on to post a 79-57 Hawkeye Ten Conference victory Friday over St. Albert.
“They’re tough to guard,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “They’re balanced, and it showed in the scoring. They’re extremely balanced with their three guards. Each one is unique in their capabilities. Then you throw in (Brynlee) Arnold, who’s a big 5 inside, they’re tough to guard.”
Five players finished in double figures for the Rams. Madison Camden led the way with 20. Elle Scarborough finished with 14. Coryl Matheny and Arnold each added 11 and Jenna Hopp had 10.
Allie Petry paced St. Albert with 20 points.
Glenwood (19-0, 10-0) 15 29 20 15 — 79
St. Albert (9-9, 4-6) 17 6 17 17 — 57
G: Hayllee Sell 5, Jenna Hopp 10, Coryl Matheny 11, Abby Hughes 5, Joslyn Lewis 3, Madison Camden 20, Elle Scarborough 14, Brynlee Arnold 11.
SA: Bel Pershing 3, Allie Petry 20, Makenna Shepard 5, Lauren Williams 6, Keely Socha 7, Jordyn Blaha 9, Veronica Svajgl 4, Carly McKeever 3.
AHSTW 39, Treynor 33
TREYNOR — Solid defense and three players in double figures helped Class 2-A No. 12 AHSTW improve to 17-2 on the season after a 39-33 win over Treynor.
“Treynor is a greatly improved team,” AHSTW head coach Steve Sauvain said. “I thought we played really good defense; anytime you hold a team below 35, you’ve done a nice job defensively. I thought we played a little bit tight offensively but we did a great job of executing what we wanted to do in the second half.”
Claire Denning, Claire Harris and Kinsey Scheffler each scored 12 points in the win for AHSTW.
Tori Castle and Mandy Stogdill were the leading scorers for Treynor with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
“It was within one to three points almost the whole game,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said. “Our players played tough. Hopefully we’ll see them again in the tourney. We’re right where we want to be, and we want to be a tough out for anyone who plays us in a week and a half.”
Next up, AHSTW is at 18-2 Nodaway Valley Monday night and Treynor is at Underwood Tuesday.
AHSTW (17-2, 13-2) 9 10 10 10 — 39
Treynor (8-12, 8-7) 11 11 5 6 — 33
A:Claire Denning 12, Julia Kock 2, Kailey Jones 1, Claire Harris 12, Kinsey Scheffler 12.
T: Tori Castle 12, Kennedy Elwood 2, Mandy Stogdill 11, Brooklynn Currin 3, Clara Teigland 5.
Tri-Center 66, Riverside 45
NELOA — Tri-Center picked up the win Friday night over Riverside, 66-45.
Juniors Presley Pogge and Madison Ausdemore carried the Trojans in scoring with 25 and 19 points, respectively but Tri-Center head coach Wendy Lausen was pleased to see some underclassmen impact the game.
“First quarter was a little rough but give Riverside credit, they came ready to play,” Lausen said. “We had three freshmen score tonight and Lydia Assmann had a season-high. All-around, just a really good team win; we moved the ball well and played together as a team.”
Next up for the Trojans is another home game Tuesday night against AHSTW.
Riverside (1-17) 9 9 11 16 — 45
Tri-Center (4-16) 11 17 20 18 — 66
R: Ashlynn Amdor 17, Emily Brown 7, Meghan Reed 13, Macy Woods 2, Franee Maher 6.
T: Presley Pogge 25, Molly Carlson 4, Brooke Daughenbaugh 4, Emile Sorenson 4, Hope McPhillips 2, Lydia Assmann 5, Madison Ausdemore 19, Lilly Thomas 3.
Boys Basketball
Glenwood 60, St. Albert 59
On Senior Night at St. Albert, the Falcons fell in overtime to Class 3-A No. 7 Glenwood, 60-59.
St. Albert had a couple of potential game-winning looks in the lane at the end of regulation but couldn’t convert. The win for Glenwood marks its 10th straight.
Glenwood’s Ryan Blum finished with a game-high 25 points in the win. Zach Carr added another 12 points for the 15-3 Rams.
St. Albert had three players in double-figures, including Ryan Hughes and his 16 points. Sam Rallis and Greg Fagan chipped in 12 and 10, respectively.
Next up, St. Albert has a make-up game with Red Oak today at 5 p.m. and Glenwood is off for a week when it hosts Denison-Schleswig next Friday.
Glenwood (15-3) 19 15 12 9 5 — 60
St. Albert (6-12) 10 16 21 8 4 — 59
G: John Palmer 9, Zach Carr 12, Silas Bales 5, Nate Hughes 6, Ben Hughes 3, Ryan Blum 25.
SA: Sam Rallis 12, Aiden Antisdel 2, Sam Narmi 3, Jason Mardesen 2, Lance Wright 6, Cy Patterson 8, Ryan Hughes 16, Greg Fagan 10.
Treynor 75, AHSTW 46
TREYNOR — Despite missing three players to injury and illness and losing another in the middle of the game Friday, Treynor prevailed with a convincing 75-46 victory over AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference play.
“We had a lot of guys step up,” Treynor coach Scott Rucker said. “We were shorthanded tonight missing four of our top players. It shows the depth we have and that guys were ready when their number was called.”
Jack Tiarks and Jack Stogdill led the way for the Cardinals with 22 and 17 points, respectively.
AHSTW was led by Michael Mantell’s 11-point effort.
Treynor will next play Tuesday at Underwood. AHSTW will next play Monday at Nodaway Valley.
AHSTW (15-3) 13 7 12 14 — 46
Treynor (18-1) 22 20 23 10 — 75
A: Cole Scheffler 2, Raydden Grobe 10, Blake Holst 4, Clayton Akers 3, Joey Goins 3, Joey Cunningham 9, Brayden Lund 4, Michael Mantell 11.
T: Sid Schaaf 5, Luke Mieska 9, Quinn Navara 2, Thomas Schwartz 10, Devin Vorthmann 2, Noah James 2, Jack Stogdill 17, Craig Chapman 4, Todd Pedersen 2, Jack Tiarks 22.
Tri-Center 68, Riverside 34
NEOLA — Tri-Center improved to 17-3 on the season following a 68-34 win over Riverside Friday night.
“It wasn’t pretty, but at the end of the night, we were able to have a lot cleaner second half,” Tri-Center head coach Chad Harder said. “We had a couple of rough patches but were able to tough through it.”
Leyton Nelson and Ethan Alfers led the Trojans in scoring with 20 and 17, respectively.
Tri-Center’s regular season finale is Tuesday night at home against AHSTW.
Riverside (5-14) 10 9 5 10 — 34
Tri-Center (17-3) 19 9 16 24 — 68
R: Drake Woods 5, Aiden Bell 13, Wyatt Hough 7, Brogan Allensworth 9.
TC: Tom Turner 3, Ryan Lyle 5, Mason Rohatsch 2, Ethan Alfers 17, Leyton Nelson 20, Trent Kozeal 6, Drake Newland 2, Zach Elliott 5, Kent Elliott 2, Jaxon Johnson 6.
East Mills 76, Essex 17
MALVERN — East Mills defeated Essex 76-17 Friday night to improve to 17-3 overall on the season.
Mason Crouse led East Mills in scoring with 21 points.
East Mills will have a chance at a tie of the conference title Tuesday when it takes on Sidney at home.
Essex (0-15) 3 2 5 7 — 17
East Mills (17-3) 24 20 21 11 — 76
Essex: Tucker Hadden 3, Wesley Johnson 3, Philip Franks 11.
East Mills: Michael Schafer 14, Nic Duysen 12, Mason Crouse 21, Brad Hall 12, Jerett Jentzsch 9, Noah Smiley 4, Braeden Fustos 4.
Bowling
Red Oak boys, T.J. girls win at dual
The Thomas Jefferson and Red Oak bowling teams were in action Friday with T.J. winning the girls’ dual with a team score of 2335 and Red Oak winning the boys’ dual 2837-2268.
T.J. girls were led by Natalie Arnold and her two-game total score of 368. Red Oak’s highest total score came from Calista Anderson with 331.
Red Oak boys didn’t have bowler roll under a combined 363 in two games. Austin Wilkins finished with the highest total score for the Tigers with a 402.
Max Schuster bowled a two-game total of 336 for the Yellow Jackets.
Red girls two-game total scores: Lilli Johnson 272, Peyton Meek 257, Emily Berkey 312, Carrington Meek 317, Ashley Wilkins 242, Calista Anderson 331.
T.J. girls two-game total scores: Trinity Meyer 322, McKenna Rethmeier 268, KayLynn Oliver 283, Natalie Arnold 368, Madison Baxter 266, Emily Eikenberry 319.
Riverside boys two-game total scores: Noah Westerlund 389, Jon Piper 373, Caden Hall 375, Derek Baucom 363, Austin Wilkins 402, Corbin Wolfe 388.
T.J. boys two-game total scores: Eli Dross 246, Byron Parker 265, Alan Mace 255, Chandler Scott 285, Max Schuster 336, Josh Chavarria 311.
