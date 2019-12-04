Class 4-A No. 6 Glenwood needed overtime to earn a 73-69 triumph over Abraham Lincoln Tuesday at A.L.
Jenna Hopp led the Rams with 22 points. Glenwood outscored the Lynx 10-6 in the overtime period.
“This is just one of those games that was unbelievable,” A.L. coach Chad Schaa said. “It was game No.2, but it felt like we were in February battling it out. Glenwood is a great team.”
Jillian Shanks posted a game-high 27 points for the Lynx, and Lucy Turner and Julia Wagoner added 14 and 11, respectively.
Glenwood (2-0) 22 13 15 13 10 — 73
Abraham Lincoln (1-1) 14 17 17 15 6 — 69
G: Jenna Hopp 22, Coryl Matheny 11, Emma Hughes 8, Joslyn Lewis 13, Elle Scarborough 13, Brynlee Arnold 6.
AL: Jillian Shanks 27, Emily Pomernackas 2, Kayla Schleifman 9, Baylie Girres 6, Julia Wagoner 11, Lucy Turner 14.
Harlan 46, St. Albert 42
HARLAN — The Harlan girls basketball team edged-out St. Albert 46-42 Tuesday night.
“I thought we played really hard,” St. Albert head coach Dick Wettengel said. “Game was tied 40-40 with two minutes to go. We had plenty of opportunities, we just really didn’t take advantage of a couple of things and the last two minutes just kind of swung in their favor.”
Isabel Pershing scored 19 points for St. Albert, including five 3-pointers. Allie Petry added 13.
Brecken Van Baale and Macie Leinen were Harlan’s leading scorers with 14 points each.
St. Albert will hope to bounce back at Clarinda Friday night.
St. Albert (1-1) 14 5 10 13 — 42
Harlan (2-0) 8 15 7 16 — 46
S: Isabel Pershing 19, Allie Petry 13, Makenna Shepard 1, Jordyn Blaha 7, Veronica Svajgl 2.
H: Jocelyn Cheek 1, Claire Schmitz 2, Ashley Hall 4, Raegen Wicks 7, Brecken Van Baale 14, Caitlyn Leinen 4, Macie Leinen 14.
Heartland Christian 52,
Whiting 48
WHITING -- Heartland Christian defeated Whiting 52-48 to improve to 1-1 on the season.
"We didn't play the game very clean at all, but our girls were tenacious and did a phenomenal job rebounding, Heartland Christian coach John Stile said. "They're playing as a unit. They're playing hard and as a team."
Bella Dingus led the offense with 23 points. Sarah Stile added 12 points and Shelena Cochran scored 10. Dingus and Cochran had five assists apiece, while Morgan Beckner had 16 rebounds. Cochran had 15 rebounds and Beckner added 12.
Heartland Christian plays at home next on Dec. 10th.
Heartland Christian (1-1) 10 14 11 17 52
Whiting (0-1) 9 8 14 17 48
Scoring leaders (H.C.) Bella Dingus, 23 points, 5 assists; Sarah Stile 12 points, 10 rebounds; Shelena Cochran 10 points, 5 assists, 15 rebounds
AHSTW 85, Riverside 20
AVOCA — The AHSTW girls basketball team improved to 3-0 on Tuesday after defeating Riverside 85-20.
The Vikings were led in scoring by Kailey Jones and her 28 points. Claire Denning and Kinsey Scheffler added 18 and 17 points, respectively.
Claire Harris added some solid defense in the win for AHSTW.
“We always put her on their best offensive player,” AHSTW coach Steve Sauvain said. “She had a great game on the defensive end of the floor.”
The Vikings next game is at Underwood on Friday.
Riverside (0-1) 8 6 1 5 — 20
AHSTW (3-0) 35 23 23 4 — 85
Riverside: Stormy Nobel 3, McKenna Sick 3, Emily Brown 6, Frannie Maher 8.
AHSTW: Claire Denning 18, Julia Kock 2, Kailey Jones 28, Maddie Heiny 4, Tristin Heiny 2, Morgan Heiny 7, Claire Harris 3, Kinsey Scheffler 17, Joslyn Wellman 4.
Logan-Magnolia 56, Tri-Center 29
NEOLA — Tri-Center had a tough time getting its offense going Tuesday, falling to Logan-Magnolia in a matchup of Western Iowa Conference teams.
Lo-Ma’s Emilie Thompson led three Panthers in double figures with a game-high 17 points.
Madison Ausdemore paced Tri-Center with 12 points.
“Logan came out with a 2-2-1 press, and that kind of hurt us,” Tri-Center coach Wendy Lausen said. “They’re a well-balanced team. I thought our girls took a step forward from the St. Albert game last week.”
Logan-Magnolia (3-0) 15 16 16 9 — 56
Tri-Center (0-2) 6 7 7 9 — 29
LM: Violet Lapke 12, Kylie Morrison 12, Emilie Thompson 17, Emme Lake 2, Greylan Hornbeck 6, Emma Perkins 2, Mya Moss 5.
TC: Presley Pogge 9, Molly Carlson 4, Kylie Alfers 4, Madison Ausdemore 12.
IKM-Manning 70, Underwood 66
MANNING — Underwood girls basketball fell to IKM-Manning 70-66 Tuesday night.
Alexa Ahrenholtz and Lexi Branning of IKM-Manning scored 28 and 25 points, respectively, in the win.
Underwood was led in scoring by Kendra Kuck with 16 points and Erin Mcmains with 13 points.
Despite Tuesday’s loss, Underwood head coach Jasmyn Flynn is pleased with her team’s progress since last season.
“Last year we got beat by 36 by this team and we only lost one player,” Flynn said. “So to have this many girls return and be able to put up 66 points and limit our turnovers, and overall, in every category we’ve improved. It’s exciting to see the hard work pay off.”
Underwood’s next road test comes at AHSTW on Friday.
Underwood (1-1) 14 21 17 14 — 66
IKM-Manning (1-0) 10 16 19 25 — 70
Underwood: A. Humphrey 6, Erin Mcmains 13, L. Hall 9, Lauren Brown 6, Kendra Kuck 16, Peyton Cook 6, Macy Vanfossan 7, Erica Rowe 3.
IKM-Manning: Alexa Ahrenholtz 28, Emily Kerkhoff 3, Macy Doyel 6, Bre Muhlbauer 8, Lexi Branning 25.
Boys
Glenwood 60, Thomas Jefferson 45
GLENWOOD — Glenwood took the season-opener over Thomas Jefferson 60-45 in high school boys basketball Tuesday night.
Glenwood was led in scoring by Ryan Blum’s 22 points and Zach Carr’s 19. As a team, Glenwood had 20 offensive rebounds in the game and outscored T.J. 42-20 in the second half.
Despite Tuesday’s loss, T.J. head coach Nate Kreifels is seeing a lot of improvement with his team.
“Overall, we did a ton of great things on both sides of the ball and I can’t wait to get back to work tomorrow,” Kreifels said. “I thought Reese Schlotfeld did a great job of playing under control and handling the defensive pressure early. It was nice to see him bust out offensively and lead us in scoring.”
TJ (0-1) 13 12 8 12 — 45
Glenwood(1-0) 11 9 19 21 — 60
TJ: Reese Schlotfeld 17, Aiden Flynn 3, Wimach Gilo 2, Austin Schubert 4, Quran Owens 12, Amer Ibar 1, Noah Weinfurtner 6.
G: John Palmer 9, Zach Carr 19, Silas Bales 3, Ben Hughes 5, Dylan Hopp 2, Ryan Blum 22.
Heartland Christian 46,
Whiting 38
WHITING -- Heartland Christian earned its first ever win in the Frontier Conference Tuesday, taking down Whiting.
DJ Weilage scored 16 points to lead the Eagles.
"In the second half, our rebounding and free throws helped us pull away," H.C. coach Larry Gray said. "We also got great leadership from senior Sean Atchley.
Heartland Christian (1-0) 8 6 17 15 -- 46
Whiting (0-1) 2 10 9 17 -- 38
HC: DJ Weilage 16, Sean Atchley 8, Colton Brennan 4, Mitchell McCord 3, Kennedy 3.
AHSTW 73, Riverside 33
AVOCA — Raydden Grobe exploded for 34 points and seven rebounds Tuesday, leading AHSTW to a Western Iowa Conference victory over Riverside.
Clayton Akers added 13 points for the Vikings in the victory.
Drake Woods led Riverside with 14 points.
Riverside (0-1) 5 9 4 15 — 33
AHSTW (2-0) 25 26 24 18 — 73
R: Drake Woods 14, Braydon Hill 6, Aiden Bell 4, Ayden Salais 3, Brogan Allensworth 2, Jon Alf 2, Wyatt Hough 1.
A: Raydden Grobe 34, Clayton Akers 13, Brayden Lund 8, Kyle Sternberg 8, Blake Holst 4, Cole Scheffler 2, Joey Goins 2, Mark Bruns 2.
Tri-Center 66, Logan-Magnolia 28
NEOLA — Tri-Center’s defense stifled Logan-Magnolia Tuesday. The Trojans limited Lo-Ma to one first-quarter point in a 66-28 victory.
“Our guys came out focused and got a bunch of turnovers out of the gate,” Tri-Center coach Chad Harder said.
Leyton Nelson led Tri-Center with a game-high 23 points.
Logan-Magnolia (1-1) 1 10 14 3 — 28
Tri-Center (1-0) 18 23 16 9 — 66
LM: Calvin Wallis 4, Baker Lally 9, Gabe Walski 8, Tre Melby 5, Tru Melby 2.
TC: Tom Turner 1, Caleb Mattox 4, Mason Rohatsch 3, Ethan Alfers 12, Leyton Nelson 23, Trent Kozeal 6, Zach Elliott 3, Owen Osbahr 1, Kent Elliott 10, Jaxon Johnson 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.