HARLAN — Lewis Central suffered its first loss of the season Friday, losing to Harlan 14-6.
“A lot of self-inflicted mistakes on our part,” coach Justin Kammrad said. “We just didn’t play very clean. We had multiple penalties that moved us back on a lot of our drives. And we weren’t able to get off the field on defense a couple of times.
“Second half, we were in the red zone, we just didn’t execute.”
Harlan’s Brenden Bartley finished with 85 yards rushing and a touchdown on nine attempts and Connor Frame caught five passes for 132 yards and a score.
Harlan will play at Creston next Friday.
The Titans will play at Glenwood next Friday night and finish off the regular season at ADM in two weeks.
Lewis Central (6-1, 2-1) 6 0 0 0 — 6
Harlan (5-2, 2-1) 7 7 0 0 — 14
H: Brenden Bartley 3 run (Lyon kick)
LC: Brady Miller run (kick failed)
H: Connor Frame 22 pass from Eli Monson (Lyon kick)
WDM Valley 49, Abraham Lincoln 6
WEST DES MOINES — Abraham Lincoln fell to Class 4-A No. 1 West Des Moines Valley 49-6 Friday night.
“This might have been the best 49-6 loss I’ve ever been a part of,” coach John Wolfe said. “We played really well and they’re supposed to be the No. 1 team in the state. We did some good things. We moved the ball a little bit, got a couple stops, had a couple interceptions, forced them into some long situations. All-and-all, I thought we played pretty well.”
When asked who stood out for his team, coach Wolfe was quick to point out Lennx Brown’s play on both sides of the ball as well Ben Fichter who had two interceptions, a long kick return and close to 100 yards receiving. He also pointed out Jayce Fisher’s outstanding play on the defensive line.
A.L. will hope to translate Friday’s quality effort into a win when it hosts Des Moines North next Friday night.
Abraham Lincoln (1-6, 0-3) 0 0 0 0 – 6
WDM Valley (7-0, 3-0) 0 0 0 0 – 49
Underwood 20, East Sac County 0
UNDERWOOD — Underwood handled business Friday night, defeating East Sac County at home 20-0.
Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen was pleased with what he saw from both sides of the ball in the hard-fought win.
“East Sac had good-size guys up front and it was hard to run the ball, but we found ways to win,” he said. “We were hot throwing the ball so we just kept with it.
“Really impressed with our defense. We always love to pitch a shutout. And we won the turnover battle,” Mechaelsen went on to say.
Nick Ravlin connected with Brayden Wollan on touchdowns of 75 and 26 yards. Ravlin also found Blake Hall on a five yard pass in the fourth quarter to notch his third touchdown through the air. The quarterback finished with 282 passing yards.
Underwood will play host to Cherokee next Friday night.
East Sac County (2-5, 1-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Underwood (6-1, 2-1) 0 14 0 6 — 20
U: Brayden Wollan 75 pass from Nick Ravlin (Collin Brandt kick)
U: Wollan 26 pass from Ravlin (Brandt kick)
U: Blake Hall 5 pass from Ravlin (pass failed)
Glenwood 54, ADM 18
ADEL — The Glenwood offense was firing on all cylinders Friday in a rout of ADM on the road.
The Rams tallied 440 yards of total offense. Quarterback Zach Carr finished 14-of-19 passing for 228 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 19 carries for 76 yards.
John Palmer was Carr’s favorite target Friday. He caught seven passes for 155 yards and three scores. He also added a 94-yard kickoff return and 25 rushing yards.
The Rams also had a fumble recovery, an interception and recovered an onside kick.
Glenwood will look to carry its offensive momentum into next Friday’s district matchup with Lewis Central.
Glenwood (6-1, 3-0) 12 20 7 15 — 54
ADM (4-3, 1-2) 0 6 6 6 — 18
G: Brock Sell FG 35
G: John Palmer 16 pass from Zach Carr (kick failed)
G: Sell FG 35
G: Palmer 2 pass from Carr (Sell kick)
A: Tate Stine-Smith 62 run (kick blocked)
G: Palmer 94 kickoff return (pass failed)
G: Cole Mayberry 2 run (Sell kick)
G: Palmer 85 pass from Carr (Sell kick)
A: Zach Fuller 35 pass from Stine-Smith (pass failed)
G: Ryan Blum 11 pass from Carr (Silas Bales pass from Carr)
G: Sell 41 run (Sell kick)
A: Nate Conrad 15 pass from Stine-Smith (pass failed)
Treynor 36,
Missouri Valley 6
MISSOURI VALLEY -- Class 1-A No. 7 Treynor defeated Missouri Valley 36-6 Friday night.
"I thought we came out and played a really solid first half," Treynor coach Jeff Casey said. "We had two-goal-line stands around the one and we were able to keep them out of then end-zone. The whole defense played pretty well I thought."
Coach Casey was also pleased with his offense in Friday's win.
"We threw the ball pretty well tonight. We haven't thrown the ball much this year and we were close to 200-yards passing."
Treynor's Jake Fisher finished 7-10 passing for 186 yards and had 12 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Sid Schaaf added a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown.
The Cardinals will play at MVAOCOU next Friday night.
Treynor (7-0, 3-0) 13 10 7 6 -- 36
Missouri Valley (4-3, 2-1) 0 0 0 6 -- 6
T: Jake Fisher 5 run (Luke Mieska kick)
T: Sid Schaaf 52 punt return (Mieska kick)
T: Chase Reber 6 run (Mieska kick)
T: Mieska FG 30
T: Fisher 71 run (Mieska kick)
T: Jack Tiarks 1 run (Mieska kick)
MV: Nick Haynes 1 run (kick failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.