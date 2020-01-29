Sarah Stile and Bella Dingus each scored 13 points Tuesday to lead Heartland Christian to a 44-24 victory over College View in the Frontier Conference tournament semifinals.
The Eagles advance to Saturday night’s conference tourney finals against Brownell-Talbot at 6 p.m..
“These girls are playing as a collective team. There were two or three plays where our players dove on the ground for a loose ball.
Morgan Beckner in the first half was rebounding and boxing out. She carried us. In the second half, Bella Dingus and Sarah Stile opened it up with their shooting.”
Heartland Christian (10-6) 8 12 12 12 — 44
College View 4 7 7 6 — 24
HC: Bella Dingus 13, Madelyn Jundt 3, Savannah Horan 6, Shelena Cochran 4, Morgan Beckner 5, Sarah Stile 13.
Logan-Magnolia 63, Underwood 47
LOGAN — Logan-Magnolia outscored Underwood in every quarter Tuesday on its way to a 16-point Western Iowa Conference victory over Underwood.
Kylie Morrison led three Lo-Ma players in double figures with 17 points and added 13 rebounds. Mya Moss had 16 points and Violet Lapke 11.
Leah Hall paced Underwood with 12 points.
Lo-Ma will next play Friday at AHSTW while Underwood will play at Audubon the same night.
Underwood (7-9) 14 9 11 13 — 47
Logan-Magnolia (14-2) 16 17 14 16 — 63
U: Leah Hall 12, Macy Vanfossan 8, Erin McMains 8, Kendra Kuck 7, Avery True 6, Erica Rowe 4, Peyton Cook 2.
LM: Kylie Morrison 17, Mya Moss 16, Violet Lapke 11, Emilie Thompson 5, Macanna Guritz 4, Courntey Ohl 4, Emme Lake 3, Ava Goldsmith 3.
Treynor 52, Tri-Center 18
TREYNOR — Three players in double-figures led Treynor past Tri-Center, 52-18 Tuesday night.
Tori Castle led all scorers with 16 points while knocking down three 3-pointers. Mandy Stogdill finished with 15 and Clara Teigland chipped in 10 for the Cardinals.
“After a slow start, we got a little better defensively,” Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. “Offensively tonight, I thought we shot better than we have in the last couple of weeks.”
Treynor will travel to Manning Friday night to take on the Wolves whom the Cardinals lost to 37-32 in December.
Tri-Center (2-13) 4 4 8 2 — 18
Treynor (7-9) 10 16 17 9 — 52
Tri-Center: Molly Carlson 1, Brooke Daughenbaugh 5, Emile Sorenson 2, Kylie Alfers 6, Madison Ausdemore 4.
Treynor: Tori Castle 16, Kennedy Elwood 1, Mandy Stogdill 15, Anna Halverson 1, Clara Teigland 10, Brooklyn Sedlak 5, Brie Chaussee 2, Kiralyn Horton 2.
Glenwood 87, Creston 46
GLENWOOD — The Class 4-A No. 4 Glenwood girls basketball remained unbeaten Tuesday night after an 87-46 win over Creston.
“I thought we did a nice job creating some turnovers and speeding the game up and mixing it up on defense,” Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said. “The girls executed well and put four quarters together, which was nice.”
Glenwood’s Madison Camden finished with 30 points on the night, her second 30-point effort in a row. Abby Hughes added 15 and Jenna Hopp another 11 for the Rams.
Kelsey Fields scored 29 points in the loss for Creston.
Glenwood is now 15-0 and will take on Atlantic Thursday night on the road.
Creston (10-6) 5 12 13 16 — 46
Glenwood (15-0) 26 19 26 16 — 87
C: Kelsey Fields 29, Sam Dunphy 9, Rylie Driskell 4, Brianna Fields 2, Anna Mikkelsen 2.
G: Hayllee Sell 2, Jenna Hopp 11, Coryl Matheny 6, Emma Hughes 4, Abby Hughes 15, Joslyn Lewis 5, Madison Camden 30, Elle Scarborough 8, Kennedy Jones 2, Brynlee Arnold 4.
AHSTW 55, Missouri Valley 14
MISSOURI VALLEY — Class 2-A No. 10 AHSTW beat Missouri Valley 55-14 Tuesday evening. The Vikings are now 15-1 overall on the season.
Kailey Jones finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds in the win for AHSTW. Kinsey Scheffler tallied 16 points and nine rebounds while teammate Claire Harris added 14 points, six assists and six rebounds.
AHSTW hopes to stay hot Friday night in a home tilt versus a two-loss Logan-Magnolia team. Their last meeting in early December resulted in a 48-45 AHSTW win.
AHSTW (15-1, 11-1) 16 13 23 3 — 55
Missouri Valley (2-14, 2-11) 6 0 2 6 — 14
AHSTW: Kailey Jones 18, Kinsey Scheffler 16, Claire Harris 14, Claire Denning 7.
MV: Morghan Herman 10, Carlie Winchester 4.
Boys Basketball
AHSTW 80, Missouri Valley 54
MISSOURI VALLEY — AHSTW improved to 14-2 overall following an 80-54 win over Missouri Valley Tuesday night.
Clayton Akers knocked down eight 3-pointers on his way to 33 points for AHSTW. Nine other Vikings scored in the game including Cole Scheffler and Raydden Grobe who finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Next up for AHSTW is a home match up with Logan-Magnolia Friday night.
AHSTW (14-2, 9-1) 19 23 21 17 — 80
Missouri Valley (0-15, 0-11) 6 15 20 13 — 54
AHSTW: Clayton Akers 33, Cole Scheffler 11, Raydden Grobe 10, Michael Mantell 9, Brayden Lund 6, Brody Langer 4, Joey Cunningham 3, Sam Porter 2, J.J. Madsen 2, Kyle Sternberg 2.
MV: Gavin Bartalini 21, Will Gutzmer 15, Ben Hernandez 14, Tony Sargent 3, Stevie Kean 2.
Glenwood 71, Creston 51
GLENWOOD — John Palmer and Ryan Blum combined for 46 points Tuesday as Glenwood cruised past Creston in a clash of Hawkeye Ten Conference teams.
Blum tallied a game-high 24 points and Palmer had 22. The Rams raced out to a 34-21 halftime lead and never looked back.
Cael Kralik’s 15 points led Creston.
Creston (10-6) 12 9 13 17 — 51
Glenwood (12-3) 19 15 16 21 — 71
C: Brance Baker 7, Cael Kralik 15, Colby Burg 11, Camden Pederson 2, Kaden Briggs 6, Evan Bruce 10.
G: John Palmer 22, Dylan Sondag 5, Zach Carr 10, Silas Bales 5, Nate Hughes 5, Ryan Blum 24.
Wrestling
Rams split double dual with Kuemper, Denison
DENISON — Glenwood split with Carroll Kuemper and Denison-Schleswig in Tuesday night’s triangular at Denison.
The Rams outscored Denison 39-30 but fell to Kuemper 48-36.
Zander Hayes (160), Mitch Mayberry (182) and Noah Clark (285) all went 2-0 by way of fall on the night for Glenwood.
Kuemper Catholic outscored Denison 46-34 to go 2-0 as a team in the event.
Riverside splits with Mo. Valley, MVAOCOU
OAKLAND — Riverside split a double dual with Missouri Valley and MVAOCOU Tuesday.
The Bulldogs topped MVAOCOU 65-18 and fell to Missouri Valley 51-26.
Jace Rose (120), Nolan Moore (138), Rhett Bentley (152) and John Schroder (113, 106) each won two matches for Riverside.
L.C. competes at Creston
CRESTON — Lewis Central went 1-2 at Tuesday’s Creston quad.
The Titans defeated Carroll 40-27 and fell to Harlan (45-24) and Creston/O-M (36-34)
Underwood goes 2-1
RED OAK — Underwood went 2-1 as a team in Tuesday night’s quad at Red Oak.
The Eagles beat Central Decatur 58-7 and East Mills 45-36 but fell to Red Oak 41-39.
