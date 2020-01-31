BELLEVUE, Neb. — Heartland Christian flew past Whiting 73-32 Thursday in the consolation bracket of the Frontier Conference tournament.
The win advances the Eagles to Saturday’s consolation final, where they’ll face College View at 1 p.m. at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Neb.
On Thursday, the Eagles jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. They held a 38-17 lead at the half, and the lead grew from there as they shot 41% from the field.
DJ Weilage led three Eagles in double figures with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Jay Kennedy finished with 14 and Syles Jordan had a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Heartland Christian (7-7) 18 20 14 21 — 73
Whiting (0-15) 11 6 8 7 — 32
HC: DJ Weilage 23, Sean Atchley 6, Colton Brennan 8, Mitchell McCord 8, Jay Kennedy 14, Syles Jordan 12, Dylan Sharp 2.
St. Albert 65, Logan-Magnolia 62
LOGAN — Sam Rallis scored a game-high 29 points to lead St. Albert to a three-point nonconference win Thursday at Logan-Magnolia.
Ryan Hughes joined Rallis in double figures with 13 points.
“I thought we played really tough,” St. Albert coach Larry Peterson said. “We were tough down the stretch. Shots haven’t been falling for us lately, but we got after it on the defensive end. (Logan) played lights out, but we were right there at the end. We were strong with the ball and got stops when we needed to.”
With Friday’s scheduled game with Atlantic postponed to a later date, St. Albert will next be in action Saturday to face Abraham Lincoln.
St. Albert (6-9) 16 15 17 17 — 65
Logan-Magnolia (6-9) 13 18 15 16 — 62
SA: Sam Rallis 29, Cy Patterson 5, Ryan Hughes 13, Lance Wright 4, Connor Cerny 8, Isaac Sherrill 5, Greg Fagan 1.
LM: Baker Lally 17, Dylan Cunard 16, Carter Edney 7, Tre Melby 22.
Tri-Center 58, Griswold 4
NEOLA — Tri-Center beat Griswold at home 58-4 Thursday night to improve to 13-3 overall on the season.
Leyton Nelson was Tri-Center’s high-point man on the night, finishing with 25.
Next up for Tri-Center is a road match up with Missouri Valley Friday night.
Griswold (2-14) 0 2 0 2 — 4
Tri-Center (13-3) 16 27 6 9 — 58
G: Brayden Stirek 2, Lane Mueller 2.
TC: Tom Turner 4, Cade Carman 3, Mason Rohatsch 2, Ethan Alfers 2, Leyton Nelson 25, Trent Kozeal 2, Drake Newland 2, Zach Elliott 3, Kent Elliott 6, Michael Turner 4, Jaxon Johnson 5.
Girls Basketball
Glenwood 80, Atlantic 50
ATLANTIC — A balanced scoring attack helped Glenwood to a 30-point Hawkeye Ten Conference victory Thursday over Atlantic.
Jenna Hopp and Camden Madison each scored 14 for the Rams. Emma Hughes had 13, Elle Scarborough chipped in 12 and Coryl Matheny 10.
“We had a real balanced effort from a lot of contributors tonight,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “They did a nice job of keeping the game slow off the bat, and we were able to speed things up in the second quarter and that carried into the second half.”
Glenwood will next be in action Monday when it plays host to Treynor.
Glenwood (16-0) 17 21 24 18 — 80
Atlantic (8-8) 13 5 19 13 — 50
G: Hayllee Sell 2, Jenna Hopp 14, Coryl Matheny 10, Emma Hughes 13, Abby Hughes 8, Joslyn Lewis 5, Madison Camden 14, Elle Scarborough 12, Brynlee Arnold 2.
A: Rasmussen 12, Nicholas 1, Grooms 2, McCreedy 4, T. Grooms 10, Jensen 2, McKenzie Water 12, Pelzer 7.
Wrestling
AHSTW goes 3-0 at East Mills
MALVERN — AHSTW went 3-0 and Tri-Center finished 1-2 at Thursday’s East Mills quadrangular.
AHSTW defeated Tri-Center 36-21, East Mills 45-33 and Southwest Iowa 60-24.
Tri-Center defeated Southwest Iowa 48-30 and fell to East MIlls 42-33 in its other duals on the night.
Four AHSTW wrestlers finished the night unbeaten: Denver Pauley (160), Gavyn Fischer (195), Leland Barr (220) and Brady Canada (285)
Tri-Center’s Connor Attkisson (120), Tanner Nelson (126), Bryson Freeberg (170) each finished with 3-0 records Thursday.
Treynor goes 3-0 in quad
MONDAMIN — Treynor took out Coon Rapids-Bayard, Griswold and West Harrison Thursday night in a quadrangular.
Corey Coleman (195) scored a fall in Treynor’s dual win over Coon Rapids-Bayard. Jacob Pote also won by fall in his 138-pound match versus Griswold. And in its dual against West Harrison, Treynor’s Kale Vorthmann (120) won by fall, while Jacob Lowe won a 6-0 decision in the 160-pound division.
St. Albert splits with Atlantic, Shen
St. Albert hosted a double dual Thursday, splitting with Atlantic/CAM and Shenandoah.
The Falcons defeated Shenandoah 45-12 and fell to Atlantic 67-6.
Cael McLaren enjoyed a productive night for the hosts. He won by forfeit against Shenandoah and was the only Falcon to score against Atlantic/CAM after he pinned Brenden Casey in 4:24.
