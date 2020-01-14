GRISWOLD — DJ Weilage scored a game high 20 points Monday as Heartland Christian earned a 46-31 nonconference victory over Griswold.
Weilage connected on 8 of 18 field goals in the winning effort. Syles Jordan and Sean Atchley added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Heartland Christian (5-5) 9 9 16 12 — 46
Griswold (0-10) 13 5 7 6 — 31
HC: DJ Weilage 20, Sean Atchley 10, Colton Brennan 4, Syles Jordan 12.
Riverside 45, Logan-Magnolia 42
OAKLAND — Riverside prevailed over Logan-Magnolia Monday in a clash of Western Iowa Conference teams.
Aiden Bell and Brogan Allensworth each finished with 12 points for Riverside, and Drake Woods had 10.
Riverside will be back in action tonight when it plays host to AHSTW.
Logan-Magnolia (4-6) 42
Riverside (3-7) 45
R: Aiden Bell 12, Brogan Allensworth 12, Drake Woods 10, Wyatt Hough 4, Ayden Salias 3, Eli Ryun 2, Taten Williams 2.
AHSTW 57, Tri-Center 54
AVOCA — AHSTW outscored Tri-Center 22-18 in the fourth quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a 57-54 Western Iowa Conference victory.
Joey Cunningham led the Vikings with 13 points, all in the second half. He enjoyed a fourth-quarter stretch in which he hit three 3-pointers in a four-minute stretch.
Cunningham was joined in double figures by Sam Porter (11), Clayton Akers (10) and Michael Mantell (10)
Ethan Alfers paced Tri-Center with 18 points.
Tri-Center (8-2) 7 16 13 18 — 54
AHSTW (9-1) 11 11 13 22 — 57
TC: Ethan Alfers 18, Leyton Nelson 8, Tom Turner 7, Caleb Mattox 6, Zach Elliott 6, Trent Kozeal 3, Mason Rohatsch 3, Ryan Lyle 3.
A: Joey Cunningham 13, Sam Porter 11, Clayton Akers 10, Michael Mantell 10, Brayden Lund 8, Raydden Gobbe 4, Kyle Sternberg 1.
Girls Basketball
AHSTW 68, Tri-Center 21
AVOCA — Kailey Jones led four AHSTW players in double figures Monday with 29 points as the Vikings topped Tri-Center in a Western Iowa Conference contest.
In addition to Jones, AHSTW’s Claire Denning had 15 points, Kinsey Scheffler had 14 and Claire Harris 10.
The Vikings’ defense never allowed more than eight points in a quarter.
“I thought we really played good defense,” AHSTW coach Steve Sauvain said. “We switched up some things on defense, and our pressure just got to them.”
Tri-Center (2-9) 6 8 5 2 — 21
AHSTW (10-1) 30 14 12 12 — 68
TC: Jade Daughenbaugh 5, Presley Pogge 6, Brooke Daughenbaugh 3, Kylie Alfers 4, Madison Ausdemore 3.
A: Claire Denning 15, Kailey Jones 29, Claire Harris 10, Kinsey Scheffler 14.
Griswold 56, Heartland Christian 40
GRISWOLD — First-half offensive struggles doomed Heartland Christian Monday in a 56-40 loss at Griswold.
“We shot poor in the first half,” H.C. coach John Stile said. “That hurt us. We missed a lot of shots and rebounds. They fought hard. Sometimes the shots just don’t fall.”
Bella Dingus led the way for the Eagles with 21 points.
Hearltand Christian (6-5) 4 10 14 12 — 40
Griswold (1-9) 14 16 13 13 — 56
HC: Bella Dingus 21, Savannah Horan 2, Shelena Cochran 6, Morgan Beckner 2, Sarah Stile 9.
Bowling
T.J. splits matches with S.C. West
The Thomas Jefferson girls were victorious Monday against Sioux City West, prevailing 2,713-1,660. West earned a slim 2,693-2,634 victory in boys competition.
T.J.’s Emily Eikenberry enjoyed a productive day with a two-game total of 433. Natalie Arnold wasn’t far behind, rolling a 372.
Max Schuster paced the Yellow Jackets boys with a two-game total of 385.
Boys team results
Sioux City West 2,693, Thomas Jefferson 2,634
Thomas Jefferson individual results
Max Schuster 385, Byron Parker 342, Chandler Scott 341, Sam Shanno 336, Josh Chavarria 328, Alan Mase 272.
Girls team results
Thomas Jefferson 2,713, Sioux City West 1,660
Thomas Jefferson individual results
Emily Eikenberry 433, Natalie Arnold 372, Madison Baxter 362, Sami Plechas 334, KayLynn Oliver 326, McKenna Rethmeier 324.
Swimming
Lewis Central 105, Atlantic 58
Lewis Central prevailed Monday over Atlantic 105-58 in a swimming dual.
David Gann had a role in three winning events Monday. He, along with Francis Morgan, Dylon Cox and Patrick Chase won the 200 medley relay (2:00.76). He also won the 100 butterfly (1:02.00) and 100 backstroke (1:04.71).
L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg moved his lineup around to swim in new events and was pleased with the outcome.
“It was a short meet, and I made everybody swim something different than they did all year,” Schomburg said. “We experimented around. I got to see some good things. I was impressed.”
L.C. will next compete at Saturday’s Omaha Skutt Invite, which will be held at Ralston High School.
200 medley relay: 1, 2:00.76 (Francis Morgan, David Gann, Dylon Cox, Patrick Chase).
Top L.C. results
200 freestyle: 2, Gabe Patton 2:00.86.
200 ind medley: 1, Dallas Davis 2:15.57.
50 free: 1, Carter Stangeland 24.68
100 butterfly: 1, Gann 1:02.00
100 freestyle: 1, Patton 55.55.
500 free: 2, Cox 5:46.47
200 free relay: 2, Jaedon Hendrix, CJ Wilson, Gann, Stangeland) 1:49.10.
100 back: 1, Gann 1:04.71.
100 breast: 2, Davis 1:13.84
400 free relay: 2, Harrison Sprecher, Jack Robbins, John Sallach, Stangeland) 3:55.84.
