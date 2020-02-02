LINCOLN, Neb. — Playing without starter Savannah Horan, Heartland Christian dropped a 58-29 decision to Brownell-Talbot in the Frontier Conference tourney championship game.
Horan’s absence impacted the Eagles’ depth.
“We were down a starter, and Maddie Jundt had to step up,” Heartland Christian coach John Stile said. “With only one on the bench, we were just outgunned. We were off on our shooting.
“But I’m proud of them. They fought hard with only six players.”
Bella Dingus led the Eagles with 15 points Saturday.
Heartland Christian will be back in action Monday, taking on Cornerstone Christian.
Heartland Christian (10-7) 10 10 3 6 — 29
Brownell-Talbot 18 16 15 9 — 58
HC: Bella Dingus 15, Shelena Cochran 2, Morgan Beckner 5, Sarah Stile 7.
Boys Basketball
Heartland Christian 47, College View 43
After falling into a 14-point deficit in the first quarter Saturday, Heartland Christian regrouped and earned a 47-43 comeback victory to earn fifth place at the Frontier Conference tournament.
After allowing 23 first-quarter points, the Eagles allowed only 20 total over the final three quarters.
DJ Weilage scored 23 points to lead the Eagles and Syles Jordan added 11.
Heartland Christian (8-7) 9 9 11 18 — 47
College View 23 4 5 11 — 43
HC: DJ Weilage 23, Sean Atchley 1, Colton Brennan 3, Mitchell McCord 9, Syles Jordan 11.
AHSTW 58, Exira-EHK 45
AVOCA — Sam Porter had 11 points and five steals, and Michael Mantell added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks as AHSTW posted a 58-45 nonconference victory over Exira-EHK.
Exira-EHK’s Creighton Nelson tallied a game high 34 points in the losing effort.
Exira-EHK (12-5) 2 16 14 13 — 45
AHSTW (15-2) 11 17 19 11 — 58
E: Creighton Nelson 34, Tyler Petersen 6, Trey Petersen 3, Easton Nelson 2.
A: Sam Porter 11, Michael Mantell 10, Clayton Akers 8, Brayden Lund 8, Kyle Sternberg 8, Joey Cunningham 5, Raydden Grobe 4, Cole Scheffler 4.
Iowa Western
Iowa Western 81, Marshalltown 76
MARSHALLTOWN — Iowa Western picked up a big road win on Saturday at Marshalltown to keep their Iowa Community College Athletic Conference title hopes alive.
All five Reiver starters finished in double figures, with Josiah Strong leading the way with 19 points. IWCC shot 51.9% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range.
“After playing our most complete 40 minutes of basketball Wednesday against Northeast, we followed that up with by far our best road performance,” Iowa Western coach Michael Johnette said. “The young men are playing good basketball at the right time.”
The Reivers are now one game behind Indian Hills in the conference standings. The two teams will meet Saturday at Reiver Arena at 7 p.m.with a share of first place on the line.
Iowa Western (15-11, 4-2) 36 45 — 81
Marshalltown (5-20, 1-5) 31 45 — 76
IW: Josiah Strong 19, Kaleb Thornton 15, Caleb Huffman 18, Seneca Louis 12, Jalen Dalcourt 14, Damontrez Ruffin 3.
M: Myles Broadie 12, Quavon Blackwood 2, Caleb Jacobs 29, Eric Amandio 13, JyDonn Griffith 3, Derrick Paige 2, Jaylin Scott 4, Craig Philip 11.
Wrestling
Treynor finishes 2nd at East Mills
MALVERN — Treynor finished second as a team in the East Mills Invitational Saturday with 171 total points. Archbishop Bergan won the event with 196.5 points.
The Cardinals enjoyed four first-place finishes on the day including Ayden Sengmany (106), Mitch Lutz (145), Corey Coleman (195) and Brock Fox (285). Fox scored three falls en route to 26 points to lead Treynor.
Jonas Keay (126) and Chase Reber (152) also contributed to the team point total with second-place finishes and Carson Burhenne (160) scored three falls in a third-place finish.
Lynx take 9th at Roncalli
OMAHA — Abraham Lincoln, along with 10 other Iowa and Nebraska schools, wrestled in the Kevin Nolan Invite at Omaha Roncalli on Saturday.
Bellevue East won the event with 178.5 team points. A.L. finished with 44 points, good for ninth place.
Cam Erickson’s third place finish in the 152-pound class was the best on the day for A.L. He won the third place match by fall over Mac Boatman of Lincoln Pius X. Connor Hytrek (106) and Aiden Keller (132) wrestled well enough to place fourth in their respective weight classes for the Lynx.
AHSTW’s Fischer win at Charger Invite
GUTHRIE CENTER — AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center and Underwood were among 20 Iowa schools that wrestled in the Charger Invitational at AC/GC on Saturday.
AHSTW was the highest-scoring area school with 115 total points, good for sixth place. Gavyn Fischer took first place in the 195-pound weight class for the Vikings, taking two matches by fall before winning an 8-3 decision in the finals. Denver Pauley (160) collected 22 points in a second-place finish for AHSTW and teammate Brady Canada scored three falls en route to a third-place finish.
Tri-Center also cracked the 100-point mark, finishing seventh overall with 102 points. Connor Attkisson won the 120-pound division, scoring a decision and two falls along the way. Bryson Freeberg (170) and Gaven Heim (182) each took second in their respective classes.
Riverside took ninth in the event with 92.5 team points, led by Jace Rose and his first-place finish in the 113-pound class. John Schroder (106) and Edward Vlcek (195) finished second and third, respectively.
Underwood finished 15th overall as Logan James won the 138-pound division by way of two falls and a technical fall.
