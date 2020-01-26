In what coach John Stile called his team’s most complete game of the season, Heartland Christian on Saturday earned a 57-34 victory over Omaha Christian Academy in the quarterfinal round of the Frontier Conference tournament at Iowa School for the Deaf.
Bella Dingus led the way for the Eagles with 26 points, and Sarah Stile added 15.
“The ladies hustled and played phenomenal defense,” H.C. coach John Stile said. “What I’m elated about is that every girl worked their tails off. They boxed out and took really good shots.
“They played a complete basketball game. This is the best they’ve played all year as a team.”
The Eagles advance to Tuesday’s semifinal round where they’ll face the winner of Whiting and College View in Lincoln
OCA 8 6 8 12 — 34
HC (9-6) 17 8 22 10 — 57
HC: Bella Dingus 26, Madelyn Jundt 2, Savannah Horan 6, Shelena Cochran 6, Morgan Beckner 2, Sarah Stile 15.
Harlan 49, Wahoo Neumann 36
OMAHA — Harlan’s Macie Leinen named was named MVP of the game with 14 points and eight rebounds as Harlan earned a 13-point win at the Nebraska Prep Classic.
Harlan (7-8) 14 9 14 12 — 49
Wahoo Neumann (1-13) 12 7 11 6 — 36
H: Jocelyn Cheek 5, Claire Schmitz 8, Ashley Hall 5, Raegen Wicks 5, Brecken Van Baale 10, Caitlyn Leinen 2, Macie Leinen 14.
W: Faith Polacek 4, Logan Sylliaasen 3, Kinslee Bosak 2, Mary Chvatal 9, Lauren Thiele 15, McKayla Most 3.
Boys Basketball
Wahoo Neumann 65, Harlan 40
OMAHA — Wahoo Neumann hit five of its first seven 3-pointers and jumped out to a 30-12 lead and never trailed in the game in a 25-point win over Harlan at the Nebraska Prep Shootout.
Wahoo Neumann is No. 9 in Nebraska’s Class C-1.
Harlan (9-4) 9 9 12 10 — 40
Wahoo Neumann (10-3) 18 15 20 12 — 65
H: Brad Curren 8, Connor Bruck 6, Michael Erlemeier 10, Will McLaughlin 2, Johnathan Monson 6, Michael Heithoff 5, Aidan Hall 2, Cody Christensen 1.
W: Taylen Pospisil 11, Thomas Haberman 6, David Lilly 16, Jarrett Kmiecik 2, Teagan Ahrens 19, Joe Fisher 4, Trey Miller 7.
Treynor 69, Oakland-Craig 42
OMAHA — Following a 10-10 tie after the first quarter Saturday, Treynor outscored Oakland-Craig 59-32 over the final three quarters to earn a convincing victory at the Nebraska Prep Classic.
“They’re a really good pressing team,” Treynor coach Scott Rucker said. “We just did a great job attacking their press and limiting turnovers. We were also able to score on the other end.”
Sid Schaaf and Jack Tiarks each scored 19 points to lead Treynor.
Treynor (14-1) 10 21 20 18 — 69
Oakland-Craig 10 11 7 14 — 42
T: Sid Schaaf 19, Luke Mieska 5, Quinn Navara 1, Thomas Schwartz 2, Blake Sadr 6, Jon Schwarte 3, Jack Stogdill 14, Jack Tiarks 19.
Iowa Western
Central 91, Iowa Western 78
COLUMBUS, Neb. — First-half struggles contributed to Iowa Western’s 13-point loss at Central Saturday afternoon.
The Reivers shot only 25% from the field in the first half and found themselves staring at a 41-25 halftime deficit. The offense got back on track in the second half, but they couldn’t cut into the lead in a 91-78 loss.
Caleb Huffman led five Reivers in double figures with 16 points. Kaleb Thornton had 14, Josiah Strong and Mal Pine each finished with 13 and Damontrez Ruffin had 11.
IWCC will be back in action Wednesday when it plays host to Northeast at Reiver Arena. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Iowa Western (13-11) 25 53 — 78
Central 41 50 — 91
IW: Josiah Strong 13, Kaleb Thornton 14, Caleb Huffman 16, Damontrez Ruffin 11, Seneca Louis 4, Jalen Dalcourt 7, Mal Pine 13.
C: Crawford 35, Mikkelsen 8, Wiyual 2, Glover 14, Behrens 7, Frost 15, Pratt 8, Vinson 2.
Wrestling
A.L., Treynor enjoy productive day at Colfax
COLFAX — Abraham Lincoln and Treynor competed in the Colfax-Mingo Invite on Saturday, with A.L. going 3-2 in duals and Treynor finishing 4-1.
As a team, Treynor bested Des Moines North-Hoover, Newton, H-L-V Victor and Pleasantville in Saturday’s invite. The Cardinals’ only loss came to host, Colfax-Mingo 45-24.
Chase Reber (160) scored three falls on the day for Treynor. 195-pounder Corey Coleman won three matches including two falls and 10-3 decision. Jonas Keay (126), Mitch Lutz (145), Carson Burhenne (152) and Logan Young (195) also all won multiple matches on Saturday.
The Lynx beat Des Moines North-Hoover, Lynnville-Sully and North Mahaska but fell to Pleasantville and Knoxville.
126-pounder Aiden Keller enjoyed a productive day for the Lynx finishing with three falls and a technical fall. Cam Erickson was also efficient as he scored a fall, two technical falls and a major decision in the 152-pound class, while River Petry (195) finished the day with three falls for A.L.
L.C. finishes fourth at Sioux City Heelan
SIOUX CITY — Fifteen high schools, including Lewis Central, wrestled in the Sioux City Heelan Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
As a team, the Titans placed fourth with 122.5 total points. Watertown won the invite with 208 points.
L.C. had three second-place finishers on the day. 126-pounder, Taber Dominguez worked his way through the bracket before falling to Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz in the first place match. 145-pounder, Tanner Higgins won three matches before losing a 6-2 decision to Breckin Sperling of Lincoln East in the finals. And Jake Lear (152) also won three matches en route to a second-place finish, losing a 4-3 decision to Watertown’s Mac Young in the finals.
The Titans accumulated additional points from 220-pounder, Dylan Koch who won a third place match over Storm Lake’s Gabe Barnett. Brian Paul (132) and Nick Wolf (138) each finished fourth in their respective weight-classes.
Underwood, AHSTW go 1st, 2nd at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Neb. – Southwest Iowa was well represented at the Louisville Invite Saturday as Underwood and AHSTW finished first and second, respectively.
Underwood ran away with the invite with the help of five first-place finishers pacing the team to 264 total points.
Niles Sollazzo (113), Stevie Barnes (120), Nick Stephens (126), Zane Ziegler (132) and Nick Hamilton (145) were the aforementioned first-place finishers for Underwood.
Jaedan Rasmussen (152) and Gavyn Fischer (195) of AHSTW won their respective weight classes, while Joel Sampson (132) and Brady Canada (285) finished second in their classes.
Riverside 7th, Tri-Center 10th at Harris Invite
CORNING – Riverside and Tri-Center were among 22 Iowa high schools wrestling in the John Harris Invitational Saturday in Corning.
Winterset won the event with 213.5 team points. Riverside notched 108 points, good for seventh place while Tri-Center finished 10th overall with 86 team points.
John Schroder (106) and Jace Rose (113) of Riverside took first place in their respective weight-classes. Nolan Moore (138) and Edward Vlcek (195) each finished fourth for the Bulldogs.
Tri-Center’s best finisher on the day was Bryson Freeberg and his second-place finish. He lost a 7-5 decision to Drew Venteicher of Bedford/Lenox in the 170-pound finals. Connor (120) Attkisson and Gaven Heim (182) took second place in their respective weight-classes, while Alex Audesmore (285) finished fourth.
Glenwood’s Book 7th at Winger Classic
WEST DES MOINES — Glenwood wrestled in the Ed Winger Classic Saturday along with 21 other Iowa schools.
Southeast Polk won the event with 223.5 points.
Glenwood’s best wrestler on the day was 152-pounder Dalton Book. After falling in the first round, Book bounced back to win four-straight matches in the consolation bracket, good for seventh place in the class. Mitch Mayberry showed some toughness in the 182-pound class for Glenwood as he scored two falls in consolation matches and notched eight points for the Rams.
Glenwood finished 19th overall as a team.
