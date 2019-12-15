ESSEX — The Heartland Christian girls erased a three-point halftime deficit Saturday to post a 57-54 victory over Essex.
Bella Dingus scored 22 points to lead the Eagles. Sarah Stile added 18 points and 14 rebounds and Shelena Cochran had 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.
“We hit our free throws at the end, and the entire team pressed very well, which (forced) a lot of turnovers on Essex’s side,” H.C. coach John Stile said. “We put Sarah Stile on (Essex’s Elise Dailey) one on one, and she shut down her scoring. And in the first quarter, she was tearing us up.”
John Stile was pleased with the overall effort from his team Saturday.
“It’s winter, and I think we put our mud tires on today because we went after every loose ball and every rebound, and (Essex) is about a foot taller than us,” he said.
Heartland Christian (3-2) 10 21 10 16 — 57
Essex (0-3) 10 24 9 11 — 54
HC: Dingus 22, Horan 4, Cochran 13, Stile 18.
Boys Basketball
Abraham Lincoln 56, Ames 52
After a slow start, Abraham Lincoln settled down to earn a four-point win over Ames in a nonconference contest Saturday.
Christian Tidiane enjoyed his most productive game of the young season, finishing with a team high 19 points. Josh Dix chipped in with 15 points for the winners. The Lynx also got a solid game from Andrew Christensen, who had three points, but more importantly provided a spark for the team from an energy standpoint.
“We came out pretty sluggish,” A.L. coach Jason Isaacson said. “Both teams played last night. Saturday games, the environment isn’t quite as intense. In the second quarter, we got into our flow and found a way to get it done.”
The Lynx will play host to Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tuesday.
Ames (3-2) 13 11 10 18 — 52
Abraham Lincoln (5-0) 8 19 10 19 — 56
A: Sam Vertanen 3, Cooper Downs 5, Keyshaun Brooks 21, Jamison DeLisi 3, Jonah Strawhacker 9, Patrick Krapfl 3, Corey Phillips 8.
AL: Christian Tidiane 19, Lennx Brown 6, Jamison Gruber 4, Josh Dix 15, Kaden Baxter 8, Devin Nichols 1, Andrew Christensen 3.
Heartland Christian 64, Essex 33
ESSEX — DJ Weilage erupted for 27 points Saturday, leading Heartland Christian to a 31-point victory over Essex in nonconference action.
Weilage shot 13 of 25 from the field in the game. He was joined in double figures by Sean Atchley (15) and Syles Jordan (12).
The Eagles will next be in action Tuesday at East Mills.
Heartland Christian (3-1) 17 14 20 13 — 64
Essex (0-4) 8 2 14 9 — 33
HC: DJ Weilage 27, Sean Atchley 15, Mitchell McCord 6, Jay Kennedy 2, Syles Jordan 12.
Omaha Roncalli 75, Glenwood 60
GLENWOOD — Omaha Roncalli earned a 15-point win over Glenwood Saturday in a battle of teams from Iowa and Nebraska.
Roncalli built a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter before Glenwood responded, cutting the lead to six at one point before the visitors pulled away at the end.
“It was just two good team going at it,” Glenwood coach Curt Schulte said. “Roncalli got a 15-point lead in fourth. We cut it to six with two minutes left, and they hit their free throws down the stretch.”
Ryan Blum led the way for Glenwood with a game-high 31 points. Zach Carr chipped in with 13.
Omaha Roncalli (3-0) 15 15 23 22 — 75
Glenwood (4-1) 9 18 13 20 — 60
R: Red 25, Dotzler 27, Hines 2, Orr 14, Gorczyca 6.
G: John Palmer 8, Zach Carr 13, Silas Bales 6, Nate Hughes 2, Ryan Blum 31.
