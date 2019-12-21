LINCOLN, Neb. — Heartland Christian girls basketball ended a two-game skid Friday, defeating Parkview Christian 43-23.
“Sarah (Stile) kept us in it; the first quarter, she scored our first six or eight points for us,” Heartland Christian head coach John Stile said. “We moved into a box-and-one and Morgan Beckner played phenomenal defense. The rest of the team just hustled and hustled.”
Bella Dingus led the way in the scoring column for the Eagles as she finished with 17 points.
Heartland Christian is off until the new year when it’ll host Whiting on Jan. 4.
Heartland Christian (4-4) 7 5 12 19 — 43
Parkview Christian 4 5 4 10 — 23
HC: Bella Dingus 17, Madelyn Jundt 3, Savannah Horan 8, Shelena Cochran 4, Morgan Beckner 2, Sarah Stile 9.
St. Albert 61, Shenandoah 36
Allie Petry scored 22 points Friday, leading three St. Albert players in double figures as the Saintes cruised to a 25-point win over Shenandoah.
St. Albert jumped out to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
“The tone was set early with our defense,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “I thought our girls did a great job getting a good start. That was important for us tonight. We played solid with our defense. It created offense for us.”
St. Albert will play its final game of 2019 tonight when it travels to Sidney.
Shenandoah (1-7) 3 8 8 17 — 36
St. Albert (3-3) 14 19 19 9 — 61
S: Reese Spiegel 2, Brenna Godfread 11, Sidda Rodewald 13, Lydia Morales-Llan 2, Ava Wolf 5, Allie Eveland 3.
SA: Isabel Pershing 14, Allie Petry 22, Lauren Williams 4, Keely Socha 7, Allison Narmi 2, Jordyn Blaha 10, Veronica Svajgl 2.
Lewis Central 57, Atlantic 40
ATLANTIC — Lewis Central girls basketball took out Atlantic Friday night to improve to 4-2 on the season.
“Kind of a sluggish start to the game,” L.C. head coach Derek Archer said. “I’m not sure we came out with the intensity we needed to, but we made some adjustments at halftime and the girls really came out and responded in the second half.”
Lewis Central’s Megan Witte paced the team with 27 points and in doing so reached an impressive milestone for her varsity career.
“It was a good night,” Archer said. “Very proud of Megan Witte scoring her 1,000th point tonight. She’s been an unbelievable player for us and continues to be.”
The Titans are done for 2019 but get back to action on Jan. 3 when they host Glenwood.
Lewis Central (4-2) 11 16 19 11 — 57
Atlantic (4-5) 16 8 7 9 — 40
LC: Hadley Hill 4, McKenna Paulsen 5, Isabella Smith 9, Grace Ruzicka 3, Megan Witte 27, Delaney Esterling 9.
A: Haley Rasmussen 14, Lauren Nicholas 2, Taylor McCreedy 4, Tessa Grooms 1, Mckenzie Waters 11, Corri Pelzer 8.
Sioux City Heelan 50, Thomas Jefferson 29
A second-half scoring drought hurt Thomas Jefferson Friday as the Yellow Jackets dropped a Missouri River Conference contest to Sioux City Heelan.
Sioux City Heelan led by only three points at the half but outscored T.J.27-9 over the final two quarters.
“We were right in the game in the first half, but we have to find a way to be more consistent offensively,” T.J. coach Devin Schoening said. “Heelan played well and made us pay when we lost focus or when we went cold offensively.”
Hannah Belt paced the Jackets with nine points.
TJ (2-6, 1-4) 12 8 7 2 — 29
SC Heelan (4-2, 4-1) 14 9 16 11 — 50
TJ: Hannah Belt 9, Suzie Miller 3, Jasmine Ramos 6, Allisa Schubert 7, Allison Schubert 2, Akaysha Cole 0, Ellie Perrine 0, Samara Alcaraz 0, Natalie Clark 2.
SC Heelan: Cooke 7, Michalak 5, Aesoph 4, Stanley 4, Fitzsimmons 2, Skinner 28.
Glenwood 71, Creston 53
CRESTON — Class 4-A No. 4 Glenwood girls basketball stayed perfect Friday night after a 71-53 win at Creston.
“We were in a bit of foul trouble tonight,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “Couple of girls fouled out and several with three or four so we were battling that and had a lot of girls contribute.
“Elle Scarborough wasn’t our leading scorer tonight but she had ten assists and ten rebounds and was all over the place on the defensive end, so that was huge. Madison Camden had some big buckets and as a team we were 10-28 from behind the arc,” Rasmussen added.
Camden finished with 16 points in the win for Glenwood. Teammate, Coryl Matheny added 12.
The Rams have a quick turnaround as they’ll host Harlan Saturday at 4:30 pm.
Glenwood (8-0) 19 17 24 11 — 71
Creston (4-3) 12 16 9 16 — 53
Glenwood: Madison Camden 16, Coryl Matheny 12, Brynlee Arnold 8, Abby Hughes 8, Elle Scarborough 7, Jenna Hopp 6, Emma Hughes 6, Joslyn Lewis 6, Kennedy Jones 2.
Creston: Sam Dunphy 19, Kelsey Fields 13, Braelyn Baker 8, Rylie Driskell 6, Sydney Hartsock 5, Brianna Fields 2.
IKM-Manning 37, Treynor 32
TREYNOR — IKM-Manning took out Treynor, 37-32 in girls basketball Friday evening.
“Definitely our best game from beginning to end, all 32 minutes,” Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. “IKM’s tough in the post and I thought our girls played really hard defensively. If we could’ve hit a couple of shots, we would’ve been right there.”
Mandy Stogdill led Treynor in scoring with 16 points.
Alexa Ahrenholtz and Lexie Branning of IKM-Manning finished with 11 and ten points, respectively.
IKM-Manning (5-2) 12 5 5 12 — 37
Treynor (3-5) 7 9 10 6 — 32
IKM: Alexa Ahrenholtz 11, Nicole Hansen 7, Emily Kerkhoff 2, Bianca Cadwell 6, Bre Muhlbauer 1, Lexie Branning 10.
T: Tori Castle 9, Mandy Stogdill 16, Emma Flathers 2, Kasey Lang 3, Brooklyn Sedlak 2.
Boys Basketball
Lewis Central 51, Atlantic 47
ATLANTIC — Lewis Central earned a hard-fought Hawkeye Ten Conference victory Friday over Atlantic.
The Titans entered the fourth quarter tied with the Trojans but outscored them 17-13 over the final eight minutes to pull out the four-point victory
“We didn’t play great; I thought Atlantic played hard,” Lewis Central coach Dan Miller said. “(Nile) Petersen had a great game for them. He came in and had 24. He had four 3s. He played great for them. They battled. We didn’t play great, but we found a way to win. We got some steals late with our pressure. It was just enough to win.”
Logan Jones led the way for L.C. with 17 points, and Noah Rigatuso finished with 10.
Lewis Central (4-1) 13 9 12 17 — 51
Atlantic (2-3) 12 10 14 13 — 47
LC: Cole Drummond 12, Easton Dermody 2, Nick Miller 2, Logan Jones 17, Noah Rigatuso 10, Brady Miller 4, Thomas Fidone 4.
A: Grant Sturm 6, Skyler Handlos 7, Craig Alan Becker 5, Spencer Ray 3, Nile Petersen 24, Garrett Reynolds 2.
St. Albert 61, Shenandoah 54
St. Albert picked up its first win of the season, defeating Shenandoah 61-54. St. Albert improved to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
Tied at the half, St. Albert scored 17 points in the third quarter to take control of the game. The Falcons defense held Shenandoah to only six points in the third.
St. Albert had 11 players put the ball in the hoop. Sam Rallis and Connor Cerny led the way with 11 points apiece. Lance Wright, Ryan Hughes and Jack Eickholt all had six points while Isaac Sherrill and Jeff Miller had five apiece.
SA (1-5, 1-3) 12 13 17 19—61
Shen. (1-7, 0-3) 9 16 6 23—54
SA: Sam Rallis 11, Sam Narmi 4, Jason Mardesen 3, Lance Wright 6, Cy Patterson 2, Connor Cerny 11, Isaac Sherrill 5, Ryan Hughes 6, Jack Eickholt 6, Jeff Miller 5, Greg Fagan 2
Shenandoah: Kyle Cerven 20, Braden Knight 11, Anthony Stogdill 5, Brody Owen 17, Blake Herold 2
Parkview Christian 72, Heartland Christian 47
LINCOLN, Neb. — Heartland Christian dropped a 72-47 decision on the road Friday at Parkview Christian.
Sean Atchley scored nine points to lead the Eagles.
Heartland Christian will return to action Jan. 4 when it plays host to Whiting.
Heartland Christian (3-4) 12 7 16 12 — 47
Parkview Christian 18 23 20 11 — 72
HC: DJ Weilage 6, Sean Atchley 9, Colton Brennan 6, Mitchell McCord 9, Jay Kennedy 3, Syles Jordan 4.
Tri-Center 77, Clarinda Academy 26
NEOLA — A night after it had 10 players scored in a victory, Tri-Center on Friday had 11 players score in a convincing victory over Clarinda Academy.
Leading by six after the first quarter, the Trojans outscored C.A. 28-2 in the second quarter to break the game open.
“Our defense locked down in the second quarter and carried us through for the rest of the game,” Tri-Center coach Chad Harder said.
Ethan Alfers led the way for the Trojans with 19 points and Leyton Nelson chipped in with 16.
Clarinda Academy (2-5) 15 2 5 4 — 26
Tri-Center (6-1) 21 28 21 7 — 77
CA: Elijah Bryant 4, Robert Powell 11, Dameion Thomas 3, Asa Starr 4, Isiah Burrows 4.
TC: Tom Turner 4, Mason Rohatsch 3, Ethan Alfers 19, Leyton Nelson 16, Trent Kozeal 8, Zach Elliott 6, Owen Osbahr 2, Kent Elliott 8, Alex Wilson 1, Michael Turner 7, Jaxson Johnson 3.
Treynor 71, IKM-Manning 52
TREYNOR — Treynor boys basketball kept its flawless start to the 2019-20 campaign intact Friday night, beating IKM-Manning 71-52 at home.
“I thought that we really defended well, especially in that second quarter, “ Treynor coach Scott Rucker said. “We were able to build up our lead end of the second, early in the third.”
Jack Tiarks led the Cardinals in scoring with 20 points on the night, while teammates Sid Schaaf and Jack Stogdill put up 15 and 13, respectively.
Kyler Rasmussen scored 22 for IKM-Manning in the loss.
Treynor is off until Jan. 4th’s match up at Blue Valley Northwest.
IKM-Manning (2-5) 14 10 13 15 — 52
Treynor (7-0) 19 19 19 14 — 71
IKM: Colby Keller 12, Connor Keller 2, Amos Rasmussen 5, Kyler Rasmussen 22, Parker Behrens 7, Connor Halbur 4.
T: Sid Schaaf 15, Luke Mieska 5, Quinn Navara 2, Tim Zimmerman 6, Thomas Schwartz 5, Jon Schwarte 2, Jack Stogdill 13, Craig Chapman 3, Jack Tiarks 20.
Sioux City Heelan 64, Thomas Jefferson 54
Thomas Jefferson lost a 10-point decision Friday against Sioux City Heelan in a battle of Missouri River Conference teams.
“Back-and-forth battle down to the end when Heelan made the free throws to finish it out,” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said. “Super proud of our five guys, for the toughness and effort they displayed.”
Qu’Ran Ownes led T.J. with 23 points.
Sioux City Heelan (2-4) 13 4 18 29 — 64
Thomas Jefferson (0-6) 14 10 12 18 — 54
TJ: Aiden Flynn 3, Austin Schubert 4, Qu’Ran Owens 23, Amer Ibar 12, Noah Weinfurtner 12.
Wrestling
Lo-Ma tops AHSTW, Audubon, Mo. Valley at WIC duals
AUDUBON — Logan-Magnolia defeated AHSTW 56-24, Audubon 72-12 and Missouri Valley 55-23 on Thursday to claim the Western Iowa Conference dual championship.
Kaleb King Jacob Downey (106), Kaleb King (120). Wyatt Reisz (126), Brady Thompson (138), Bryce Hudnut (145) Briar Reisz (152) and Barrett Pitt (295) each won three matches on the night for the Panthers.
