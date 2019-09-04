STANTON — Heartland Christian won its first match of the season Tuesday at a triangular that also featured Stanton and Essex.
After falling to Stanton 14-25, 6-25, the Eagles regrouped to trump Essex 23-25, 25-21, 15-9.
“They did really good tonight,” Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan said. “It was tough coming off a loss and having to play right away again. We did a good job finishing. We struggled finishing close games last year.”
Heartland Christian 14 6
Stanton 25 25
Heartland Christian (1-3) 23 25 15
Essex 25 21 9
Cross Country
Treynor boys, girls win at home course
Treynor boy’s and girl’s cross-country teams each took first place in the Treynor invite. Tori Castle led the way for Treynor girls with a first place finish and a time of 22:12. Noah Jorgenson of Sidney won the boy’s race with a time of 17:37 and Treynor’s Derrick Thompson finished second with a time of 18:40.
Girls Team Standings
1, Treynor 65; 2, CAM 69; 3, Exira-EHK 76
Girls Individual Top Ten
1, Tori Castle, Treynor, 22:12; 2, Savannah Hall, Sidney, 24:22; 3, Kate Hansen, Exira-EHK, 25:37; 4, Carissa Spanier, Treynor, 25:41; 5, Stormy Noble, Riverside, 25:54; 6, Cadence Stephenson, Cam, 26:19; 7, Claire Yochum, Treynor, 26:27; 8, Emily Plagman, Cam, 26:41; 9, Whitney Holaday, Cam, 26:50; 10, Jozie Hendrickson, Sidney, 26:59.
Boys Team Standings
1, Treynor, 49; 2, Sidney, 71; 3, Cam, 84
Boys Individual Top Ten
1, Noah Jorgenson, Sidney, 17:37; 2, Derrick Thompson, Treynor, 18:40; 3, Ben Schroder, Riverside, 19:20; 4, Cole Dooley, Treynor, 19:21; 5, Ethan Follman, Cam, 19:28; 6, Ryan Konz, Treynor, 19:32; 7, Jaden Amend, Griswold, 20:12; 8, Jacob Reelfs, Treynor, 20:19; 9, Cole Jorgenson, Sidney, 20:20; 10, Mason Yochum, Treynor, 20:22.
Swimming
Council Bluffs swim team makes strides in season debut
The Council Bluffs girls swim team participated in Tuesday’s Pentathlon meet at Sioux City West. Teams included Sioux City Metro, Storm Lake, Spencer and Council Bluff. Although the meet is officially sanctioned, it serves only as a warm-up so there was no score kept and the 50-yard freestyle was the only sanctioned event by the IGHSAU. The other events will not be replicated at any other meet.
Council Bluffs coach Logan Maxwell was pleased with how his young team performed in the early-season meet.
“We have a team that has just three seniors and one junior,” he said. “The rest are freshmen and sophomores. We had 10 top 15 team finishes, three of those were in the top ten, and we had six that missed the top 15 by around a half second or less from my count.”
50-Yard Freestyle Results
8, Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs, 28.07; 9, Aurora Miller, CB, 28.10; 15, Jocelyn Miller, CB, 28.60
