Iowa School for the Deaf dropped a 53-32 decision to Kansas School for the Deaf in its season finale Tuesday.
The Bobcats close the season with a 2-4 record.
Turnovers hurt ISD Tuesday, as the Bobcats lost five fumbles. KSD jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back.
Damien Holste enjoyed an impressive day, rushing for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Gregory Kabeza added 67 yards on eight carries and two scores. Holste and Kabeza also combined for 23 tackles on the day.
“We definitely made KSD work for some of their points,” ISD coach Brent Welsch said.
Tuesday’s loss also was the last prep game played for four ISD players.
“We lose four seniors: Angel Torres, Nathan Weigel, Jacob Taylor, and Jayden Kohl,” Welsch said. “We thank them for their participation in our football program for the past four years. We will miss their leadership and determination on the field.”
Kansas Deaf 14 20 0 19 — 53
Iowa Deaf (2-4) 0 13 12 7 — 32
ISD scoring plays
Damien Holste 30 run (kick failed)
Holste 8 run (Holste kick)
Holste 5 run (kick failed)
Gregory Kazeba 43 run; (run failed)
Kazeba 45 run (Angel Torres pass from Kazeba)
VOLLEYBALL
Riverside 3,
Exira-EHK 0
Riverside swept Exira-EHK 25-12, 25-17, 25-16 in the first round of the Class 1-A regional tournament.
Riverside’s Jayden Achenbach finished with 14 kills and three aces in the win. Teammate, Ari McGlade was 26 of 26 on serves including one ace. And Kenna Ford notched 31 assists for the Bulldogs.
Riverside will play CAM on Monday in the second round of the Class 1-A regional tournament.
Exira-EHK (6-24) 12 17 16
Riverside (24-12) 25 25 25
Riverside stat leaders: Jadyn Achenbach (14 kills, 3 aces), Kenna Ford (31 assists, 2 aces), Ari McGlade (8 digs, 1 ace), Ashlynn Amdor (7 digs, 1 ace), Abi Petersen (2 aces), Gracie Bluml (10 digs)
AHSTW 3,
Tri-Center 1
AHSTW defeated Tri-Center in four sets during Class 2-A volleyball action.
“We’re excited, ready to get back to work,” AHSTW coach Kelsey Muxfeldt said. “We talked a lot about having energy and doing the little things right out on the court. Kind of turned it around for the second, third and fourth set, and came away from the win.”
Kinsey Scheffler led the offense for AHSTW with 28 kills on the night. Kailey Jones and Natalie Hagadon each had six kills, while Claire Harris had 21 set assists. Scheffler broke her own record again with kills in a match. Paige Osweiler led the defense with 24 digs, and pitched in three aces.
Tri-Center Sophomore Tatum Carlson had a team-high 13 kills on the night. Emile Sorensen had eight kills and four digs. Laura Brockhoff added five kills and two blocks.
AHSTW (20-13) 22 25 25 25
T-C (21-17) 25 23 20 14
Stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): AHSTW, Kinsey Scheffler (28-0-0), Kailey Jones (6-0-2), Natalie Hagadon (6-0-3), Claire Harris (21 set assists), Ally Meyers (12 set assists), Paige Osweiler (24 digs, 3 aces).T-C, (kills) Tatum Carlson 13, Emile Sorensen 8, Preslie Arbaugh 5, Laura Brockhoff 5, (Digs) Marissa Ring 9
Late Monday
Heartland Christian goes 1-1 at Frontier Conf. tourney
OMAHA – Heartland Christian went 1-1 during Day 1 of the Frontier Conference volleyball tournament.
The Eagles swept Park View Christian 25-11, 25-14 and fell to College View 15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25.
Shelana Cochran finished the night with 24 kills, seven aces and five digs. Grace Heffernan added 10 kills and Bella Dingus had 42 assists.
Heartland Christian will also play in the fifth-place match of the Frontier Conference tournament Thursday in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Heartland Christian 25 25
Park View Christian 11 14
Heartland Christian stat leaders: Kills: Shelana Cochran 7, Savannah Horan 3, Grace Heffernan. 2. Aces: Horan 8, Cochran 5, Heffernan 3. Digs: Adelyn Selander 2, Horan, Corey Butterbaugh, Cochran 1. Assists: Bella Dingus 14.
Heartland Christian (8-11) 15 25 21 22
College View 25 21 25 25
Heartland Christian stat leaders: Cochran 17, Heffernan 8, Dingus 4. Aces: Horan 5, Cochran 2, Heffernan 1. Digs: Butterbaugh, Cochran, Dingus 4. Assists: Dingus 28.
Titans clinch share of H-10 volleyball title
Lewis Central swept Shenandoah Monday in its final regular season match of the season.
The Titans finished the regular season 27-6 and 9-1 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, finishing in a three-way tie with Red Oak and Carroll Kuemper for the conference title.
Megan Witte had a productive night with 15 kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Rachcel Cushing had 11 digs and Natalie Driver had 15 assists.
Lewis Central will next be in action for Class 4-A postseason play. The Titans will play host to the Harlan-ADM winner on Oct. 29.
Shenandoah (14-16, 1-9) 8 17 9
Lewis Central (27-6, 9-1) 25 25 25
L.C. stats (kills-aces-block): Megan Witte 15-1-2, Delaney Esterling 6-2-1, Natalie Driver 1-1-1, Rachel Cushing 0-1-0, Macy Mulder 1-0-0, Madisyn Havermann 2-2-2, Lauren Payne 1-0-1, Presley Rodenburg 2-2-2, Maddie Bergman 1-0-1, Grace Ruzicika 1-0-0. Digs: Cushing 12, Witte 11, Mulder 7, Karly Brown 6. Assists: Driver 15, Brown 5.
