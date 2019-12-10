The Iowa School for the Deaf went 2-1 over last weekend’s Neesam Classic at Kansas School for the Deaf.
The Bobcats defeated Kansas Deaf and Minnesota before falling to Wisconsin. Their record is now 2-2 on the season.
Against Kansas, ISD’s Damien Holste made a layup and free throw in the closing seconds to give the Bobcats a 22-10 victory.
The next day against Minnesota, an 18-point first quarter helped ISD build a big lead that it would never relinquish. Gregory Kazeba tallied 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bobcats.
Fatigue took hold of ISD in the final game of the tourney, a 25-11 defeat.
“These wins are very important in getting a higher seed for the GPSD tournament in February,” ISD coach Nyle Smith said.
ISD 4 5 6 7 — 22
KSD 7 3 4 5 — 19
ISD 18 13 12 7 — 50
MSAD 2 13 11 12 — 38
ISD (2-2) 2 4 3 2 — 11
WSD 5 7 4 9 — 25
Tri-Center 71, West Harrison 42
NEOLA — Eleven Tri-Center players scored Monday in the Trojans’ 29-point triumph over West Harrison.
Leyton Nelson (16), Caleb Mattox (15) and Ethan Alfers (12) led the way for the Trojans.
“We got a lot of guys that deserve the playing time,” Tri-Center coach Chad Harder said. “It’s been a nice start to the year. We’ve got a lot of kids who work really hard.”
West Harrison (0-4) 7 5 13 17 — 42
Tri-Center (3-0) 19 18 24 10 — 71
WH: Mason King 9, Nick Rife 13, Karter Nelson 2, Tyler Melby 13, Brady Melby 3, Sage Evans 2.
TC: Tom Turner 4, Ryan Lyle 2, Caleb Mattox 15, Ethan Alfers 12, Leyton Nelson 16, Alec Boege 2, Trent Kozeal 3, Zach Elliott 5, Owen Osbahr 6, Kent Elliott 4, Michael Turner 2.
Girls
Tri-Center 46, West Harrison 34
NEOLA — Tri-Center raced out to a 14-4 lead after one quarter Monday and rode that hot start to a 12-point nonconference win over West Harrison.
Presley Pogge and Molly Carlson led the way for the Trojans with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
“I was really proud that we could put a full game together,” Tri-Center coach Wendy Lausen said. “It was good to see some balanced scoring.”
Tri-Center will next be in action Friday against IKM-Manning.
West Harrison (0-4) 4 8 5 17 — 34
Tri-Center (1-3) 14 15 11 6 — 46
WH: Haley Koch 11, Sabrina Rife 3, Maren Evans 6, Hannah Thomas 5, Emily Mack 9.
TC: Jade Daughenbaugh 2, Presley Pogge 12, Molly Carlson 11, Brooke Daughenbaugh 2, Kylie Alfers 6, Lydia Assmann 2, Madison Ausdemore 9, Kaeli Harris.
Bowling
T.J. girls, boys top SC North Monday
The Thomas Jefferson boys and girls bowling teams on Monday each earned victories over Sioux City North in a dual.
The boys won 2,971 to 2,227 and the girls 2,639 to 1,965.
T.J.’s Max Schuster and Madison Baxter led the T.J. boys and girls teams, respectively. Schuster rolled a 443 over two games and Baxter a 442.
Team Results
Boys: Thomas Jefferson 2,971, Sioux City North 2,276
Girls: Thomas Jefferson 2,639, Sioux City North 1,965
T.J. boys individual results: Chandler Scott 413, Sam Shanno 394, Max Schuster 443, Josh Chavarria 429, Eli Dross 213, Byron Parker 326.
T.J. girls individual results: Natalie Arnold 327, Kaylynn Oliver 286, Madison Baxter 442, Emily Eikenberry 365, Marissa Byrd 254, McKenna Rethmeier 309.
