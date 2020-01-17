SIOUX CITY — Josh Dix hit a pair of free throws with only 0.8 seconds remaining on the clock Thursday to give Abraham Lincoln a 47-45 victory over Sioux City Heelan.
A.L. drew up a play for Dix in the closing seconds of regulation. Kaden Baxter found Dix near the basket, and he was fouled, leading to the free throws.
The Lynx finished the week with a pair of road wins in Sioux City, coupled with Tuesday’s win at Sioux City East.
“It was a ugly game,” A.L. coach Jason Isaacson said. “You’re always happy to come away with a win in Sioux City. We didn’t quite play A.L. basketball the whole night, but we did for a decent stretch to have a chance to win.”
A.L. will be back in Sioux City Tuesday to face Sioux City North.
Abraham Lincoln (10-1) 5 11 13 18 — 47
Sioux City Heelan (4-6) 11 11 7 16 — 45
AL: Christian Tidiane 8, Jamison Gruber 9, Josh Dix 19, Matt Evans 9, Andrew Chrstensen 2.
SCH: Kevin Candia 3, Jackson Thompson 2, Cole Hogue 16, Andrew Guntren 1, Koby Bork 11, Cade Block 5, Jared Sitzmann 5, Nick Miller 2.
Glenwood 69, Carroll Kuemper 54
GLENWOOD — Glenwood boys basketball made it four in a row Thursday night, handing Kuemper Catholic a 69-54 loss.
Zach Carr of Glenwood led all scorers with 23 points. Teammate, Ryan Blum put up 20 in the win for the Rams.
Next up, Glenwood will face off with St. Albert Tuesday night in Glenwood.
Carroll Kuemper (2-8) 10 8 17 19 — 54
Glenwood (9-3) 16 19 19 15 — 69
CK: Dawson Edwards 3, John Mayhall 6, Kyle Berg 15, Kyle Feauto 7, Tyler Putney 10, Will Schenkelberg 2, Cole Collison 7, Tre Knobbe 4.
G: John Palmer 3, Dylan Sondag 4, Zach Carr 23, Silas Bales 7, Nate Hughes 7, Ben Hughes 5, Ryan Blum 20.
AHSTW 54, Underwood 48
AVOCA — Five AHSTW players scored at least eight points Thursday as the Vikings earned a 54-48 Western Iowa Conference victory over Underwood.
Clayton Akers and Raydden Grobe paced the Vikings, scoring 10 points apiece. Michael Mantell added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Nick and Alex Ravlin led Underwood with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Underwood (5-8) 14 13 12 9 — 48
AHSTW (11-1) 9 9 17 19 — 54
U: Nick Ravlin 11, Alex Ravlin 10, Brayden Wollan 9, Zach Teten 6, Coby Fink 5, Trent Hundt 5, Blake Hall 4.
A: Clayton Akers 10, Raydden Grobe 10, Sam Porter 8, Michael Mantell 8, Brayden Lund 8, Joey Cunningham 6, Joey Goins 4.
Girls Basketball
Sioux City Heelan 56, Abraham Lincoln 38
SIOUX CITY — Abraham Lincoln suffered its first loss in Missouri River Conference play Thursday, dropping a 56-38 decision at Sioux City Heelan.
Both teams are now 6-1 in the MRC.
Lucy Turner led the way for A.L. with 15 points, but it wasn’t enough, as the offense struggled Thursday.
“Heelan made their shot when they needed to, and we had a hard time putting the ball in the net,” A.L. coach Chad Schaa said. “We struggled offensively tonight.”
Abraham Lincoln (9-3, 6-1) 11 6 9 12 — 38
Sioux City Heelan (7-3, 6-1) 16 17 14 9 — 56
AL: Jillian Shanks 5, Kayla Schleifman 8, Baylie Girres 4, Bailey Christensen 2, Julia Wagoner 4, Lucy Turner 15.
SCH: Katie Cooke 20, Amber Aesoph 11, Katelyn Stanley 7, Sydney Pratt 2, Kenley Meis 6, Ella Skinner 12.
AHSTW 67, Underwood 53
AVOCA — AHSTW outscored Underwood 26-7 in the first quarter Thursday en route to a 67-53 Western Iowa Conference victory.
Only four players scored for AHSTW, and all of them reached double figures. Claire Harris led the way for the Vikings with a game-high 27 points, including five 3-pointers.
“Our defense came out and played sharp in the first quarter,” AHSTW coach Steve Sauvain said. “We changed our defense a little, and that caught them off guard. Kind of coasted after that first half.”
AHSTW is back in action Tuesday at IKM-Manning, and Underwood will play host to Riverside the same night.
Underwood (5-8) 7 11 14 21 — 53
AHSTW (12-1) 26 10 12 19 — 67
U: Aliyah Humphrey 5, Erin McMains 9, Leah Hall 20, Kendra Kuck 11, Peyton Cook 6, Erica Rowe 2.
A: Claire Denning 10, Kailey Jones 15, Claire Harris 27, Kinsey Scheffler 15.
Treynor 52, Missouri Valley 14
MISSOURI VALLEY — Treynor allowed no more than five points in any quarter Thursday in a 52-14 Western Iowa Conference victory over Missouri Valley.
Freshman Brooklynn Currin was the only players to finish in double figures with 10 points. Nine Cardinals scored in the game.
“They played well tonight, and we have a big week next week,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said. “We’re shooting the ball better offensively. A lot of positives are starting to happen.”
Treynor will next play host to Audubon Tuesday.
Treynor (5-8) 21 13 10 8 — 52
Missouri Valley (1-10) 4 3 5 2 — 14
T: Sadie Schaaf 3, Tori Castle 7, Kennedy Elwood 2, Brooklynn Currin 10, Emma Flathers 4, Kasey Lang 8, Clara Teigland 9, Brooklyn Sedlak 4, Brie Chaussee 5.
MV: Ella Myler 1, Morghan Herman 7, Maya Contreraz 4.
Glenwood 76, Carroll Kuemper 36
GLENWOOD — Class 4-A No. 4 Glenwood remained unbeaten Thursday night, beating Carroll Kuemper 76-36.
The Rams hit 13 three-pointers and finished with 11 players in the scoring column in the win.
“We had a lot of contributors, had a lot of people put the ball in the basket,” Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said. “It was a good team effort from top to bottom.”
Jenna Hopp and Madison Camden were the leading scorers for the Rams, each finishing with 15 points.
Glenwood is off until next Friday when they face conference foe, Red Oak on the road.
Carroll Kuemper (2-10) 10 4 7 15 — 36
Glenwood (13-0) 19 30 13 14 — 76
CK: Sarah Steffes 9, Kyndal Hilgenberg 7, Catherine Mayhall 5, Kora Thomsen 5, Megan Bauer 4, Maci Wittrock 3, Brooklyn Gifford 3.
G: Hayllee Sell 2, Jenna Hopp 15, Coryl Matheny 7, Emma Hughes 11, Madison Barrett 3, Abby Hughes 2, Joslyn Lewis 3, Madison Camden 15, Elle Scarborough 7, Morgan Stanislav 3, Brynlee Arnold 8.
Swimming
Council Bluffs 77, Atlantic 69
ATLANTIC — The Council Bluffs swim team outpaced Atlantic 77-69 in Thursday night’s dual.
The win was the first over Atlantic since the 2017-18 season for the Bluffs team. It also marks the first time since the 2016-17 season that Council Bluffs has posted a winning record in dual meets after the midway point of a season.
C.B. won three events on the night but it was the team’s consistency that led to the win.
“We only came out in first place in three events but we consistently beat Atlantic and took second, third and fourth place away from them,” C.B. head coach Logan Maxwell said.
The medley relay team of Reilly McMurphy, Tayden Blair, Malachi Purcell and Jake Braddy took first place for Council Bluffs. Blair also won the 200 individual medley while Purcell went on to win the 100 butterfly for C.B.
Maxwell was especially pleased with senior captain Jake Braddy and his effort in the medley relay.
“He went out and swam a personal best in the 50 freestyle,” Maxwell said. “He dropped a second from where we were at our last meet and it absolutely changed the game in the medley relay and set the tone for the meet, which was absolutely outstanding.”
Wrestling
Riverside enjoys big night at Tri-Center quad
NEOLA — Riverside went 3-0 in the Tri-Center quadrangular Thursday night with wins over AC/GC, Woodbine and Tri-Center.
Riverside’s Nolan Moore (138) and Rhett Bentley (145) each went 3-0 on the night, winning all matches by fall. John Schroder (106), Jace Rose (120), Edward Vlcek (195) and Nathan Messerschmidt (285) also all went 3-0 in the sweep for the Bulldogs.
Tri-Center went 1-2 in the quad, falling to AC/GC and Riverside but handed Woodbine a 54-3 loss. Wrestlers Connor Attkisson (126), Bryson Freeberg (170) and Gaven Heim (182) all went 3-0 for Tri-Center on night.
Omaha Skutt 39, Lewis Central 37
OMAHA — Lewis Central wrestling went on the road to take on Omaha Skutt Catholic in a dual Thursday night.
The Titans ultimately lost a tight one, falling 39-37.
Lewis Central’s Taber Dominguez (126), Nick Wolf (138), Dillion Woods (182), Logan Katzer (195) and Dylan Koch (285) all scored falls in their respective weight classes. L.C. won 7 of the 14 matches but two forfeits proved to be the difference in the win for the Skyhawks.
