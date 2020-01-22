DENISON — Down 13 at the start of the fourth quarter, Lewis Central outscored Denison-Schleswig 25-10 in the final quarter to come away with a two-point Hawkeye Ten Conference victory.
An Easton Dermody 3-pointer late in the fourth gave the Titans the lead.
“Our pressure in the fourth quarter was huge,” L.C. coach Dan Miller said. “You don’t come back from 13 down without some turnovers, and we were able to do that. The guys kept fighting.”
Noah Rigatuso led the Titans with 19 points, and Logan Jones added 14.
It was a heck of a win for us on the road against a quality opponent,” Miller said.
Lewis Central (8-4) 11 14 8 25 — 58
Denison-Schleswig (9-4) 16 18 12 10 — 56
LC: Cole Drummond 3, Jonah Pomrenke 5, Easton Dermody 7, Nick Miller 5, Logan Jones 14, Noah Rigatuso 19, Thomas Fidone 3, Jake Duffey.
DS: Jack Mendlik 9, Evan Turin 4, Charlie Wiebers 10, Damien Magnuson 9, Ringo Wol 4, Goanar Biliew 20.
Abraham Lincoln 65, Sioux City North 31
SIOUX CITY — Abraham Lincoln beat Sioux City North on the road Tuesday night, 65-31 to improve to 11-1 on the season.
“I thought we were really unselfish offensively and we put together some good moments,” A.L. head coach Jason Isaacson said. “Noah Sandbothe gave us a couple of good, strong things inside and Matt Evans got a ton offensive rebounds.”
The Lynx went deep into the bench as 12 players found the scoring column in the win. Christian Tidiane led the way with 12 points.
A.L.’s next match up is at home with a 9-3 LeMars team Friday night.
A.L. (11-1, 8-0) 23 11 14 7 — 65
Sioux City North (1-12, 0-9) 12 9 4 6 — 31
AL: Christian Tidiane 12, Jamison Gruber 2, Josh Dix 10, Matt Evans 7, Kaden Baxter 5, Devin Nichols 8, Andrew Christensen 3, Quentin Bradley 3, Noah Sandbothe 8, Jaden Reiss 3, Ben Waugh 2, Corbin Roane 2.
SCN: Nate Reed 12, Carter Reekers 2, Dante Hansen 2, Gavin Hauge 2, Carter Pinney 2, Trevor Welp 7, Austin Craighead 4.
Glenwood 67, St. Albert 52
GLENWOOD — Zach Carr scored 23 points Tuesday, leading Glenwood to a 67-52 Hawkeye Ten Conference victory over St. Albert.
Sam Rallis paced St. Albert with 15 points in the losing effort.
St. Albert will play at Denison-Schleswig Friday, and Glenwood will play at Red Oak the same night.
St. Albert (5-7) 11 12 13 16 — 52
Glenwood (9-3) 21 11 21 14 — 67
SA: Sam Rallis 15, Cy Patterson 2, Ryan Hughes 5, Lance Wright 6, Ryan Genereaux 6, Aiden Antisdel 2, Connor Cerny 7, Isaac Sherrill 2, Greg Fagan 7.
G: John Palmer 9, Dylan Sondag 6, Zach Carr 23, Silas Bales 7, Nate Hughes 5, Ben Hughes 3, Ryan Blum 14.
AHSTW 58, IKM-Manning 55
MANNING - A hot start from IKM-Manning didn't stop AHSTW from picking up its 12th win of the season Tuesday night.
The Vikings didn't have a lead in this one until 1:46 left in the game and held on for a 58-55 win.
Freshman, Kyle Sternberg knocked down three second half threes to fuel the comeback. Teammate, Clayton Akers led AHSTW in scoring with 15 points, while Michael Mantell finished with eight points and seven boards.
IKM-Manning's Calyton Akers had a game-high 20 points.
AHSTW is on the road again Friday when it heads to Audubon.
AHSTW (12-2) 4 21 15 18 - 58
IKM-Manning (6-6) 17 12 19 7 - 55
AHSTW: Clayton Akers 15, Kyle Sternberg 14, Michael Mantell 8, Raydden Grobe 7, Sam Porter 7, Brayden Lund 6, Joey Cunningham 1.
IKM: Colten Brandt 20, Colby Keller 13, Parker Behrens 8, Kyler Rasmussen 6, Connor Keller.
Treynor 94, Audubon 33
TREYNOR - Class 2-A No. 3 Treynor defeated Audubon 94-33 Tuesday night.
"We just had a really good stretch to start the third quarter; came out with a lot of energy and created a lot of offense from defense," Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said. "From the end of the second (quarter) through most of the third, I think we went on a 32-0 run."
Jack Tiarks led Treynor in scoring with 14 points but the Cardinals were able to use plenty of depth in the win as 12 players found the scoring column.
Next up, Treynor has Logan-Magnolia at home on Friday. Then the Cardinals will play Oakland-Craig (Neb.) Saturday in the Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena on the Creighton campus.
Audubon (6-6) 11 7 3 12 - 33
Treynor (12-1) 19 18 33 24 - 94
A: Gavin Smith 2, Skyler Schultes 5, Joel Klocke 3, Jackson Jensen 2, Marcus Olsen 13.
T: Sid Schaaf 9, Luke Mieska 6, Tim Zimmerman 12, Thomas Schwartz 2, Noah James 8, Jon Schwarte 10, Jack Stogdill 13, Craig Chapman 8, Davin Rucker 2, Jack Tiarks 14, Ryan McIntyre 6, Todd Pedersen 4.
Girls Basketball
Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City North 41
SIOUX CITY — Jillian Shanks scored 18 points and Lucy Turner added 14 in Abraham Lincoln’s convincing Missouri River Conference victory Tuesday at Sioux City North.
The Lynx’s offensive pressure made a big difference in the game.
“We did a nice job of pushing the ball,” A.L. coach Chad Schaa said. “We had some fast break layups, and we did a better job of running our sets in the second half as well.”
The Lynx will next be in action Friday to play host to Le Mars.
Abraham Lincoln (10-3, 7-1) 14 18 17 18 — 67
Sioux City North (2-12, 0-9) 11 10 8 12 — 41
AL: Jillian Shanks 18, Sam Christiansen 2, Emily Pomernackas 4, Kayla Schleifman 9, Alexis Pomernackas 5, Baylie Girres 4, Julia Wagoner 11, Lucy Turner 14.
SCN: Madison Craighead 4, Adriel Simien 14, Olivia O’Brien 1, Kenidi Valladolid 5, Sedrena Phillips 6, Olivia Baier 9, Sydney Rexius 2.
Lewis Central 59, Denison-Schleswig 42
DENISON — The Lewis Central girls basketball took out Denison-Schleswig 59-42 Tuesday night for its third straight win.
“I was really pleased with the pressure we were able to put on, especially in the first half,” L.C. head coach Derek Archer said. “We put a press on them and we were able to get quite a few turnovers and easy baskets. And then they sat in a zone for most of the first half and our shooters did a great job of knocking down shots when they were open.”
Lewis Central’s Megan Witte finished with 19 points to lead the way for the Titans. Delaney Esterling and Hadley Hill tallied 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Titans are at Shenandoah Friday night.
L.C. (9-4) 22 17 11 9 — 59
Denison-Schleswig (7-7) 14 5 12 11 — 42
LC: Hadley Hill 11, McKenna Paulsen 3, Jayden Cross 1, Grace Ruzicka 2, McKenna Pettepier 10, Megan Witte 19, Delaney Esterling 13.
DS: Payton Goslar 3, Paige Andersen 24, Ellie Magnuson 4, Hannah Neemann 6, Sophie Sonnichsen 3, Hannah Slater 2.
Sioux City West 51, Thomas Jefferson 27
SIOUX CITY — Thomas Jefferson had a tough time getting its offense going Tuesday in a Missouri River Conference loss to Sioux City West.
The Yellow Jackets managed more than 10 points in only the second quarter.
“We just didn’t play very well tonight,” T.J. coach Devin Schoening said. “West did everything they needed to do and dictated play, especially early.
“This is indicative of our up-and-down season. Consistency has been elusive for us.”
Allisa Schubert led T.J. with seven points.
Thomas Jefferson (3-6, 5-9) 2 12 9 4 — 27
Sioux City West (3-4, 7-5) 14 17 14 8 — 51
TJ: Suzie Miller 4, Regan Gant 0, Jasmine Ramos 6, Allisa Schubert 7, Allisa Schubert 5, Akaysha Cole 0, Natalie Clark 0, Samara Alcaraz 3, Sydney Hosick 0, Ali Voss 0, Lexi Smith 2.
SCW: Braedyn Downs 3, Lily Juhnke 5, Gabby Wagner 5, Ashleigh Fitzgerald 7, Sydney Edwards 2, Hope Wagner 5, Nia Moore 16, Kamari Jones 5, Andrea Vazquez 5.
Treynor 36, Audubon 33
TREYNOR — Down seven with less than two minutes left, Treynor went on an 11-1 run to knock off Audubon, 36-33 in high school girls basketball Tuesday night.
“We’ve had scoring droughts throughout the season and we had another one in the fourth quarter tonight but we stayed the course; the girls kept fighting every possession,” Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. “Mandy Stogdill made some big free throws toward the end and we hit some shots at the end. I was pretty proud of the belief and the effort they had as a team.”
Stogdill finished with a game-high 12 points for the Cardinals. Teammate Brooklynn Currin added 10 in the win.
Next up, Treynor will host a tough Logan-Magnolia team Friday night.
Audubon (9-3) 7 9 6 11 — 33
Treynor (6-8) 7 9 9 11 — 36
A: Mallory Riebhoff 2, Leah Subbert 3, Kaitlyn Nielson 4, Aleah Hermensen 11, Rylie Hartl 5, Jaci Christensen 8.
T: Tori Castle 6, Kennedy Elwood 1, Mandy Stogdill 12, Brooklynn Currin 10, Clara Teigland 3, Brooklyn Sedlak 4.
AHSTW 50, IKM-Manning 48
MANNING — After trailing most of the game, AHSTW was able to slip past IKM-Manning 50-48 Tuesday night, notching its 13th victory of the season and extending its winning streak to eight games.
“We played pretty poorly in the first half,” AHSTW head coach Steve Sauvain said. “This is a tough place to play and a well-coached team but I thought at the end of the game, we just stayed with our game plan; we played good, solid defense and we finally got some good looks late in the game.”
Kinsey Scheffler led the way for the Vikings with 19 points. Claire Harris and Kailey Jones chipped-in 12 and 11 points, respectively.
AHSTW is on the road again Friday night when it heads to Audubon.
AHSTW (13-1) 10 9 17 14 — 50
IKM-Manning (8-4) 9 18 13 8 — 48
AHSTW: Claire Denning 8, Kailey Jones 11, Claire Harris 12, Kinsey Scheffler 19.
IKM-Manning: Alexa Ahrenholtz 10, Nicole Hansen 12, Emily Kerkhoff 9, Bianca Cadwell 5, Bre Muhlbauer 4, Lexie Branning 4.
Logan-Magnolia 64, Missouri Valley 18
LOGAN — Logan-Magnolia raced out to a 30-11 halftime lead and never looked back in a Western Iowa Conference victory over Missouri Valley.
Violet Lapke was the lone Panther in double figures with 13 points.
“I thought we were a lot better in the second half,” Lo-Ma coach Derek Sonderland said. “The third quarter, we played with a lot more energy.”
Missouri Valley (1-13) 7 4 4 3 — 18
Logan-Magnolia (12-2) 16 14 22 12 — 64
MV: Herman 8, Hilt 5, Contreras 2, Geienen 2, Winchester 1.
LM: Violet Lapke 13, Kylie Morrison 9, Macanna Guritz 9, Emilie Thompson 9, Mya Moss 7, Courntey Ohl 6, Emme Lake 6, Greylan Hornbeck 3, Ava Goldmsith 2.
Swimming
Lewis Central falls to Papillion-La Vista in dual
Lewis Central won four events Tuesday but dropped a 101-69 decision in a dual with Papillion-La Vista.
Dallas Davis, Gabe Patton, Carter Stangeland and the Titans’ 200 freestyle relay team earned first-place finishes. Davis won the 200 freestyle (1:56.93), Patton prevailed in the 100 freestyle (54.79), Stangeland in the 100 backstroke (1:01.92). The 200 freestyle relay team features the aforementioned trio and Patrick Chase and won with a time of 1:37.42.
“We’re swimming well,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said. “I think right at the end of the year just about every kid will have swam every event. We’ve got a big meet at our school this weekend. There’s 13 boys teams and eight girls teams coming.”
Top Lewis Central results
200 med relay: 2, Dallas Davis, Carter Stangeland, Gabe Patton, Dylon Cox 1:50.78.
200 free: 1, Davis 1:56.93.
200 IM: 2, Patton 2:19.86.
50 free: 2, Stangeland 24.32.
100 butterfly: 2, Davis 58.84.
100 free: 1, Patton 54.79.
500 free: 3, Harrison Sprecher 5:55.45.
200 free relay: 1, Patrick Chase, Cox, Stangeland, Davis 1:37.42
100 back: 1, Stangeland 1:01.92.
100 breast: 3, Davis Gann 1:16.47
400 free relay: 3, (Chase, Patton, Cox, Gann) 3:44.92.
Council Bluffs falls to Sioux City Metro in dual
The Council Bluffs swimming team on Tuesday dropped a 123-43 decision to Sioux City Metro.
C.B.’s Tayden Blair won two events on the night. He crossed first in the 200 individual medley (2:32.96) and in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.31).
Sioux City Metro 123, Council Bluffs 43
Top C.B. results
200 meter relay: 4, (Reilly McMurphy, Tayden Blair, Malachi Parcell, Jake Brady) 2:07.28.
200 freestyle: 4, Jacob James 2:33.67
200 individual medley: 1, Blair 2:32.96.
50 freestyle: 2, Brady 27.97.
100 butterfly: 3, Bradlee Zitek 1:20.52.
100 freestyle: 5, Parcell 1:05.96.
200 freestyle relay: 3, (James, Dylan Reimer, Bradlee Zitek, Kaiden Milliken) 2:06.23.
100 backstroke: 2, McMurphy 1:17.85.
100 breaststroke: 1, Blair 1:18.31
400 freestyle relay: 4, (Parcell, Milliken, Brady, Blair) 4:28.84.
