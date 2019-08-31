SERGEANT BLUFF — Lewis Central’s Brady Miller ran for two touchdowns and Bryson Bowman added another as the Titans combined for 224 yards on the ground and defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35-7.
Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad was pleased with what he saw from his team in the season opener.
“I’m excited about the effort we got from our guys tonight,” Kammrad said. “They played extremely physical, they played extremely fast.”
The Titans scored 35 points in the first half to set the tone, but the offense wasn’t the only thing Kammrad was happy with.
“Our defense played absolutely exceptional, especially with the all-state caliber quarterback they returned.
Lewis Central (1-0) 21 14 0 0 — 35
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-1) 0 7 0 0 — 7
LC: Thomas Fidone 12 yard pass from Bret Kobes (Zach Shudak kick)
LC: Brady Miller 33 run (Shudak kick)
LC: Bryson Bowman 47 run (Shudak kick)
LC: Miller 4 run (Shudak kick)
LC: Fidone 14 yard pass from Kobes (Zach Shudak kick)
SB: Jacob Imming 4 yard pass from Daniel Wright (kick good)
Carroll Kuemper 27, St Albert 3
CARROLL — St. Albert fell in its season debut at Carroll Kuemper.
The Falcons had difficulty putting together much offense against a physical Kuemper defense.
“They were really big and physical, and we knew that going,” St. Albert coach Pat Ryan said. “We were able to hang in at the start of the game, but physically they wore us down.”
Despite the loss, Ryan said he and his team are ready for what’s ahead this season.
“As a team, I’m proud of how we prepared for this week. We’re looking forward to the rest of the season.
St. Albert (0-1) 3 0 0 0 — 3
Carroll Kuemper (1-0) x x x x — 27
FG: Sam Wilber 42 FG.
Treynor 35, Logan-Magnolia 12
LOGAN — Jake Fisher had touchdown runs of 56, 84 and two yards, leading Treynor to a 35-12 victory over Logan-Magnolia Friday
The Cardinals finished the night with 335 yards rushing on 34 carries.
“The first half was kind of ugly,” Treynor coach Jeff Casey said. “Lo-Ma does what they do, and they pounded us a little bit. It wasn’t a good start. But it was a good second half.”
Conversely, Logan Magnolia coach Matt Straight liked his team’s effort in the first half.
“We played a really good first half. I thought our game plan worked really well. Treynor had too many athletes for us. When they got in the open field, they scored.”
Treynor (1-0) 7 0 14 14 — 35
Logan-Magnolia (0-1) 6 0 0 6 — 12
T: Jake Fisher 56 run (Luke Mieska)
LM: Gavin Maguire 1 run (kick failed)
T: Fisher 84 run (Mieska kick)
T: Chase Reber 53 run (Mieska kick)
T: Jack Tiarks 12 run (Mieska kick)
T: Fisher 2 run (Mieska kick)
LM: Maguire 1 run (attempt failed)
Glenwood 44, Carroll 28
GLENWOOD -- The Rams defended their home turf in Friday's season opener as Glenwood's Zach Carr connected on five touchdown passes in the win over Carroll.
Carr spread the ball around nicely as John Palmer, Silas Bales, Ryan Blum and Cole Mayberry all caught touchdown passes.
Carroll was led by quarterback Colby Vincent with three touchdown passes.
Glenwood (1-0) 14 6 10 14 - 44
Carroll (0-1) 0 21 0 7 - 28
Glenwood: Cole Mayberry 4 run (Brock Sell kick)
Glenwood: John Palmer 62 pass from Zach Carr (Sell kick)
Carroll: Luke Woosley 4 pass from Colby Vincent (Elijah Lee kick)
Carroll: Tory Feldman 33 pass from Vincent (Lee kick)
Carroll: Colby Christensen 23 pass from Vincent (Lee kick)
Glenwood: Silas Bales 38 pass from Carr (kick failed)
Glenwood: Ryan Blum 58 pass from Carr (Sell kick)
Glenwood: Sell 42 FG
Carroll: Feldman 17 pass from Vincent (Lee kick)
Glenwood: Palmer 40 pass from Carr (Sell kick)
Glenwood: Mayberry 57 pass from Carr (Sell kick)
