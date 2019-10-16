GLENWOOD — Class 4-A No. 6 Lewis Central swept Glenwood to pick up its 23rd win of the season.
“I just thought the girls played really good volleyball, nice and steady,” Lewis Central coach Mike Bond said. “I thought Glenwood was an excellent team. So, for us, I felt it was a quality win against a quality opponent.”
Megan Witte tallied 20 kills on the night to lead the offense for Lewis Central. Delaney Esterling added 12 kills and two blocks while Madisyn Havermann had eight kills, two aces and two blocks. Natalie Driver had 30 set assists on the night and Rachel Cushing had 18 digs.
“Everybody had great contributions at the right time,” Bond said. “I thought we had some really nice defensive saves, and some good offensive plays that resulted in points.”
Lewis Central 27 25 25
Glenwood 25 12 18
Lewis Central stat leaders: (kill-aces-blocks), Megan Witte (20-0-0), Delaney Esterling (12-0-2), Madisyn Havermann (8-2-2), Lauren Payne (4-0-1), Presley Rodenburg (3-1-0), Natalie Driver (30 set assists), Rachel Cushing (18 digs)
St. Albert 3, Denison-Schleswig 0
DENISON — Class 1-A No. 2 St. Albert swept Denison-Schleswig Tuesday night.
Despite the win, St. Albert coach Angie Lantz wasn’t thrilled with her team’s performance.
“We’ve got a lot to work on,” she said. “A win is a win, but it wasn’t pretty on our end.”
Allie Petry led St. Albert in kills with 19 and teammate Jordyn Blaha added another 12. Olivia Barnes paced the team with 39 digs in the win.
This was the 20th win of the season for St. Albert and will next host Clarinda on Thursday.
St. Albert (20-9) 25 25 25
Denison-Schleswig (13-17) 19 19 13
St. Albert stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Olivia Barnes (1-0-0), Allie Petry (19-1-0), Jordyn Blaha (12-0-0), Bel Pershing (7-1-1), Lauren Williams (6-0-1), Shelby Hatcher (0-1-0), Veronica Svajgl (0-0-1).
Digs leader: Svajgl, 10.
Set-assists leader: Barnes, 39.
Abraham Lincoln 3, Sioux City North 0
SIOUX CITY NORTH — Abraham Lincoln won its 14th straight match Tuesday night, defeating Sioux City North 25-10, 25-15, 25- 11.
A.L. senior Sam Christiansen finished with 34 assists on the evening and in doing so, reached 2,000 in her career. She also added seven kills and 11 digs in the win.
Lynx head coach Katie Darrington also pointed out other key contributors.
“Baylie Girres was a power at the net (11 kills), Zoe Lutz played a great match (six kills, two blocks), and Hailey Dizona really stepped up in the back row (eight digs).”
Darrington loves to see her team staying hot at the right time.
“We continue to raise our level and that is what you want to see going into this time of year.”
The Lynx have another road test at Harlan this Saturday.
A.L. (31-3) 25 25 25
Sioux City North (14-19) 10 15 11
A.L. kills leaders: Baylie Girres, 11; Julia Wagoner, 8; Kayla Schleifman, 8; Sam Christiansen, 7; Zoe Lutz, 6; Jillian Shanks, 4.
A.L. digs leader: Taylan Keefer, 20.
Underwood 3, Treynor 1
Underwood defeated Treynor in four sets to advance to the Western Iowa Conference championship match on Thursday. With the win, Underwood improved to 27-5 overall on the season.
“A really high energy match for us, which we were due for,” Underwood coach Paula Carman said. “Aggressive from the first ball until the very end. Our girls especially. For where we’ve been at, it was a definite step up from where we’ve been at for a while, so it was incredible to see.”
Zoe Rus and Macy VanFossan led the offense for Underwood, totaling 22 and 18 kills respectively. Lauren Brown added eight kills while Brianna Justsen had seven kills. Peyton Cook dished out 49 set assists.
“They competed through the entire match,” Carman said. “We’ve had a little bit of struggles staying at that competitive level throughout an entire match (recently). Even though we dropped that third set, it was an awesome set to watch. I was proud of the girls coming back and taking charge of the fourth set the way they did.”
In the latest rankings, Underwood was No. 12 in Class 2-A.
Underwood 25 26 28 25
Treynor 21 24 30 16
Underwood stat (kills-aces-blocks)Underwood: Zoe Russ (22-1-4), Macy Vanfossan (18-3-0), Lauren Brown (8-0-3), Brianna Justsen (7-0-4), Peyton Cook (49 set assists)
Treynor stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Kailey Rochholz (12-0-1), Kennedy Elwood (11-3-0), Maddie Lewis (5-1-1), Natalie Simpson (5-0-5), Emma Flathers (3-0-3), Brooklynn Sedlik (1-0-1), Kiralyn Horton (1-0-0), Stella Umphreys (1-0-0), Tori Castle (0-0-1), Brooklyn Currin (0-1-0), Keelea Navara, (0-1-0).
Digs leader: Umphreys, 22; Lewis 15; Flathers, 14; Castle, 10.
Set-assists leader: Flathers, 30.
Logan-Magnolia 3, Tri-Center 0
Logan-Magnolia advance to the finals of the Western Iowa Conference tournament with a sweep over Tri-Center.
“I’m beaming,” L-M coach Faith Bruck said. “So proud of the composure, heart and drive the girls played with tonight.”
Jaice Johnsen led the offense with eight kills. Kylie Morrison and Courtney Ohl each had five kills while Ruby Nolting added four. Ashlyn Doiel had 12 set assists and Emme Lake 10.
Morrison led the defense with 14 digs. Ashley Christians, Emilie Thompson, Johnsen and Doiel each had seven digs. Doiel also added four aces for L-M.
Logan-Magnolia will square off with Underwood on Thursday for the WIC championship.
Logan-Magnolia, 25 25 25
Tri-Center, 23 8 16
L-M stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks), Jaice Johnsen (8-0-0), Kylie Morrison (5-0-3), Ruby Nolting (4-0-0), Emilie Thompson (4 blocks), Ashlyn Doiel (12 set assists, 4 aces), Emme Lake (10 set assists)
