HARLAN — Lewis Central needed just 61 minutes Tuesday to earn a sweep over Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Harlan.
Megan Witte had 15 kills for the Titans, and Delaney Esterling added nine. It was L.C.’s 14th victory of the season.
The Titans will return to action Saturday for the Sioux City East Invitational.
Lewis Central (14-3, 3-1) 25 25 25
Harlan 10 21 14
LC stats: Kills-Digs-Assists: Megan Witte 15-6-4, Delaney Esterling 9-3-3,1A, Karly Brown 0-7-3, Rachel Cushing 1-19-2, Macy Mulder 5 digs, Maddie Havermann 2-3-0, Lauren Payne 1-0-0, Presley Rodenburg 0-1-0, Maddie Bergman 1-0-0. Natalie Driver 15 assists.
Sioux City East 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
SIOUX CITY — Thomas Jefferson took to the road Tuesday in a volleyball match with Sioux City East.
T.J. fell in three sets to the 15th-ranked Black Raiders 25-5, 25-17, 25-21.
Liz Elkins led the Yellow Jackets in kills with eight while Jenna Midkiff finished with 14 set assists.
T.J. will play Thursday at Fremont-Mills.
Thomas Jefferson (10-8) 5 17 21
Sioux City East (14-5) 25 25 25
Thomas Jefferson stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Jazlynn Sanders (1-0-3), Rodnesia Smith-Carter (1-0-5), Liz Elkins (8-0-0), Jenna Midkiff (2-0-1), Alysyn Knecht (6-0-1), Ellie Perrine (4-0-1), Chloe Alley (0-1-0)
Treynor 3, IKM-Manning 0
Treynor defeated IKM-Manning in straight sets 25-14, 25-15, 25- 15 Tuesday evening.
Treynor’s Emma Flathers led the team in assists with 23 and digs with eight. Maddie Lewis finished with nine kills on the night.
The Cardinals have another road test Thursday against Riverside.
Treynor (9-12) 25 25 25
IKM-Manning (4-16) 14 15 15
Treynor stat leaders (kills-aces-block):
Maddie Lewis (9-1-1), Tori Castle (0-1-0), Kennedy Elwood (8-2-1), Brooklyn Currin (1-0-0), Brooklynn Sedlak (1--0-1), Natalie Simpson (2-0-0), Emma Flathers (2-2-0), Kailey Rochholz (7-0-1), Stella Umphreys (1-1-0).
Assists leader: Flathers, 23.
Swimming
Titans win duel at Atlantic
ATLANTIC — The Lewis Central swim team beat Atlantic in a duel Tuesday evening with a score of 86-82.
Lewis Central coach Bruce Schomburg will take the victory but felt his team didn’t perform to its potential.
“We didn’t swim very well at all tonight. We were lucky to come away with the win,” Schomburg said. “The girls have been practicing hard, so we’ll recover from this and we’ll take the win.”
Lewis Central will swim at West Des Moines Valley on Saturday.
Team results: Lewis Central, 86, Atlantic 82
Lewis Central results:
200-yard medley relay: 1, Lewis Central (Isabella Milone, Sydney Clair, Elaine Morgan, Hannah Steinmetz) 2:14.31.
200-yard freestyle: 2, Kylee Brown 2:06.18; 5, Milone 2:17.21; 6, Steinmetz 2:25.46.
200-yard individual medley: 1, Aubrey Bach 2:27.06; 2, Morgan 2:34.95; 5, Anna Schewe 2:48.40.
50-yard freestyle: 2, Waren Graeve 25.92, 5, Clair 30.41; 6, Taylor French 33.08.
100-yard butterfly: 2, Kylie Collins 1:09.09; 3, Morgan 1:09.89; 5 Steinmetz 1:14.983.
100-yard freestyle: 1, Brown 57.57; 4, Abby Hoss 1:05.39; 5, Clair 1:05.80.
500-yard freestyle: 2, Bach 5:43.59; 5, Schewe 6:47.30; 6, Emma Hughes 7:01.05.
200-yard freestyle relay: 2, L.C. (Collins, Brown, Graeve, Bach)
100-yard backstroke: 1, Collins 1:04.54; 2, Milone 1:08.03; 3, Hoss 1:15.09.
100-yard breaststroke: 1, Graeve 1:18.11; 2, Lily Caigoy 1:29.03; 4, French 2:33.68.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1, L.C. (Bach, Milone, Brown, Graeve) 4:00.15.
Cross Country
L.C.’s Lancial takes 2nd at Creston
CRESTON — Despite having many runners battling through injuries and illness, the Lewis Central boys cross country team managed a third-place finish in the team standings at Tuesday’s Creston Invite.
The Titans finished with 91 points, outpaced by first-place Atlantic (49) and second-place Harlan (83).
The Titans were led by Connor Lancial, who finished second overall with a time of 17 minutes, 20 seconds. Nathan Sell also earned top-10 honors for the Titans (sixth, 18:03).
“I was happy with how our kids competed tonight,” L.C. coach Taylor May said. “Connor ran tremendous tonight. He continues to improve each week and he is running smart races. Nathan Sell and Tyler Ruiz also ran well for us tonight. I was happy with how they pushed up in a pack of some pretty good runners.”
Harlan won the girls race (35 points) and Creston’s Braelyn Baker took first place with a time of 20:18.
Lewis Central’s Haley Bach had the best showing among Titan runners, crossing in 13th place (21:53).
Girls team results: 1, Harlan 35; 2, Glenwood 81; 3, Atlantic 110; 4, Winterset 121; 5, Creston 122; 6, Chariton 165; 7, Lewis Central 167; 8, Shenandoah-Essex 216; 9, Red Oak 221; 10, Clarinda 242.
Individual top 10: 1, Braelyn Baker, Creston, 20:18; 2, Lucy Borkowski, Harlan, 20:27; 3, Kaia Bieker, Harlan, 20:44; 4, Mayson Hartley, Clarinda, 21:01; 5, Rachel Mellennax, Glenwood, 21:14; 6, Ava Rush, Atlantic, 21:15; 7, Emma Hughes, 21:19; 8, Paige Davis, 21:20; 9, Abi Albertson, Harlan, 21:28; 10, Abby Alberti, Harlan.
Top Lewis Central results: 13, Haley Bach 21:53; 33, Ella Humlicek 23:35; 38, Emma Christianson 24:20; 47, Megan Elam 24:45; 48, Eva McNeal 24:47.
Boys team results: 1, Atlantic 49; 2, Harlan 83; 3, Lewis Central 91; 4, Red Oak 111; 5, Winterset 115; 6, Clarinda 136; 7, Glenwood 146; 8, Shenandoah 202; 9, Creston 205; 10, Chariton 311.
Individual top 10: 1, Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic, 17:09; 2, Connor Lancial, LC, 17:20; 3, Trey Gross, Harlan, 17:34; 4, Wynn Yeager, Winterset, 17:44; 5, Nathan Rohrberg, Glenwood, 17:49; 6, Nathan Sell, LC, 18:03; 7, Evan Brummer, Atlantic, 18:07; 8, Baylor Bergran, Red Oak, 18:12; 9, Brad Dennis, Atlantic, 18:13; 10, Clayton Stafford, Creston, 18:24.
Other L.C. results: 20, Tyler Ruiz 19:06; 28, Josh Sell 19:28; 35, Tanner Higgins 19:44; 36, Kayden Pearson 19:44.
Tri-Center’s Pogge wins on home course
NEOLA — The Tri-Center cross-country invitational was held on Tuesday afternoon with 11 area schools participating.
Logan-Magnolia took first in the girls meet with a score of 42 and Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the boys race, also with a score of 42.
Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge won the girls race by more than one minute with a time of 18:48. Lo-Ma’s Courtney and Taylor Sporrer came in second and third, respectively.
The Tri-Center boys were led by third-place finisher Brett McGee with a time of 17:10 and seventh-place finisher Jon Franke. Dylan Blake of MVAOCOU won the race with a time of 16:45.
Girls team results: 1, Logan-Magnolia 42; 2, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50; 3, AHSTW 51; 4, Tri-Center 86; 5, MVAOCOU 148; 6, West Harrison 163.
Individual top 10:
1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center, 18:48; 2, Courtney Sporrer, Lo-Ma, 20:01; 3, Taylor Sporrer, LoMa, 20:21; 4, Sophia Karras, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 20:25; 5, Chloe Black, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 21:17; 6, Ryann Portch, AHSTW, 21:44; 7, Chloe Falkena, AHSTW, 21:46; 8, Violet Lapke, Lo-Ma, 21:54; 9, Julia Kock, AHSTW, 22:21; 10, Holly Hoepner, AHSTW, 22:32.
Boys team results:
1, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42; 2, Tri-Center 71; 3, Woodbine 93; 4, IKM-M 107; 5, Logan-Magnolia 141; 6, Boyer Valley 141; 7, Missouri Valley 164; 8, MVAOCOU 171; 9, East Mills 244.
Individual top 10:
1, Dylan Blake, MVAOCOU, 16:45; 2, Weston Besson, MVAOCOU, 17:08; 3, Brett McGee, Tri-Center, 17:10; 4, Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 17:21; 5, Carllos Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 17:30; 6, Quentin Dreyer, IKM-M, 17:48; 7, Jon Franke, Tri-Center, 17:58; 8, Ty Shoulders, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 18:01; 9, Nick Muller, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 18:08; 10, Tarick Rowe, Lo-Ma, 18:16.
Iowa Western Soccer
Reiver men 11, Northeast 0
The Iowa Western men’s soccer team defeated Northeast Community College 11-0 Tuesday to move to 8-0 on the season.
The Reivers scored within the first minute of action but then did not score again until the second half of the contest.
“I felt like we took our foot off the gas a little bit,” IWCC coach Mike Brown said. “So about 25 minutes in, I took out all of our starters. They weren’t playing terrible, just not the level we need to play.”
Coach Brown was happy with how his team turned things around in the second half.
“It was a steady performance overall in the second the half, just took us a while to get going,” he said. “We’re still growing as a team, and it’s a process.”
Jordan Montoya finished with four goals and one assist to lead the Reivers. Nicholas Torres and Quinton Kipara each added two more goals.
Iowa Western will play a home makeup game with North Iowa Area Community College this Thursday.
Northeast CC 0 0 — 0
Iowa Western 1 (10) — 11
IWCC goals: Mario Magana, Eduardo Barros, Nicholas Torres 2, Roberto Hernandez, Jordan Montoya 4, Quinton Kipara 2.
IWCC assists: Damia Viader 2, Magana 2, Kyle Blair, Sohya Yamamoto, Montoya, Nathan Thomas 2.
Reiver women 3, Northeast 0
Following a scoreless first half, the Iowa Western women’s soccer team came together over the final 45 minutes to earn a 3-0 victory over Northeast.
The win keeps the Reivers unbeaten in conference play at 2-0.
IWCC dominated the second half Tuesday. The Reivers didn’t allow a shot in the second half, and used goals from Paola Ochoa, Moriah Lucas and Hope Riche within an 11-minute span to take a commanding 3-0 advantage.
“We struggled in the first half not incorporating our style of play,” IWCC coach Adam Sanchez said. “I wasn’t too happy with how we were playing. But the girls got on the same page. Once you’re on the same page, the quality will show. That’s what happened. They understood their roles and special players took over.
IWCC will play another conference contest Thursday against North Iowa Area at the Reiver Sports Complex.
Northeast 0 0 — 0
Iowa Western (5-3, 2-0) 0 3 — 3
Goals: Paola Ochoa, Moriah Lucas, Hope Riche.
