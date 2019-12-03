SIOUX CITY — Lewis Central’s offense was firing on all cylinders Monday in its season opener at Sioux City North.
Easton Dermody’s 19 points led three Titans in double figures as L.C. cruised to an 84-59 victory.
L.C. led 49-24 at the half and never looked back.
“We were very pleased to get off to a good start,” L.C. coach Dan Miller said. “I thought we played well throughout the first three quarters. I was pleased with the effort from the guys. They got on the glass and limited North to one shot. We executed our stuff well and shared the ball well. We got a lot of guys involved. When you can do that, you’re tough to guard.
Logan Jones chipped in 15 points for the Titans, and Noah Rigatuso added 15.
The Titans will play at Red Oak Friday.
Lewis Central (1-0) 22 27 20 15 — 84
SC North (0-1) 12 12 14 21 — 59
LC: Cole Drummond 4, Jonah Pomrenke 7, Easton Dermody 19, Nick Miller 7, Logan Jones 15, JC Dermody 4, Noah Rigatuso 15, Brady Miller 5, Thomas Fidone 9, Jake Duffy 1.
SCN: Nate Reed 26, James Lillard 2, Dante Hansen 10, Gavin Hauge 2, Tyler Fry 2, Trevor Welp 15, Austin Craighead 2.
Fremont-Mills 62, Heartland Christian 35
Heartland Christian was unable to continue its fast start Monday in a 62-35 loss to Fremont-Mills.
The Eagles jumped out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter but scored only 19 points over the final three quarters.
DJ Weilage led the way for Heartland Christian with 21 points.
Fremont-Mills (1-0) 10 19 14 19 — 62
Heartland Christian (1-0) 16 5 10 4 — 35
HC: DJ Weilage 20, Sean Atchley 2, Colton Brennan 4, Mitchell McCord 8, Syles Jordan 4.
AHSTW 68, Woodbine 39
AVOCA — AHSTW’s Michael Mantell finished with a double-double Monday with 10 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Vikings to a 68-39 victory over Woodbine.
Raydden Grobe paced AHSTW with a game-high 20 points, Clayton Akers added 13 and Sam Porter had eight points, nine rebounds and six assists.
The Vikings also made all 13 of their shots at the free throw line.
Woodbine (0-1) 10 7 12 10 — 39
AHSTW (1-0) 19 13 15 21 — 68
W: Dylan Hoefer 19, Adam Sherer 7, Wyatt Pryor 6, Brock Leaders 3, Erik Gau 2.
A: Raydden Grobe 20, Clayton Akers 13, Michael Mantell 10, Sam Porter 8, Kyle Sternberg 6, Joey Cunningham 5, Cole Scheffler 2, Brody Langer 2, Joey Goins 2.
Girls
Fremont-Mills 58, Heartland Christian 41
The Heartland Christian girls fell in their season opener Monday to Fremont-Mills.
Bella Dingus led the Eagles with 21 points.
“Our girls played their hearts out,” H.C. coach John Stile said. “We have a bench of seven right now. We played toe to toe with them until the fourth quarter. They had a bench of 11 to our seven.
“I thought the girls played really hard. I think our turnovers were own, which is good, and we made good shot selection tonight.”
Fremont-Mills (1-0) 11 14 14 19 — 58
Heartland Christian (0-1) 8 9 9 15 — 41
HC: Bella Dingus 21, Savannah Horan 6, Shelena Cochran 6, Morgan Beckner 2, Sarah Stile 6.
Logan-Magnolia 51, Westwood 40
LOGAN — Logan-Magnolia earned an 11-point nonconference victory Monday over Westwood.
Kylie Morrison led the way for the winners with 18 points.
“We’ll take the win; we certainly saw some things that we’ve got to get better at,” Lo-Ma coach Derek Sonderland said.
Westwood Sloan (0-1) 10 5 14 11
Logan-Magnolia (2-0) 8 16 15 12
WS: Sam Thompson 12, Jaeden Ferris 9, Briley Pike 7, Josie McCluskey 7, Kate Mooncraft 3, Katie Craford 2.
LM: Kylie Morrison 18, Violet Lapke 10, Emilie Thompson 7, Mya Moss 6, Greylan Hornbeck 5, Macanna Guritz 3, Emme Lake 2.
Bowling
T.J. boys girls top A.L.
The Thomas Jefferson boys and girls bowling teams started the year with a pair of wins Monday over Abraham Lincoln.
The boys prevailed 2,628-2,600 and the girls 2,724-2,006.
Boys
Thomas Jefferson 2628, Abraham Lincoln 2600
Individual results
TJ: Chandler Scott 452, Josh Chavarria 438, Max Schuster 380, Eli Dross 235, Alan Mace 227.
AL: Jared Kaufman 267, Conner Roberts 284, Bennett Olsen 332, Rocky Rubink 379, Eric McCoy 299, Carter James 393.
Girls
Thomas Jefferson 2724, Abraham Lincoln 2006
Individual results
TJ: Natalie Arnold 420, Madison Baxter 349, Emily Eikenberry 380, Marissa Byrd 227, Kaylynn Oliver 325, McKenna Rethmeier 303.
AL: Abbigale Olson 209, Abigail Rodriguez 210, Jennica Soar 380, Ashley Hipnar 270, Kylee Hoffman 335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.