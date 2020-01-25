SHENANDOAH — Class 4-A No. 7 Lewis Central beat Shenandoah 73-30 Friday night, improving to 10-4 on the season.
“They (Shenandoah) really came out and tried to take away Megan Witte and played a box-in-one on her and tried to limit her touches,” Lewis Central head coach Derek Archer said. “When that happens, it’s very important that your other girls step up and make shots and they did tonight.”
Delaney Esterling scored a game-high 26 points in the win for L.C. Nine other Titans found the scoring column including Jayden Cross and Megan Witte and their 11 and 10 points, respectively.
L.C. is off for a week when it hosts Kuemper Catholic next Friday night.
Lewis Central (10-4) 19 17 20 17 — 73
Shenandoah (3-12) 5 7 8 10 — 30
LC: Kirstyn Smith 3, Hadley Hill 6, Keely Diercks 5, McKenna Paulsen 3, Taylor Elam 3, Jayden Cross 11, Isabella Smith 2, McKenna Pettepier 4, Megan Witte 10, Delaney Esterling 26.
S: Emily McGargill 2, Brenna Godfread 3, Lydia Morales-Llan 2, Roxy Denton 7, Keelee Razee 4, Ava Wolf 12.
Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert 54,
DENISON — St. Albert squandered a 44-30 lead with three minutes left in the third quarter to fall to Dension-Schleswig 57-54 Friday night.
“They went to a half-court trap and it’s really the first time this year I thought we just didn’t handle it well,” St. Albert head coach Dick Wettengel said. “I thought our kids got anxious and jittery and just didn’t perform well against it.”
Denison-Schleswig also outscored St. Albert 18-3 at the free throw line in the contest.
Paige Andersen of Denison-Schleswig led all scorers with 21 points.
Allie Petry and Jordyn Blaha each scored 16 points for the Saintes and teammate Bel Pershing finished with 15. Petry also tallied 10 rebounds in the game.
Next up, St. Albert will host Thomas Jefferson Monday night.
St. Albert (8-5) 11 18 18 7 — 54
Denison-Schleswig (8-7) 8 14 20 15 — 57
SA: Bel Pershing 15, Allie Petry 16, Makenna Shepard 4, Keely Socha 1, Jordyn Blaha 16, Veronica Svajgl 2.
DS: Cambri Brodersen 8, Paige Andersen 21, Ellie Magnuson 4, Cierra Kastner 2, Hannah Neemann 16, Sophie Sonnichsen 4, Kira Langenfeld 2.
Sioux City East 49, Thomas Jefferson 41
A slow start hurt Thomas Jefferson Friday in a Missouri River Conference loss against Sioux City East.
The Yellow Jackets found themselves with a 33-14 halftime deficit and weren’t able to make the comeback.
Allisa Schubert led the Jackets with 19 points.
“The final minute and a half of the first half were decisive as East stretched a nine-point lead to 20, much of which was handed over by some really sloppy play on our part,” T.J. coach Devin Schoening said. “East is a very good team. I am proud of our effort in the second half. I have no doubt that we will continue to get better.”
TJ (3-7, 5-10) 9 5 11 17 — 41
SCE (6-3, 10-4) 15 18 9 7 — 49
TJ: Suzie Miller 7, Jasmie Ramos 0, Allison Schubert 8, Allisa Schubert 19, Ellie Perrine 2, Samara Alcaraz 3, Lexi Smith 2.
SCE: McCloy 5, Callahan 2, Diew 13, Benson 9, Downs 2, Tucker 16, Drent 1.
Logan-Magnolia 44, Treynor 35
TREYNOR — Logan-Magnolia prevailed Friday night over Treynor in a Western Iowa Conference defensive battle.
The Panthers won every quarter, but it was a fight the entire way, with neither team able to get into an offensive rhythm.
Violet Lapke led Lo-Ma with 19 points, and Clara Tiegland paced the Cardinals with 11.
“We tightened up our D and allowed them to shoot some open 3s a few times when we shouldn’t have,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said. “But our defense was better. We’re playing much better and a team and group.”
Logan-Magnolia (13-2) 12 11 10 11 — 44
Treynor (7-9) 7 9 9 10 — 35
LM: Courtney Ohl 1, Kylie Morrison 15, Emilie Thompson 2, Emme Lake 2, Greylan Hornbeck 3, Macanna Guritz 2, Violet Lapke 19.
T: Tori Castle 5, Kennedy Elwood 7, Mandy Stogdill 7, Kasey Lang 4, Clara Tiegland 11, Brooklyn Sedlak 1.
AHSTW 63, Audubon 61 (OT)
AUDUBON — With nine seconds remaining in overtime, AHSTW’s Claire Denning drove the length of the court and found Kailey Jones for a buzzer-beating basket, giving AHSTW a two-point Western Iowa Conference road victory.
Jones led three Vikings in double figures with a game-high 26 points. Denning finished with 18 points and Claire Harris 14.
“They always hang with the game plan; they stuck with it and we came out on top in the end,” AHSTW coach Steve Sauvain said.
AHSTW (14-1) 20 9 12 12 10 — 63
Audubon (10-4) 16 14 11 12 8 — 61
AHSTW: Claire Denning 18, Kailey Jones 26, Claire Harris 14, Kinsey Scheffler 5.
A: Mallory Riebhoff 6, Leah Subbert 11, Kaitlyn Nielsen 3, Aleah Hermensen 22, Rylie Hartl 6, McKenna Petersen 3, Jaci Christensen 6.
Glenwood 95, Red Oak 67
RED OAK — Class 4-A No. 4 Glenwood took out Class 3-A No. 6 Red Oak 95-67 Friday night, improving to 14-0 on the season.
“It was a good atmosphere and they’re (Red Oak) a good ball team,” Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said. “I think it was one of, if not the only time this year we’ve been down at the half so we faced a little adversity on the road and the girls came out in the second half and played hungry.”
Sophomore, Madison Camden finished with a game-high 30 points in the win for Glenwood. Teammate, Elle Scarborough tallied 23 points, nine rebounds and seven steals.
Next up for the Rams is a home game against Creston Tuesday night.
Glenwood (14-0) 18 11 37 29 — 95
Red Oak (13-3) 13 18 21 15 — 67
G: Jenna Hopp 5, Coryl Matheny 11, Emma Hughes 5, Abby Hughes 4, Joslyn Lewis 5, Madison Camden 30, Elle Scarborough 23, Brynlee Arnold 12.
Boys Basketball
Lewis Central 88, Shenandoah 50
SHENANDOAH — A big second half fueled Lewis Central past Shenandoah, 88-50 Friday night.
“I thought we played really well in the second half,” L.C. head coach Dan Miller said. “Passed the ball a lot better, played with more energy in the second half. I thought Shenandoah played really hard in the first half, give them credit for making things tough for us.”
Lewis Central’s Thomas Fidone led the Titans with 21 points. Teammates Noah Rigatuso and Easton Dermody chipped in 16 and 14 points, respectively.
L.C. begins a four-game home stand Monday night when it takes on Carroll.
Lewis Central (9-4) 19 13 34 22 — 88
Shenandoah (3-12) 16 7 15 12 — 50
LC: Cole Drummond 3, Dylan Carroll 6, Jonah Pomrenke 6, Easton Dermody 14, Nick Miller 6, Logan Jones 4, JC Dermody 3, Noah Rigatuso 16, Brady Miller 3, Thomas Fidone 21, Jake Duffey 2, Grant Brehmer 2.
S: Braden Knight 10, Brody Owen 11, Blake Herold 6, Kyle Cerven 17, Conner Birt 6.
Denison-Schleswig 62, St. Albert 53
DENISON — A late charge from St. Albert wasn’t enough as the Falcons fell to Denison-Schleswig, 62-53 Friday night.
After a slow start, St. Albert fought back and found itself down only six with three minutes left in the game. But some timely shots and late free throws from Denison kept the Falcons at bay.
Denison-Schleswig’s Charlie Wiebers scored a game-high 28 points in the win.
St. Albert’s leading scorers were Connor Cerny with 13 points and Sam Rallis and Ryan Hughes, who each finished with 10.
Next up, the Falcons will host Thomas Jefferson Monday night at 7pm.
St. Albert (5-8) 4 17 9 23 — 53
Denison-Schleswig (9-4) 13 14 18 17 — 62
SA: Sam Rallis 10, Ryan Hughes 10, Connor Cerny 13, Isaac Sherrill 7, Alex Reyes 3, Jeff Miller 2, Matt Fagan 8.
DS: Jack Mendlik 2, Bryce Fink 5, Evan Turin 8, Charlie Wiebers 28, Carter Wessel 2, Damien Magnuson 1, Austin Korner 8, Goanar Biliew 8.
Sioux City East 72, Thomas Jefferson 42
Sioux City East outscored Thomas Jefferson 36-19 in the first half on its way to a convincing Missouri River Conference victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Amer Ibar scored 16 points to lead T.J. Friday.
“We struggled to slow them down throughout and they made us pay.,” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said. “Congrats to them. Once again we played well in stretches but were unable to consistently get stops and scores.”
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Monday for a game at St. Albert.
TJ (2-12) 8 11 12 9 — 42
SC East (9-2) 16 20 20 16 — 72
TJ: Reese Schlotfeld 8, Aiden Flynn 9, Austin Schubert 6, Q Owens 3, Amer Ibar 16,
SCE: Jaleque Dunson 16, Sayvion Armstrong 14, Danny Callahan 23, Adan Gomez 10, Brandt Vandyke 2, Jacob Maxey 5, Ethan Sneider 2.
Treynor 64, Logan-Magnolia 40
TREYNOR - Treynor reeled-off its sixth straight win Friday night, beating Logan-Magnolia 64-40.
Jon Schwarte led the way for the Cardinals, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
"I thought he really controlled the game on both ends of the court," Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said of Schwarte.
Jack Tiarks finished the game with 18 points for Treynor, while teammate Jack Stogdill chipped-in 10.
Treynor plays Oakland-Craig (Neb.) in the Nebraska Prep Classic tonight at Sokol Arena at 8:30.
Logan Magnolia (6-8) 9 10 6 15 - 40
Treynor (13-1) 20 19 9 16 - 64
LM: Baker Lally 12, Dylan Cunard 7, Gabe Walski 13, Carter Edney 2, Tre Melby 6.
T: Sid Schaaf 4, Luke Mieska 4, Tim Zimmerman 3, Thomas Schwartz 2, Blake Sadr 4, Jon Schwarte 19, Jack Stogdill 10, Jack Tiarks 18.
AHSTW 60, Audubon 53
AUDUBON -- AHSTW outscored Audubon 26-11 in the final quarter to earn a 60-53 comeback victory at Audubon.
Raydden Grobe scored 20 points for the Vikings and Sam Porter added 15.
AHSTW (13-2) 13 13 8 26 -- 60
Audubon (6-8) 14 17 11 11 -- 53
AHSTW: Raydden Grobe 20,Sam Porter 15, Bayden Lund 12, Michael Mantell 6, Joey Cunningham 5, Clayton Akers 2.
A: Marcus Olsen 13, Skyler Schultes 11, Ethan Klocke 10, Gavin Smith 6, Joel Kocke 5, Jackson Jensen 4, Joey Schramm 2, Braden Wessel 2.
