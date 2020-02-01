Class 4-A No. 7 Lewis Central brought its win streak to five games Friday after posting a convincing 69-38 Hawkeye Ten Conference victory over Carroll Kuemper.
Nine Titans scored in the game, led by Delaney Esterling’s 19-point effort.
Lewis Central has now won six of its last seven overall.
“Our schedule is tough up front, and we knew that,” L.C. coach Derek Archer said. “I think it made us better, and I think that’s what you’re seeing right now. Hopefully we’ll round into form by February.”
The Titans will play host to Class 5-A No. 15 Sioux City East today.
Carroll Kuemper (4-13) 11 7 11 9 — 38
Lewis Central (11-4) 14 17 20 18 — 69
CK: Catherine Mayhall 5, Kora Thomsen 2, Maci Wittrock 2, Kyndal Hilgenberg 8, Brooklyn Gifford 5, Sophie Badding 2, Mallory Badding 12, Sarah Steffes 2.
LC: Keely Diercks 3, McKenna Paulsen 3, Taylor Elam 6, Jayden Cross 4, Isabella Smith 3, Grace Ruzicka 11, McKenna Pettepier 11, Megan Witte 8, Delaney Esterling 19.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Abraham Lincoln 39
SERGEANT BLUFF — Class 5-A No. 14 Abraham Lincoln had a tough time getting its offense going Friday in a Missouri River Conference road loss at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The Lynx were held under 10 points in two quarters and had difficulty finding any kind of rhythm.
“We just could not finish our shots,” A.L. coach Chad Schaa said. “In the first half, we were 2 for 10 from the free throw line and we were losing by six points. It just wasn’t our night for shooting at all.”
The Lynx will be back in action today when they play host to St. Albert.
Abraham Lincoln (12-4, 9-2) 10 7 14 8 — 39
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-6, 7-4) 9 14 18 12 — 53
AL: Jillian Shanks 2, Kayla Schleifman 5, Alexis Pomernackas 3, Baylie Girres 5, Julia Wagoner 16, Lucy Turner 8.
SBL: Chloe Black 12, Payton Hardy 4, Maddie Hinkel 8, Emma Salker 10, Kenzie Foley 16, Addie Brown 1, Madison Hardy 2.
Le Mars 44, Thomas Jefferson 32
Allisa and Allison Schubert each scored 10 points for Thomas Jefferson Friday, but it wasn’t enough as the Yellow Jackets dropped a 44-32 Missouri River Conference decision to Le Mars.
It was also senior night for T.J. which honored the Schubert sisters, Jasmine Ramos, Akaysha Cole, Suzie Miller, and Natalie Clark.
“This group of seniors has been integral to getting our program to a place where we are competitive and respected,” T.J. coach Devin Schoening said. “Tonight wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but they are a wonderful group to coach.
“We are just struggling to find any offensive consistency and offensive flow. When shots aren’t falling, it’s tough to win games.”
T.J. will next be in action Monday when it plays host to Sioux City Heelan.
Thomas Jefferson (6-12, 3-8) 3 7 11 11 — 32
Le Mars (6-10, 4-7) 9 9 12 14 — 44
TJ: Hannah Belt 0, Suzie Miller 4, Jasmine Ramos 6, Allisa Schubert 10, Allison Schubert 10, Akaysha Cole 2.
LM: Alivia Van Otterloo 4, Mya Kibby 2, Kylie Dreckman 6, Brooke Haage 9, Shaniah Temple 6, Karlee Schiff 2, Jaelynn Dreckman 15.
Logan-Magnolia 54, AHSTW 41
AVOCA — Class 2-A No. 14 Logan-Magnolia upset eighth-ranked AHSTW, 54-41 Friday night to split the regular season series between the two teams.
“We shot very poorly tonight; credit to them (Logan-Magnolia), they shot well right out of the gate,” AHSTW head coach Steve Sauvain said. “They did a nice job on us defensively; we couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”
Kylie Morrison scored a game-high 21 points in the win for Lo-Ma. Teammate, Violet Lapke chipped in 15.
AHSTW’s leading scorer was Kailey Jones and her 19 points.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday night when Lo-Ma hosts Audubon and AHSTW hosts St. Albert.
Logan-Magnolia (15-2) 14 9 12 19 — 54
AHSTW (15-2) 9 9 8 15 — 41
LM: Violet Lapke 15, Courtney Ohl 2, Kylie Morrison 21, Emilie Thompson 6, Audrey Roden 6, Greylan Hornbeck 2, Macanna Guritz 2.
AHSTW: Claire Denning 7, Julia Kock 3, Kailey Jones 19, Morgan Heiny 2, Kinsey Scheffler 10.
IKM-Manning 50, Treynor 42
MANNING — A quick start helped IKM-Manning get the win over Treynor Friday night, 50-42.
“We didn’t have an answer for Lexie Branning like we wanted,” Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. “The girls executed well, we just had to play catch-up the whole game. Effort was good; we’ll learn from it and be ready to go on Monday — we’ve got a tough one against Glenwood.”
Branning finished with 15 points in the win for IKM-Manning.
Treynor’s Tori Castle and Mandy Stogdill both notched 14 points for the Cardinals.
Treynor will play at Class 4-A No. 4 Glenwood Monday night. IKM is at Missouri Valley Tuesday night.
Treynor (7-10) 5 15 11 11 — 42
IKM-Manning (12-4) 10 20 14 6 — 50
T: Tori Castle 14, Mandy Stogdill 14, Brooklynn Currin 10, Clara Teigland 3, Brooklyn Sedlak 1.
IKM: Alexa Ahrenholtz 4, Nicole Hansen 6, Emily Kerkhoff 5, Bianca Cadwell 13, Bre Muhlbauer 7, Lexie Branning 15.
Boys Basketball
Lewis Central 70, Carroll Kuemper 51
Easton Dermody tallied 20 points and Thomas Fidone and Logan Jones added 19 and 11, respectively as Lewis Central earned a convincing Hawkeye Ten Conference victory Friday over Carroll Kuemper.
The Titans raced out to a 36-26 halftime lead, and the advantage grew from there.
“I thought we did some good things,” Lewis Central coach Dan Miller said. “I thought our defensive intensity picked up after first quarter. From that point on, we played well defensively. We had a lot of good opportunities that we didn’t cash in on, too.”
The Titans will play host to Sioux City East today.
Carroll Kuemper (4-11) 12 14 16 9 — 51
Lewis Central (10-5) 21 15 21 13 — 70
CK: Dawson Edwards 6, John Mayhall 8, Kyle Berg 13, Mitchell Badding 6, Tyler Putney 12, Will Schenkelberrg 2, Cole Collison 4.
LC: Cole Drummond 3, Easton Dermody 20, Logan Jones 11, Noah Rigatuso 13, Brady Miller 2, Thomas Fidone 19, Jake Duffey 2.
Abraham Lincoln 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40
SERGEANT BLUFF — Class 4-A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln swept the season series against Sergeant Bluff-Luton after a 52-40 road win Friday night and improved to 11-0 in the Missouri River Conference.
“Sergeant Bluff is a big team but I thought our bigs were really aggressive and really impacted the game,” A.L. head coach Jason Isaacson said. “Overall, it was just a total team effort; every guy that came in contributed and played as hard as they could.”
A.L. sophomore and leading scorer, Josh Dix was forced to exit the game after being banged-up early in the third quarter but the Lynx used a balanced attack in the second half to earn the win. Isaacson took a minute to highlight some key contributors for the Lynx.
“Christian Tidiane and Noah Sandbothe were big for us in the second half,” Isaacson said. “Kaden Baxter did a really good job handling the ball for us while Josh (Dix) was out. And our other seniors, (Andrew) Christensen and (Matt) Evans just absolutely battled Daniel Wright — Lennx Brown did too — who’s a really tough player.”
A.L.’s Tidiane and Sandbothe led the Lynx in the scoring with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
A.L. has a quick turnaround as it hosts St. Albert tonight at 4 P.M.
Abraham Lincoln (14-1, 11-0) 15 17 10 10 — 52
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-9, 7-4) 11 12 8 9 — 40
AL: Christian Tidiane 13, Lennx Brown 4, Jamison Gruber 4, Josh Dix 7, Matt Evans 6, Kaden Baxter 5, Andrew Christensen 2, Quentin Bradley 1, Noah Sandbothe 10.
SBL: Majok Majouk 6, Nick Muller 6, Jake Layman 4, Deric Fitzgerald 4, Jacob Imming 4, Daniel Wright 16.
Le Mars 50, Thomas Jefferson 39
A lopsided second quarter helped Le Mars take out Thomas Jefferson 50-39 Friday night at T.J.
“After a back-and-forth first quarter, we lost our sense of urgency and only scored two points in the second quarter,” T.J. head coach Nate Kreifels said. “During the fourth quarter, we started to play with more awareness and guys executed well enough to cut it to three with two minutes to go. Unfortunately, we were unable to score the final two minutes and ended up giving LeMars some easy points in transition.”
T.J.’s Quran Owens scored a game-high 24 points in the loss.
The Jackets are off until next Thursday when they host Tri-Center.
Le Mars (11-4) 10 12 9 19 — 50
Thomas Jefferson (3-14) 9 3 9 18 — 39
Le Mars: Trevor Smith 6, Alec Dreckman 15, Jaxon Baumgartner 5, Tate Westhoff 2, Brady Williams 3, Aisea Toki 11, Spencer Mackey 8.
TJ: Reese Schlotfeld 2, Wimach Gilo 2, Austin Schubert 2, Quran Owens 24, Amer Ibar 6, Noah Weinfurtner 3.
East Mills 46, Riverside 28
EAST MILLS — East Mills beat Riverside 46-28 Friday night to improve to 14-3 overall this season.
Michael Schafer led all scorers with 16 points in the win for East Mills.
Riverside was led offensively by Brogan Allensworth and his 10 points.
Next up, East Mills is at West Harrison and Riverside hosts Whiting Monday night.
Riverside (4-12) 7 4 8 9 — 28
East Mills (14-3) 11 11 6 18 — 46
R: Drake Woods 6, Jon Alff 2, Wyatt Hough 2, Brogan Allensworth 10, Taten Williams 2.
EM: Michael Schafer 16, Nic Duysen 13, Mason Crouse 9, Nolan Smiley 8.
AHSTW 61, Logan-Magnolia 48
AVOCA — Raydden Grobe finished with 24 points, including six 3-pointers, as AHSTW earned a 13-point Western Iowa Conference victory over Logan-Magnolia Friday.
The win was AHSTW coach G.G. Harris’ 100th career victory.
Joey Cunningham added 11 points for the winners, and Michael Mantell finished with seven points and 11 rebounds.
AHSTW will play host to Exira-EHK today.
Logan-Magnolia (7-9) 12 11 12 13 — 48
AHSTW (15-2) 17 13 16 15 — 61
LM: Dylan Cunard 17, Tre Melby 14, Gabe Walski 14, Baker Lally 3
A: Raydden Grobe 24, Joey Cunningham 11, Clayton Akers 9, Sam Porter 7, Michael Mantell 7, Brayden Lund 3.
