SIOUX CITY — Abraham Lincoln earned a pair of victories Thursday at a triangular at Sioux City North.
The Lynx prevailed 54-26 over Sioux City North and 42-36 over Sioux City East.
Six A.L. grapplers won a pair of matches Thursday with Jude Ryan (132, 138), Taylor Owens (138, 145), Cam Erickson (145, 152), River Petry (195), Keelan Bailey (285), Connor Hytrek (106) and Seth Frush (120, 126) each going 2-0 on the night.
Yellow Jackets split at S.C. West triangular
SIOUX CITY — Thomas Jefferson split a triangular with Sioux City West and Sioux City Heelan on Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets defeated West 42-39 and fell to Heelan 63-12.
Alex Contreras (195) went 2-0 on the night by way of a pair of forfeits.
In addition to Contreras, other T.J. wrestlers who were victorious against West included Miguel Cortez (182), Poe Hsee (126), Matthew Foster (132), Deven Bovee (145), Mack Dofner (152) and Cayden Rowell (170).
L.C. enjoys successful day at Shen quad
SHENANDOAH — Lewis Central defeated Glenwood and and Shenandoah and tied Red Oak at Thursday’s Shenandoah quadrangular.
The Titans posted a 72-6 victory over Shenandoah and a 51-24 triumph over Glenwood. They tied Red Oak 39-39.
Glenwood earned a 60-12 victory over Shenandoah and dropped a 48-30 decision to Red Oak.
Five L.C. wrestlers enjoyed a perfect day of wrestling going 3-0, including Taber Dominguez (126), Brian Paul (132), Tanner Higging (145), Dalton Mohatt (170) and Hunter Deyo (285).
L.C. will be back in action Saturday for a dual at Iowa City West.
Falcons host Clarinda, Creston O/M, Kuemper
St. Albert played host to Clarinda, Creston O/M and Carroll Kuemper for a Hawkeye Ten Conference quadrangular on Thursday.
The Falcons failed to win any of their duals. St. Albert fell to Clarinda 47-36, Creston O/M 71-7 and Keumper 54-18.
Zachary Williams was the lone Falcon to come away from Thursday’s competition unbeaten. He won by forfeit against Clarinda, earned a 14-2 major decision over Creston/O-M’s Justin Parsons and pinned Kuemper’s Riley Parkis.
AHSTW dominates at its own quad
AVOCA — AHSTW wrestled well Thursday, defeating AC/GC, East Mills and Griswold at its own quadrangular.
The Vikings topped AC/GC 45-9, East Mills 52-24 and Griswold 72-0.
Eight Vikings swept their three matches on the night: Joel Sampson (132), Jaeden Rasmussen (152), Denver Pauley (160), Seth Kiesel (170), Michael Shiffer (182), Gavyn Fischer (195), Leland Barr (220) and Brady Canada (285).
The Vikings will next be in action at Saturday’s Atlantic Invitational.
Treynor falls in road dual
MURRAY, Neb. — Treynor wrestling dropped a dual against Conestoga 49-21 Thursday evening.
The only fall of the night for the Cardinals came from Chase Reber at 160 pounds over Conestoga’s Dillon Leffler.
Duncan Clark (138), Mitch Lutz (145) and Corey Coleman (195) all scored decisions for Treynor, while Brock Fox picked up a forfeit.
Treynor is back in action Saturday when it’s one of several area schools wrestling in the Tri-Center tournament.
Tri-Center falls to Lo-Ma, WCV
NEOLA — Tri-Center fell to Logan-Magnolia 62-15 and West Central Valley 39-26 Thursday at its own triangular.
The Trojans’ a a trio go undefeated on the night. Taylor Conn (106) won by way of a fall and a 10-7 decision. Gaven Heim (182) won with a pair of forfeits and Tristan Vorthmann (195) won with two pins.
Boys Basketball
Riverside 52, Grisowld 30
GRISWOLD — Riverside picked up its second win of the season and its first of 2020 Thursday against Griswold.
Drake Woods and Brogan Allensworth led the way for the Bulldogs with 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Riverside is back in action tonight, playing host to Logan-Magnolia.
Riverside (2-7) 52
Griswold (0-9) 30
R: Drake Woods 16, Brogan Allensworth 12, Ayden Salias 7, Wyatt Hough 7, Eli Ryun 5, Aiden Bell 3, Aiden Reed 2.
Treynor 70, Underwood 38
TREYNOR — Class 2-A No. 2 Treynor improved to 9-1 on the season after Thursday night’s 70-38 win over Underwood.
Jon Schwarte was the high-point man with 24, while teammates Jack Tiarks and Jack Stogdill tallied 21 and 17 points, respectively.
Head coach Scott Rucker was pleased with his team’s effort in the rebounding department.
“I thought we really controlled the game on the glass, especially on the offensive glass,” Rucker said. “Schwarte had 14 rebounds, Tiarks had 11.”
The Cardinals are off until Tuesday when they head to Creston.
Underwood (4-6) 14 9 5 10 — 38
Treynor (9-1) 19 20 10 21 — 70
U: Coby Fink 2, Nick Ravlin 6, Alex Ravlin 13, Brayden Wollan 8, Zach Teten 2, Blake Hall 7.
T: Sid Schaaf 2, Luke Mieska 2, Noah James 2, Jon Schwarte 24, Jack Stogdill 17, Jack Tiarks 21, Ryan McIntyre 2.
