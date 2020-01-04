CARROLL — St. Albert hadn’t played since Dec. 21. And during that time off, junior Allie Petry had her wisdom teeth removed, which kept her inactive for a week.
It would have been understandable if Petry and her teammates were a bit rusty Friday in their return to action against Carroll Kuemper, but that wasn’t the case.
Petry exploded for a career high 32 points while adding seven rebounds and three steals as the Saintes rolled to a 67-39 Hawkeye Ten Conference victory over Carroll Kuemper.
For her to come back after a week off like that, it was a pretty strong performance,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said.
Lauren Williams and Jordyn Blaha added 12 and 10 points, respectively for the winners Friday.
St. Albert returns to action today for another conference game at Atlantic.
St. Albert (5-3, 3-2) 18 11 20 18 — 67
Carroll Kuemper (1-8) 10 10 6 13 — 39
SA: Isabel Pershing 1, Allie Petry 32, Lauren Williams 12, Keely Socha 4, Allison Narmi 4, Jordyn Blaha 10, Veronica Svajgl 2, Lena Rosloniec 2.
CK: Catherine Mayhall 2, Kora Thomsen 6, Megan Bauer 2, Maci Wittrock 2, Kyndal Hilgenberg 6, Sophie Badding 2, Brooklyn Gifford 5, Sarah Steffes 3, Mallory Badding 11.
Abraham Lincoln 64, Harlan 39
HARLAN — Abraham Lincoln’s offense was firing on all cylinders Friday in a 64-39 nonconference victory over Harlan.
The Lynx set the tone early, outscoring the Cyclones 23-7 in the first quarter. A.L. hit seven 3-pointers in the quarter, which included four from Julia Wagoner.
“Harlan came out and played a junk defense on us, and we just hit some shots,” A.L. coach Chad Schaa said. “We set the nets on fire. It was unbelievable how we shot the ball.”
Wagoner led the Lynx with a game-high 21 points, and Jillian Shanks joined her in double figures with 12 points.
A.L. will return to action Saturday against Bellevue West in the Jennie Ed Shootout.
Abraham Lincoln (7-2) 23 20 10 11 — 64
Harlan (4-5) 7 15 14 3 — 39
AL: Jillian Shanks 12, Sam Christiansen 2, Khloe Herzog 2, Kayla Schleifman 6, Alexis Pomernackas 8, Baylie Girres 7, Julia Wagoner 21, Lucy Turner 6.
H: Maci Schmitz 6, Kaia Bieker 1, Ashley Hall 2, Raegen Wicks 4, Brecken Van Baale 9, Caitlyn Leinen 10, Macie Leinen 7.
Boys basketball
St. Albert 55, Carroll Kuemper 52
CARROLL — St. Albert came back Friday and earned an impressive Hawkeye Ten Conference road win.
Down 11 in the third quarter, the Falcons used an 11-0 run to tie the game. They then outscored Kuemper 13-10 in the final frame to earn a 55-52 victory.
Sam Rallis led St. Albert with a game-high 21 points. Eight St. Albert players scored in the game.
The Falcons will return to action Tuesday when they play host to Red Oak.
St. Albert (2-5) 16 12 14 13 — 55
Carroll Kuemper (1-5) 19 15 10 8 — 52
SA: Sam Rallis 21, Cy Patterson 3, Ryan Hughes 6, Jason Mardesen 3, Lance Wright 7, Connor Cerny 3, Isaac Sherrill 5, Greg Fagan 7.
CK: Dawson Edwards 7, John Mayhall 8, Kyle Berg 12, Kyle Feauto 2, Tyler Putney 9, Cole Collison 8, Tre Knobbe 6.
Tri-Center 36, Underwood 23
UNDERWOOD — Tri-Center boys basketball defeated Underwood 36-23 Friday night to improve to 7-1 on the season.
“I thought our defensive intensity picked up as the game went on,” Tri-Center head coach Chad Harder said. “Offensively, we struggled getting into a rhythm and that’s credit to Underwood; they did a really nice job defensively. Our guys did a good job to toughen through a night where we weren’t hitting a lot of shots.”
Tri-Center’s Leyton Nelson led all scorers with 22 points.
The Trojans have another road test on Tuesday at Riverside.
Underwood is also on the road Tuesday when it takes on Missouri Valley.
Tri-Center (7-1) 7 5 11 13 — 36
Underwood (3-5) 6 8 2 7 — 23
T: Mason Rohatsch 1, Ethan Alfers 7, Leyton Nelson 22, Trent Kozeal 3, Zach Elliott 3.
U: Nick Ravlin 6, Alex Ravlin 3, Brayden Wollan 4, Zach Teten 4, Landon Nelson 6.
