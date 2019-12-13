OAKLAND — It was a good night for Riverside wrestling. Riverside defeated Southwest Valley 72-6, Audubon 66-12 and Griswold 66-12. Seven Riverside wrestlers picked up three wins.
At 138, Nolan Moore pinned Brendan Knapp of Southwest Valley at 2:45 and Keegan Deist of Audubon at 1:21. At 182, Kaiden Hndricks pinned Colin Jacobs of S.V. at 1:05 and Cooper Nielsen of Audubon at 3:22.
At 170, Lance Skank went 2-1 on the day with a pin over Mathew Johnston of S.V. in nine seconds. Also collecting falls on the day were Nathan Messerschmidt (285), John Schroder (113), Rhett Bentley (145), Ethan Reicks (152) and Austin Kremkoski (160).
Glenwood 64, Plattsmouth 12
GLENWOOD — Glenwood wrestling defeated Plattsmouth 64-12. Four Glenwood wrestlers won by fall and one by major decision, while six won by forfeit.
At 285, Noah Clark pinned Ben Yoder at 1:11. At 113, Alex Colwell pinned Evan Kindelin at 3:12. At 138, Tate Mayberry pinned Hunter Smith at 2:28. At 145, Tyler Huey pinned Lucas Anderson at 1:41. At 152, Dalton Book scored a major decision over Mathew Zitek 16-8.
Girls Basketball
Thomas Jefferson 48, Underwood 31
UNDERWOOD — Thomas Jefferson improved to 2-2 with a 48-31 win over Underwood. Up next for the Yellow Jackets is a home game with city rival Abraham Lincoln tonight.
“Our defensive effort was tremendous early,” Thomas Jefferson coach Devin Schoening said. “We really wanted to try and up the pressure and push the pace. Early on I thought we did a nice job of that.
“We battled through some injuries and some foul trouble. I thought for the most part our girls handled that pretty well tonight.”
Allison Schubert led the offense for T.J. with 16 points. Hannah Belt scored 11, while Allisa Schubert added nine and Suzie Miller six.
“It was nice to see Allison find her shooting stroke a little bit tonight,” Schoening said. “When she gets going she can really shoot the ball. Hannah and Allisa did a nice job tonight getting to the basket and pushing the basketball.
“We still are looking for the kind of consistency on offense that will match what we are bringing on the defensive end. I have a lot of confidence that we are getting closer.”
T.J. (2-2, 1-1) 15 9 13 11 — 48
Underwood (2-3) 6 4 11 10 — 31
TJ: Allison Schubert 16, Hannah Belt 11, Allisa Schubert 9, Suzie Miller 6, Ellie Perrine 4, Akaysha Cole 2
Underwood: Macy Vanfossan 10, Aliyah Humphrey 6, Erin McMains 3, Leah Hall 3, Kendra Kuck 3, Taylor Nelson 2, Peyton Cook 2, Erica Rowe 2
Treynor 53, Riverside 8
Freshman Clara Teigland scored 16 points to lead Treynor past Riverside 53-8. Treynor improved to 2-2 on the season while Riverside fell to 0-5.
Treynor came out strong with 18 points in the first quarter and 19 in the second. Treynor held Riverside scoreless in the first and fourth quarters.
“Very happy with the effort tonight,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said. “I thought our offense and defensive rebounding was improved tonight. Tough week with four games and now looking forward to good battle with Logan. The girls certainly played hard tonight.”
Sophomore Emma Flathers scored 12 points for Treynor, while Kennedy Elwood scored 10 and Tori Castle added seven.
Treynor (2-2) 18 19 13 3 — 53
Riverside (0-5) 0 6 2 0 — 8
Treynor: Clara Teigland 16, Emma Flathers 12, Kennedy Elwood 10, Tori Castle 7, Brooklynn Currin 3, Brooklyn Sedlak 2, Kasey Lang 2, Brie Chaussee 1
Riverside: Franee Maher 4, Meghan Reed 2, Ashlynn Amdor 2.
Stanton 74, Heartland Christian 31
STANTON — Heartland Christian fell at Stanton Thursday night.
Trailing by only five points after the first quarter, Heartland Christian allowed 24 points in both the second and third quarters as Stanton took a commanding lead.
“We played with them in the first quarter, and then we started turning the ball over,” Heartland Christian coach John Stile said. “Stanton is a real good team, and we had well over 30 turnovers. It’s just a matter of cleaning that up now. The girls fought really hard.”
Shelena Cochran and Bella Dingus led the Eagles with 10 and nine points, respectively.
Heartland Christian (2-2) 11 4 4 12 — 31
Stanton 16 24 24 10 — 74
HC: Bella Dingus 9, Savannah Horan 4, Shelena Cochran 10, Morgan Beckner 4, Sarah Stile 2.
Boys Basketball
Treynor 72, Riverside 29
TREYNOR — Treynor cruised to a big Western Iowa Conference win Thursday over Riverside. The Cardinals held a 41-12 lead at the half, and the lead grew from there.
Ten Treynor players scored in the game, led by Jack Tiarks’ 18-point effort.
“I thought we got a lot of really good efforts from everybody, 1 through 16,” Treynor coach Scott Rucker said.
Riverside (0-4) 8 4 5 12 — 29
Treynor (4-0) 20 21 14 17 — 72
R: Drake Woods 7, Eli Ryun 2, Caden Manzer 2, Brogan Allensworth 17.
T: Sid Schaaf 5, Thomas Schwartz 10, Blake Sadr 12, Noah James 3, Jon Schwarte 4, Braden Larsen 3, Jack Stogdill 8, Jack Tiarks 18, Ryan McIntyre 4, Todd Pedersen 2.
