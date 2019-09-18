CRESTON — St. Albert swept Creston, 25-22, 25-20, 26-24 in a 1-A volleyball match Tuesday evening.
Despite not knowing very much about Creston going into the match, Saintes coach Angie Lantz was pleased with her team’s effort.
“I thought we made solid adjustments as we cut play and the girls really battled,” she said. “I feel good about how we played but there’s still things to work on.”
The Saintes put together a solid team effort for their sixth straight win, and they were led in kills by Allie Petry’s 22. Olivia Barnes finished with 39 set assists.
St. Albert will try to keep the winning streak alive Thursday at Kuemper Catholic.
St. Albert (12-5) 25-25-25
Creston (5-5) 22-20-24
St. Albert stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks)
Olivia Barnes (1-0-1), Allie Petry (22-1-1), Jordyn Blaha (12-3-2), Bel Pershing (6-0-3), Veronica Svajgl (2-1-1), Hatcher (2-3-0)
Assists leader: Barnes 39
Red Oak 3,
Lewis Central 2
RED OAK — Lewis Central fell to Red Oak in five sets Tuesday night in Hawkeye Ten volleyball.
“We weren’t surprised that it went five tonight,” Lewis Central coach Mike Bond said. “I thought we had a good effort out of our kids but it’s a typical Hawkeye Ten Lewis Central-Red Oak match that goes five sets.”
Megan Witte finished with 30 kills in the loss and the Titans will look to rebound Thursday as they host Clarinda.
Lewis Central (7-3) 21 25 23 25 9
Red Oak (9-4) 25 17 25 19 15
Lewis Central stat leaders: Megan Witte 30 kills, Delaney Esterling 15, Madisyn Havermann 9 kills, Lauren Payne 7 blocks, Natalie Driver 34 assists, Rachel Cushing 31 digs
T.J. 3,
S.C. Heelan 2
Thomas Jefferson defeated Sioux City Heelan in five sets on Tuesday night in a Missouri River Conference match at Thomas Jefferson.
“I thought we played well,” T.J. coach Bonnie Clinch said. “ Heelan runs a defense that we weren’t used to, so we had to take some shots that we don’t typically take. They challenged us, and we stayed aggressive and answered their hard hits with ours.” She also said T.J. did a good job of finding the holes in Heelan’s defense.
“My outside hitters definitely had good nights, Elizabeth Elkins and Ashley Knecht. But I think Jenna Midkiff was the one who really ran the team.”
Thomas Jefferson 25 26 25 20 15
S.C. Heelan 22 28 23 25 8
Oma. Christian Academy 3,
Heartland Christian 1
Playing its third match in two days, Heartland Christian fell Tuesday to Omaha Christian Academy at Iowa Western Community College.
“It was a tough game,” H.C. coach Heather Heffernan said. “We are still having trouble with finishing games. It was a fun game and we were glad they were able to compete and have some great rallies.
“Grace (Heffernan) did great tonight, leading the team with six aces, and .250 hitting percentage. Shelana (Cochran) and Savannah (Horan) played great at the net as well.”
Omaha Christian Academy 25 20 25 25
Heartland Christian (2-7) 16 25 23 21
Underwood 3,
Treynor 2
TREYNOR — After being down 0-2, Underwood stormed back to win the final three sets to claim at 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-9 victory over Treynor in Western Iowa Conference action Tuesday.
Kailey Rochholz paced Treynor with 15 kills, and Maddie Lewis added 11.
Underwood 23 23 25 25 15
Treynor 25 25 19 18 9
Treynor stat leaders: Kills: Kailey Rochholz 15, Maddie Lewis 11, Brooklynn Sedlik 5. Aces: Lewis, Tori Castle, Kennedy Elwood 4. Blocks: Emma Flathers, Anna Halverson, Elwood 2. Assists: Flathers 29.
Cross Country
St. Albert boys win
AHSTW Invite
AVOCA — The St. Albert boys had an enjoyable day at Tuesday’s AHSTW Invite.
The Falcons won the team and individual titles, placing four runners in the top 10, led by winner Bennett Heisterkamp (16:22). He was followed by Ryan Hughes (fourth, 17:39), Colin Lillie (sixth, 17:57) and Hadyn Piskorski (10th, 18:17).
The Logan-Magnolia girls enjoyed the same result, winning the team and individual titles. Lo-Ma outpaced second-place AHSTW (24-46) and had Taylor Sporrer cross first (19:54).
Girls team results: 1, Logan-Magnolia 24; 2, AHSTW 46; 3, Treynor 63; 4, Exira-EHK 98.
Individual top 10: 1, Taylor Sporrer, LM, 19:54; 2, Courtney Sporrer, LM, 20:03; 3, Grace Slater, Audubon, 20:13; 4, Tori Castle, Treynor, 21:01; 5, Violet Lapke, LM, 21:30; 6, Hannah Thygesen, Audubon, 21:58; 7, Julia Kock, AHSTW, 22:11; 8, Jade Dramen, AHSTW, 22:38; 9, Carly McKeever, St. Albert 22:44; 10, Jordyn Reimer, Underwood, 22:48.
Other SA results: Brenna Smith 25:51; 39, Mallory Daly 27:01; 49, Ava Hughes 31:55.
Boys team results: 1, St. Albert 38; 2, Treynor 47; 3, IKM-Manning 76; 4, Woodbine 103; 5, Riverside 114; 6, Logan-Magnolia 116.
Individual top 10: 1, Bennett Heisterkamp, SA, 16:22; 2, Derrick Thompson, Treynor, 17:20 ; 3, Quentin Dreyer, IKM, 17:26; 4, Ryan Hughes, SA, 17:39; 5, Cole Dooley, Treynor, 17:45; 6, Colin Lillie, SA, 17:57; 7, Ryan Konz, Treynor, 18:00; 8, Ben Schroder, Riverside, 18:04; 9, Tarick Rowe, Lo-Ma, 18:13; 10, Hadyn Piskorski, SA, 18:17.
Other SA results: 18, Jason Mardesen 19:08; 30, Adam Denny 19:52; 32, Chase Morton 20:08.
T.J.’s Gilo third
at WDM Valley
WEST DES MOINES — Thomas Jefferson’s Wimach Gilo enjoyed a productive day on a very hot and humid afternoon Tuesday, placing third in the boys race at the West Des Moines Valley Invite.
Gilo’s time of 16 minutes, 54 seconds paced the Yellow Jackets and put him in third place overall. T.J.’s Juan Martinez also earned a medal, finishing 19th (18:00). The top 20 medal.
Gilo’s showing impressed his coach.
“He improved by 23 places and 52 second over last year,” T.J. coach Doug Muehlig said. “He had a tremendous meet.”
The Yellow Jackets finished ninth (226 points) in the team standings. Lewis Central was eighth (221). The Titans were led by Connor Lancial, who medaled with a 13th-place showing (17:47.
In the girls race, Lewis Central (158) and Thomas Jefferson (197) finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
L.C.’s Haley Bach was the lone Council Bluffs medalist, finishing 15th (22:21).
Boys team results
1, Ames 72; 2, Waukee 80; 3, Ankeny Centennial 101; 4, Southeast Polk 109; 5, WDM Valley 114; 6, Indianola 161; 7, Des Moines Roosevelt 164; 8, Lewis Central 221; 9, Thomas Jefferson 226; 10, Des Moines East 279; 11, Marshalltown 302; 12, Des Moines Lincoln 309; 13, Des Moines Hoover 357.
Individual top 10
1, Gabriel Vicker, Jr, Ank Centennial 16:49; 2, Drake Hanson, Sr, SE Polk, 16:52; 3, Wimach Gilo, TJ,16:54; 4, Kyle Ruby, Waukee, 17:01; 5, Carter Owen, WDM Valley, 17:05; 6, Aniey Akok, Ames, 17:11.6; 7, Noah Kohut-Jackson, Ames, 17:14; 8, Jack Smeins, WDM Valley 17:18; 9, Connor Cunningham, Ankeny Centennial, 17:29.9; 10, Logan Hoger, Indianola, 17:35.
Other T.J. finishers: 19, Juan Martinez 18:00; 79, Hunter Ryba 20:28; 81, Mason Allen 20:32; 82, Alex Aguilar 20:35; 83, Alexis Mosqueda 20:43; 94, Evan Milner 21:10; 95, D’Mitre Hedrick 21:34; 96, Trey McDaniel 21:39; 112, Emmanuel Vallin 26:03.
Lewis Central finishers: 12, Connor Lancial 17:47; 35, Nathan Sell 18:36; 51, Cael Woltmann 19:06; 69, Josh Sell 19:53; 75, Tanner Higgins 20:10; 90, Tyler Ruiz 21:00; Carter Stangeland 21:06; 99, Joey Volentine 21:58; 102, Kayden Pearson 22:16; 111, Zachary McDaniel 23:34.
Girls team results
1 Ankeny Centennial 25; 2, Waukee 67; 3, Indianola 92; 4, WDM Valley 101; 5, Marshalltown 138; 6, Lewis Central 158; 7, Thomas Jefferson 197; 8, Des Moines North 206.
Individual top 10
1, Emily Naughton, Indianola, 20:02; 2, Morgan Graybill, Ankeny Centennial, 21:07; 3, Sophie Lee, Ankeny Centennial, 21:20; 4, Hermanson Phoebe, Marshalltown, 21:34.0; 5, Jennifer Jordan, Ankeny Centennial, 21:40; 6, Rondi Quass, Ankeny Centennial, 21:42; 7, Lauren Schulze, WDM Valley; 8, Jessica Caraway, Waukee, 21:49.7; 9, Kierstan Fritz, Ankeny Centennial. 21:53; 10, Lindsey Kelderman, 21:55.
T.J. results: 37, Hannah Belt 24:07; 44, Jasmine Ramos 25:12; 49, Mackenzie Harstad 25:38; 54, Julia Slack 26:28; 56, Regan Gant 26:59; 58, Jackie Moreno 27:47; 59, Haley Allen 27:49; 63, Eleana Lemus 30:23.
L.C. results: 15, Haley Bach 22;21; 32, Natalie Smith 23:51; 39, Ava McNeal 24:32; 51, Emma Christianson 25:59; 52, Megan Elam 26:12; 57, Lanee Olsen 27:22; 62, Olivia Arkfeld 29:30.
Late Monday
Heartland Christian VB team wins
2nd match of season
Heartland Christian won its second match of the season Monday night, defeating Boys Town after falling to College View in a triangular.
The Eagles lost to College View 19-25, 25-17, 25-27 before bouncing back and sweeping Boys Town 25-20, 25-20.
H.C. coach Heather Heffernan was impressed with players’ toughness Monday despite losing their first match.
“We just had too many missed opportunities (in the first match),” Heffernan said. “We struggled making good plays off of easy serves and free balls, and (we had) a few unforced errors at critical times in the match.”
“The Boys Town game was better. Savannah Horan has adjusted well, switching from a middle to an outside hitter, and led the team in kills. Madison Wolfe served great and led the team with aces. Glad we could come off a loss , and turn it around and win.”
Heartland Christian 19 25 25
College View 25 17 27
HC stat leaders: Kills: Shelana Cochran 11, Bella Dingus 3, Corey Butterbaugh 3, Savannah Horan 3. Aces: Grace Heffernan 4, Dingus, Cochran 3. Blocks: Cochran 2, Butterbaugh 1. Assists: Dingus 22.
Heartland Christian 25 25
Boys Town 20 20
HC stat leaders: Kills: Horan 6, Butterbaugh 6, Dingus 4, Cochran 4. Aces: Madison Wolfe 4, four with 1. Assists: Dingus 20.
