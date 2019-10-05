CORNING — St. Albert scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams Friday in a convincing victory over Southwest Valley.
Sam Rallis returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown; Cy Patterson had a pair of touchdown runs and Bennett Gronstall intercepted a pass and returned it 24 yards for a score.
It was evident by the Falcons’ play that they were thinking of defensive coordinator Greg Gentile, who has missed St. Albert’s last couple games.
St. Albert coach Pat Ryan was pleased with his team’s performance in all three phases of the game.
“I had a coach that used to say when you go on long road trips, you’ve always got to pack your defense and special teams, and that’s what we did tonight,” Ryan said. “Special teams and big plays area always big momentum builders for a team, and that’s what we were able to do in the first half, and we were able to build off that.
“We had a big play with the interception return, and we were able to keep that momentum going.”
Patterson ran the ball effectively all night in muddy field conditions. That kind of old-school football picked up first downs and kept the Southwest Valley defense on the field.
St. Albert will return to Al Leber Field next week to play host to Riverside.
St. Albert (2-4, 1-1) 14 7 0 7 — 28
Southwest Valley (3-3, 1-1) 0 0 7 0 — 7
SA: Sam Rallis 60 punt return (Sam Wilber kick)
SA: Bennett Gronstall 24 interception return (Wilber kick)
SA: Cy Patterson 12 run (Wilber kick)
SV: Brendan Knapp 1 run (kick)
SA: Patterson 9 run (Wilber kick)
Lewis Central 28, Winterset 0
Class 3-A No. 4 Lewis Central beat Winterset 28-0 Friday to move to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in district play.
“Our defense played outstanding tonight,” L.C. coach Justin Kammrad said. “To post a shutout and hold them to 78 total yards of offense and 59 passing, they played absolutely amazing for us tonight.
“And offensively, we sort of found a grove in the second half.”
The Titans stuck with the ground game Friday night, rushing for 239 yards yards as a team. Brady Miller led the ground attack with 24 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
Lewis Central will try to remain undefeated when it visits Harlan next Friday night.
Winterset (3-3, 0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lewis Central (6-0, 2-0) 7 0 14 7 — 28
LC: Brennan Kobes 20 pass from Bret Kobes (Lane Feierfeil kick)
LC: Brady Miller 1 run (Feierfeil kick)
LC: Miller 3 run (Feierfeil kick)
LC: Bryson Bowman 2 run (Feierfeil kick)
Ames 58, Abraham Lincoln 21
AMES — Abraham Lincoln lost to Ames Friday night 58-21 to fall to 1-5 on the season.
“For the first half, I thought we played really hard, we played really well. I thought we were in a good place,” A.L. coach John Wolfe said. “We’re close but we’ve got to learn how to play a full game. We’re shutting down in the second half right now.”
When asked who played well for the Lynx, coach Wolfe mentioned Lennx Brown, who played on both sides of the ball, Ben Fichter and Chase Riche.
A.L. will have another road test next Friday at Valley.
Abraham Lincoln (1-5) 21
Ames (2-4) 58
Glenwood 28, Harlan 21
GLENWOOD — Glenwood held on to beat Harlan at home Friday night 28-21 to move to 5-1 on the season.
The Rams defense came up big, stifling Harlan to negative two rushing yards in the second half and causing two big turnovers late in the game — a John Palmer interception with 3:30 left and a Kyle Jorgensen fumble recovery to ice the game.
Glenwood’s Zach Carr finished 19-25 passing for 317 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate John Palmer hauled in six of those passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Blum added two more receiving touchdowns in the win.
Glenwood will play at ADM next Friday night.
Harlan (4-2) 14 0 0 7 — 21
Glenwood (5-1) 14 7 0 7 — 28
H: Brenden Bartley 28 run (Ashton Lyon kick)
G: John Palmer 32 pass from Zach Carr (kick fail)
G: Ryan Blum 57 pass from Carr (Cole Mayberry run)
H: Bartley 80 run (Lyon kick)
G: Blum 6 pass from Carr (Brock Sell kick)
G: Mayberry 2 run (Sell kick)
H: Thomas Frederick 5 pass from Johnathan Monson (Lyon kick)
Golf
L.C. wins city golf meet
Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson competed Friday in the city meet at Fox Run Golf Course Friday.
Lewis Central won the event with a team score of 317 and was led by Owen O’Brien’s 4-over 75 and Jordan Greenwood’s 77. The Titans also had third- and fourth-place finishers Tyler Huttmann and Payton Greenwood card 82 and 83, respectively.
Lewis Central coach Steve Koester was pleased with how his team played as a whole on Friday.
“It was nice to have all four players in the 80s or less, and actually we had five of them and even my sixth guy was at a 95,” Koester said. “It’s been a few years since we’ve had all six players in a big tournament shoot less than 100.”
The three city schools will next play in the district meet at Whispering Creek Golf Club in Sioux City this Tuesday.
Abraham Lincoln finished with a score of 428 and was led by Tristan Steensland’s 98.
Thomas Jefferson’s team score was 450 and its low score was Nathan Newton’s 89.
Team results
1, Lewis Central, 317; 2, Abraham Lincoln, 428; 3, Thomas Jefferson, 450.
Individual results
A.L.: 8, Tristan Steensland, 98; Ethan Ortega, 100; Zach Cannon, 101; Brody Klopp, 129; Sam Hovey, 135; Steven Stangl, 142.
L.C.: 1, Owen O’Brien, 75; 2, Jordan Greenwood, 77; 3, Tyler Huttmann, 82; 4, Payton Greenwood, 83; 6, Taylor Johnson, 89; 7, Jacob Kern, 95.
T.J.: 5, Nathan Newton, 89; Jared Thompson, 104; Grant Merk, 117; Jacob Lesley, 140.
Iowa Western
Reivers win 2 at Barton Classic
GREAT BEND, Kan. — The Iowa Western volleyball team brought its winning streak to nine matches Friday, sweeping both Cloud County and Barton at the Barton Classic.
Kortlyn Henderson finished the day with 27 kills for the eighth-ranked Reivers, and Genesis Sheridan added 19. Reka Kotormon chipped in 76 assists.
The Reivers will continue play at the Barton Classic today with matches against Labette (10 a.m.) and Pratt (2 p.m.)
Iowa Western 25 25 25
Cloud County 16 19 13
IWCC stat leaders: Kortlyn Henderson 11, Genesis Sheridan 11, Kennedy Drewis 9. Aces: Kelsey Havel, Reka Kotormon 1. Blocks: Havel, Henderson, Gracie Teeter 1. Assists: Kotormon 41.
Iowa Western (16-5) 25 25 25
Barton 2 21 18 19
IWCC stat leaders: Kills: Henderson 16, Havel 10, Sheridan 8. Aces: Leah Palensky 2, Bryn Stansberry 1. Blocks: Sheridan 1. Assists: Kotormon 35.
