GREENFIELD — St. Albert blanked Nodaway Valley 52-0 Friday night to move to .500 on the season.
St. Albert’s Sam Rallis got the ball rolling for the Falcons with a 50-yard punt return in the first quarter. On Nodaway Valley’s next possession, it was Rallis again, this time with a pick-six to put St. Albert up 14-0 before it’s offense even took the field.
St. Albert coach Pat Ryan was pleased with how is team came out of the gates.
“We challenged the team this week to come out early and start the game well and we did just that,” he said. “We had a special teams touchdown, we had defensive touchdown and a couple of turnovers so I was very happy with how we started the game and we were able to stick with it through the rest of the half.”
St. Albert’s Lance Wright was 5-of-8 passing for 129 yards and three total touchdowns. Connor Cerny had 14 rush attempts for 111 yards and a touchdown and teammate Cy Patterson added another two scores in the win.
St. Albert will host AHSTW on senior night next Friday.
St. Albert (4-4, 2-2) 24 21 7 0 — 52
Nodaway Valley (3-6, 0-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
SA: Sam Rallis 50 punt return (Sam Wilber kick)
SA: Rallis 30 interception return (Wilber kick)
SA: Cy Patterson 2 run (Wilber kick)
SA: Wilber 41 FG
SA: Patterson 15 catch from Lance Wright (Wilber kick)
SA: Connor Cerny 20 run (Wilber kick)
SA: Keaton Barnes 44 catch from Wright (Wilber kick)
SA: Wright 22 run (Wilber kick)
Urbandale 55, Thomas Jefferson 6
URBANDALE — Urbandale piled up 400 yards rushing in its victory Friday over T.J.
Waylee Harrison did the most damage for the J-Hawks, finishing with 259 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts.
The Urbandale defense also forced four turnoves.
Austin Schubert finished 6-of-14 passing for the Yellow Jackets with 110 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown pass to Qu’Ran Owens.
Jermaine Green chipped in 99 rushing yards for T.J.
Thomas Jefferson (3-5, 1-3) 0 0 6 0 — 6
Urbandale (4-4, 2-2) 21 27 0 7 — 55
U: Harrison Waylee 80 run (Jackson Mears kick)
U: Hunter Dahlgren 36 pass from Ty Langenberg (Mears kick)
U: Tucker Langenberg 2 run (Mears kick)
U: Zach Kain 1 run (Mears kick)
U: Waylee 7 run (Mears kick)
U: Ty Langenberg 3 run (Mears kick)
U: Tuck. Langenberg 2 run (Anthony Villatoro kick)
TJ: Qu’Ran Owens 78 pass from Austin Schubert (kick failed)
U: Graham Friedrichsen 43 pass Peyton Rottinghaus (Villatoro kick)
Treynor 63, MVAOCOU 0
MAPLETON — Class 1-A No. 6 Treynor beat MVAOCOU 63-0 on the road Friday night to improve to 8-0 on the season.
“I thought our first string guys came out and played really hard and executed really well,” Treynor head coach Jeff Casey said. “Our offensive and defensive lines played really well tonight. Not just the first guys but the next group of guys we brought in after that. I thought everybody who carried the ball, ran really hard and I was pleased to see that.”
Treynor quarterback Jake Fisher carried the ball five times for 160 and tallied four total touchdowns in the win.
The Cardinals will hope to remain undefeated when they host Cherokee next Friday night in the regular season finale.
Treynor (8-0, 4-0) 35 28 0 0 — 63
MVAOCOU (1-7, 0-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
T: Jake Fisher 59 run (Luke Mieska kick)
T: Will Halverson 9 run (Mieska kick)
T: Jack Tiarks 27 pass from Fisher (Mieska kick)
T: Fisher 33 run (Mieska kick)
T: Noah McCombs punt block return (Mieska kick)
T: Fisher 62 run (Mieska kick)
T: Noah James 1 run (Mieska kick)
T: Brock Kinnison 7 run (Mieska kick)
Underwood 60,
Cherokee 0
UNDERWOOD -- Underwood defeated Cherokee 60-0 Friday night to improve to 7-1 on the season.
"We challenged the kids to come out and start fast and we did that," Underwood head coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "We knew it was a game that if we played up to our potential we thought we could do well in and to the kids' credit, they took care of business from the get-go."
Nick Ravlin threw for 339 yards and scored five total touchdowns in the Eagles win. Brayden Wollan had seven catches for 177 yards and three touchdowns.
Underwood will finish its regular season on the road at Missouri Valley next Friday night.
Cherokee (2-6, 1-3) 0 0 0 0 - 0
Underwood (7-1, 3-1) 20 33 7 0 - 60
U: Brayden Wollan 16 pass from Nick Ravlin (Collin Brandt kick)
U: Ravlin 12 run (Brandt kick)
U: Wollan 49 pass from Ravlin (kick failed)
U: Blake Hall 4 pass from Ravlin (2-point attempt failed)
U: Carter Davis safety
U: Wollan 49 pass from Ravlin (Brandt kick)
U: Joey Anderson 5 run (kick failed)
U: Scott Pearson 8 run (kick failed)
U: Anderson 2 run (Brandt kick)
U: Brandt 24 pass from Alex Ravlin (kick failed)
Soccer
IWCC women 3, Southeastern 0
BURLINGTON — The Reivers women’s soccer team capped off their regular season on a strong note Friday, shutting out Southeastern Community College 3-0.
“Another good win for us,” IWCC coach Adam Sanchez said. “These teams prepare really well for us and give us their best. I thought the girls did a great job responding in the second half and kept the game simple and we were able to find some goals to put the game away and make it comfortable for us.”
Iowa Western’s goals were scored by Paola Ochoa, Moriah Lucas and Laura Linares — all in the second half.
“I thought Moriah Lucas was a handful up top,” Sanchez said. “She continues to play extremely well. Lina Jamie was great in the midfield for us. And we asked Judit Gonzalez, our goalkeeper, to make a few saves to keep the clean sheet.”
Lucas and Jamie each dished out an assist and Gonzalez notched six saves in the win.
The Reivers finish the regular season 11-4 overall and will head into the Region XI tournament with a first-round bye to set them up for an Oct. 29 semi final match.
IWCC (11-4, 8-0) 0 3 — 3
Southeastern (6-9, 2-5) 0 0 — 0
IWCC goals: Paola Ochoa, Moriah Lucas, Laura Linares. IWCC assists: Lina Jamie, Lucas, Linares.
IWCC men 1, Southeastern 0
BURLINGTON — The Iowa Western men’s soccer team concluded an unblemished regular season with a 1-0 win over Southeastern Community College.
Fitzroy Cummings put the Reivers up with less than 30 seconds left in the game to seal the victory and preserve the undefeated season for Iowa Western.
“I’m pumped,” head coach Mike Brown said. “We’re so banged up. The guys just found a way. You’ve got to be able to grind out wins this time of year.”
Brown attributes a lot of his team’s season-long success to defense and ball-control.
“We’ve only given up three goals all year,” Brown said. “It’s a team effort defensively. We keep the ball really well so when you have the ball, the other team doesn’t and that minimizes the chances that will be put against you. We’re very strong in goal. Probably the best group of goalkeepers we’ve ever had.”
The Reivers moved to 15-0 on the season and will have a first-round bye in the Region XI tournament. They will play in the semis on Oct. 30.
IWCC (15-0) 0 1 — 1
Southeastern 0 0 — 0
IWCC goal: Fitzroy Cummings.
