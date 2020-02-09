RED OAK — St. Albert held a 71-69 lead with five seconds remaining in regulation Saturday before Red Oak’s Lexi Johnson drove the length of the court for a game-tying layup as time expired.
The Class 3-A No. 7 Tigers then outscored the Saintes 9-5 in overtime to hang on for an 80-76 victory.
The loss concludes a difficult week for the Saintes, who have now lost four straight against state-ranked teams.
But St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said the scoreboard isn’t the only indicator of how well the team is playing. The Saintes will open Class 1-A postseason play Thursday against Essex.
“We’re doing some really good things,” Wettengel said. “We’re continually trying improve. When you play good teams, that’s going to make you better. I’m happy with our progress, we’re playing quality competition.”
Allie Petry and Bel Pershing led St. Albert Saturday with 25 and 22 points, respectively.
St. Albert will conclude its regular season Tuesday when it plays host to Logan-Magnolia.
St. Albert (9-10) 14 16 17 24 5 — 76
Red Oak (16-3) 17 12 23 19 9 — 80
SA: Bel Pershing 22, Allie Petry 25, Makenna Shepard 5, Lauren Williams 4, Jordyn Blaha 13, Veronica Svajgl 7.
RO: Chloe Johnson 13, Lexi Johnson 13, Allie West 11, Rengstorf 18, Chloe DeVries 17, Kyndal Kells 8.
Lewis Central 47, Norwalk 25
Friday night, Lewis Central defeated Harlan despite missing a pair of starters out with an illness.
And Saturday against Norwalk, the Titans had to play without three starters with Hadley Hill, Delaney Esterling and McKenna Pettepier dealing with flu-like symptoms.
Despite missing their usual depth, L.C. found a way to win again on Saturday. Megan Witte — who herself wasn’t feeling 100% during the game — toughed it out to post 19 points to lead the Titans to a 47-25 triumph over Norwalk.
“We had girls who for the most part during the year haven’t played a ton that were forced into action and played extremely well,” L.C. coach Derek Archer said. “They gave us some energy. Our girls were ready when their number was called.”
It was the Titans’ 14th win of the season.
When they’ll go for No. 15 is somewhat in question. L.C. has three games scheduled for the upcoming week beginning Tuesday against Omaha Skutt. But if the Titans are still dealing with health issues, early next week, the game may not happen so players can get back to full health. Lewis Central is also scheduled to play at Clarinda Thursday and at Abraham Lincoln Friday.
Norwalk (9-10) 12 6 2 5 — 25
Lewis Central (14-5) 14 10 14 9 — 47
N: Jayden Lammers 3, Ellie Wermerskirchen 1, Lauren Bice 9, Olivia Johnson 3, Bren Moritz 9.
LC: Jayden Cross 5, Isabella Smith 10, Grace Ruzicka 9, Megan Witte 19, Adrian Okerbloom 4.
Riverside 39, Heartland Christian 36
Cold shooting hurt Heartland Christian Saturday. The Eagles converted on only 20% of their field goal attempts in a three-point nonconference loss to Riverside.
“We shot really poorly,” H.C. coach John Stile said. “We had a really off day. The girls made a rally toward the end and didn’t give up.”
Bella Dingus led the way for Heartland Christian with 14 points.
The Eagles will play host to Essex Monday before a rematch with Riverside on Thursday at Iowa School for the Deaf in the opening round of the Class 1-A regional tournament.
Riverside (2-17) 5 11 10 13 — 39
Heartland Christian (11-9) 6 13 5 12 — 36
HC: Bella Dingus 14, Savannah Horan 3, Shelena Cochran 2, Morgan Beckner 4, Sarah Stile 13.
Glenwood 59, Maryville 37
GLENWOOD — Glenwood outscored Maryville 40-17 in the second half, erasing a one-point halftime deficit to earn a 22-point win Saturday over Maryville.
Jenna Hopp paced the Rams with 22 points.
“We came out ready to play and more loose but with a lot of fire in the second half, and that was the difference tonight,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said.
The Rams will look to close the regular season with a perfect record this week. They play at Shenandoah Tuesday before hosting Denison-Schleswig Friday.
Maryville 13 7 7 10 — 37
Glenwood (20-0) 7 12 21 19 — 59
G: Jenna Hopp 22, Elle Scarborough 12, Madison Camden 8, Coryl Matheny 6, Brynlee Arnold 6, Joslyn Lewis 4, Abby Hughes 1.
Boys Basketball
St. Albert 61, Red Oak 36
RED OAK — St. Albert raced out to a 32-14 halftime lead and never looked back en route to a 61-36 Hawkeye Ten Conference victory Saturday over Red Oak.
Eleven Falcons scored in the game, led by Ryan Genereux’s 11 points.
“It was all about our effort,” St. Albert coach Larry Peterson said. “We were missing Sam Rallis, so I was concerned with how we would come back and perform, but the boys showed up and had great energy. We just got it done on the defensive end and had a lot of transition buckets.”
St. Albert wraps up the regular season this week, playing at Treynor Thursday before hosting Atlantic Friday.
St. Albert (7-12) 10 22 15 14 — 61
Red Oak (4-15) 6 8 18 4 — 36
SA: Cy Patterson 9, Ryan Hughes 4, Jason Mardesen 2, Lance Wright 8, Ryan Genereux 11, Aiden Antisdel 2, Sam Narmi 4, Connor Cerny 8, Alex Reyes 1, Jeff Miller 6, Greg Fagan 6.
RO: Garrett Couse 5, Jacob Athen 2, Ryan Johnson 7, Kobe Johnson 9, Baylor Bergren 5, Bradley Sifford 2.
Riverside 49, Heartland Christian 20
Heartland Christian was held to single digits in all four quarters Saturday, falling to Riverside in nonconference action at Iowa School for the Deaf.
The Eagles shot only 16% (7 of 43) from the field in the loss. Siles Jordan led the way in the loss with 11 points and 16 rebounds.
Heartland Christian will next face Essex Monday. Riverside will play at Logan-Magnolia the same night.
Riverside (6-14) 10 20 9 10 — 49
Heartland Christian (9-9) 7 6 5 2 — 20
R: Brogan Allensworth 17, Drake Woods 10, Wyatt Hough 6, Eli Ryun 5, Aiden Bell 5, Liam Fagan 3, Taten Williams 2, Braydon Hill 1.
HC: DJ Weilage 2, Sean Atchley 3, Colton Brennan 2, Mitchell McCord 2, Syles Jordan 11.
Swimming
L.C., C.B. compete at district swimming
Neither Lewis Central nor Council Bluffs was able to qualify any swimmers for next week’s state swimming meet in Iowa City.
The top 24 times from around the state in each event qualify for Saturday’s state meet.
Lewis Central finished fourth in the team standings Saturday with 205 points. Council Bluffs was sixth with 109 points.
Each team’s best result Saturday was a fifth-place finish. L.C.’s came in the 500 freestyle with Carter Stangeland’s time of 4:57.11. The Titans were also fifth in the 400 freestyle relay with Gabe Patton, Dylon Cox, Stangeland and Dallas Davis finishing with a time of 3:31.58.
“I was pleased with their efforts today,” Lewis Central coach Bruce Schomburg said. “They went after it to make that top 24. We didn’t get it, but I thought we had some good performances and dropped some times.”
Council Bluffs finshed fifth in the 200 medley relay. Reilly McMurphy, Jake Braddy, Malachi Purcell and Tayden Blair combined for a time of 1:53.07.
Team scores
1, WDM Valley 483, 2,Johnston 469; 3, Des Moines Lincoln 268; 4, Lewis Central 205; 5, Grinnell 196; 6, Council Bluffs 109; 7, Atlantic 98; 8, Des Moines Hoover 76.
Top Lewis Central/Council Bluffs scored results
200 med relay: 5, CB (Reilly McMurphy, Jake Braddy, Malachi Purcell, Tayden Blair) 1:53.07; 6, LC (Gabe Patton, David Gann, Dylon Cox, Patrick Chase) 1:53.29.
200 freestyle: 6, Dallas Davis, LC, 1:49.59.
200 individual medley: 9, Blair, CB, 2:16.43; 11, Harrison Sprecher, LC, 2:24.73.
50 freestyle: 13, Purcell, CB, 24.15; 14, Chase, LC, 24.31.
100 butterfly: 8, Patton, LC, 59.77; 14, Bradlee Zitek, CB, 1:15.02
100 freestyle: 7, Davis, LC, 50.16; 16, Purcell, CB, 54.85.
500 freestyle: 5, Carter Stangeland, LC, 4:57.11.
200 freestyle relay 5, (Chase, Cox, Stangeland, Davis) 1:34.56; 7, CB (Braddy, McMurphy, Jacob James, Dylan Reimer) 1:44.90.
100 backstroke: 10, Jack Robbins, LC, 1:06.04; 11, McMurphy, CB, 1:06.61.
100 breaststroke: 10, Blair, CB, 1:10.09; 13, Jaedon Hendrix, LC, 1:17.17.
400 freestyle relay: 5, LC, (Patton, Cox, Stangeland, Davis) 3:31.58; 6, CB (Blair, Braddy, Kaiden Millken, Purcell) 3:38.78.
