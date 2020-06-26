St. Albert 7,
Creston 2
CRESTON – St. Albert improved to 9-0 Thursday with a 7-2 victory over Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Creston.
Jeff Miller picked up his third win of the season on the mound for the Falcons, and he got plenty of offensive support. He helped his own cause with a two-run single in the sixth. Lance Wright and Brendan Monahan added a home run and two RBIs apiece.
St. Albert will play at Shenandoah Friday.
St. Albert (9-0) 220 002 1 – 7 7 0
Creston (3-3) 011 000 0 – 2 6 3
W: Jeff Miller. L: Briley Hayes.
2B: SA, Cy Patterson, Miller. HR: SA, Lance Wright, Brendan Monahan.
Lewis Central 16,
Clarinda 0
Lewis Central improved to 5-1 on Thursday with a 16-0 road victory of Clarinda in five innings.
Nolan Miller pitched four scoreless innings for the Titans to earn the shutout win.
“We got a great outing from Nolan Miller and our offense constantly put pressure on the Clarinda defense which lead to some big innings,” Lewis Central head coach Jim Waters said.
Easton Dermody had two hits and three RBI for Lewis Central, while Jonah Pomrenke added two hits and two RBI, JC Dermody also had two hits and two RBI and Cael Malskeit added two hits and a RBI.
“We came into this game needing to keep the momentum from earlier in the week going and we did just that,” Waters said.
Lewis Central (5-1) 042 37--16 11 0
Clarinda (4-3) 000 00--0 4 9
W: Nolan Miller
Le Mars 1-3,
Thomas Jefferson 0-1
LE MARS – While Thomas Jefferson’s pitching performed well Thursday, its bats struggled as the Yellow Jackets dropped two games at Le Mars, losing the first game 1-0 and the second 3-1.
T.J. starting pitchers Grant Merk and Nate Newton kept the Jackets in the game, yielding a combined four runs in 14 innings.
Hunter Ryba and Ryan Steinspring each had two hits in the nighcap, and Grant Merk, Jared Thompsion and Ryba accounted for T.J.’s three hits in the first game.
The Yellow Jackets will play at Treynor tonight.
Thomas Jefferson 000 000 0 – 0 3 1
Le Mars 000 100 x – 1 5 0
LP: Grant Merk
Thomas Jefferson (3-6) 000 010 0 – 1 7 1
Le Mars (5-2) 110 001 x – 3 4 0
L: Nate Newton
Underwood 7,
Treynor 2
Blake Hall scattered four hits and struck out 12 to lead Underwood to a victory over Western Iowa Conference opponent Treynor on Thursday in Underwood.
Dylan Reimer and Jake Reimer each had two hits and Nick Ravlin had a pair of RBIs for the Eagles.
Treynor (3-4) 100 010 0--2
Underwood (7-1) 010 024 0--7
Softball
Le Mars 12-11, Thomas Jefferson 0-1
LE MARS – Thomas Jefferson dropped a pair of Missouri River Conference games to Le Mars Thursday, falling in the first game 12-0 and 11-1 in the nightcap.
Natalie Arnold, Lilly Thompson and Shaeley Bose enjoyed productive days at the plate for the Jackets, who had nine hits combined in the two games.
“Between game one and game two, we cleaned things up defensively and showed some great strides,” Thomas Jefferson coach Amy Anderson said. “Proud of the determination and grit I saw on the field from these kids tonight.”
The Jackets will be back in action Saturday for the Missouri Valley Invite. They’re scheduled to play West Harrison and Missouri Valley.
Thomas Jefferson 000 – 0 4 4
Le Mars 02(10) – 12 8 0
W: Lizzie Koonce. Alyssa Denman.
2B: LM, Jordyn Davison.
Thomas Jefferson (0-7) 100 00 – 1 5 2
Le Mars (7-0) 013 43 – 11 10 1
W: Alivia Milbrodt. L: Denman.
2B: LM, Libby Leraas 2, Milbrodt, Payton Marienau, Morgan Marienau.
Creston 4-8,
St. Albert 3-2
CRESTON — Creston won both games of a doubleheader against St. Albert by scores of 4-3 and 8-2 on Thursday.
In the first game, the Saintes led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but Creston scored four in the home half for the victory.
For St. Albert, Olivia Barnes was 2-for-4 with a double, Shelby Hatcher was 2-for-3 with a double and Allie Petry was 1-for-3 with a home run.
“It’s kind of been the story of our season, but we left eight runners on base and that was the difference,” Daley said.
In the second game, Creston scored three in the third and four in the fourth en rout to a six-run win.
Lainey Sheffield went 2-for-3 with a double, while Sarah Eggerling also went 2-for-3 for the Saintes.
St. Albert is back on the road tonight to take on Shenandoah at approximately 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert (2-7) 000 201 0--3 10 1
Creston (5-2) 000 000 4--4 7 0
W: Kelly Coen L: Alexis Narmi
St. Albert 000 000 2‑-2 6 2
Creston 003 410 0--8 11 1
L: Jessica McMartin
