CLARINDA — Class 1-A No. 9 St. Albert claimed the top spot at the Clarinda volleyball tournament Saturday after defeating Tri-Center in the finals.
Coach Angie Lantz attributed the tournament victory to the team’s early-season experience and hard work in practice.
“We were much improved over our last tournament in Harlan. We learned a lot last weekend in our first matches of the season,” Lantz said. “We worked hard in practice this week to get ready for some good competition.”
The Saintes were led by Allie Petry with 45 kills and eight blocks, Bel Pershing with 23 kills and 11 blocks and Jordyn Blaha’s 21 kills and six blocks.
Stanton 15 8
SA 21 21
Wayne 1 6
SA 21 21
Clarinda 22 17 15
SA 20 21 10
Nodaway Valley 16 15
SA 21 21
Tri-Center 13 8
SA 21 21
St. Albert tournament stats (kills-aces-blocks): Olivia Barnes (2-7-3), Jordyn Blaha (21-6-6), Allie Petry (45-0-8), Shelby Hatcher (8-1-4), Veronica Svajgl (14-1-8), Bel Pershing (23-0-11), Lauren Williams (2-0-0), Maddie Estell (0-2-0), Assists: Barnes 94, Petry 7, Blaha 5, Hatcher 5, Maddy Horvath 2
L.C. goes 4-0, wins at Iowa City High tourney
IOWA CITY — Class 4-A No. 6 Lewis Central won Saturday’s Iowa City High volleyball tournament, going 4-0 on the day, with three wins coming over ranked teams in Class 5-A.
L.C. began the day by defeating Western Dubuque before taking down Class 5-A No. 6 Ankeny Centennial, No. 10 Iowa City High and No. 11 Bettendorf.
Consistency and teamwork were the keys to success according to Lewis Central coach Mike Bond.
“I thought they played very good volleyball from beginning to end. We stayed focused and played consistent throughout the day.”
“It takes six players,” Bond said. “The team as a whole did excellent. When you pull together as a team, as one unit, that’s what causes you to win.”
Lewis Central 21 21
Western Dubuque 16 18
Lewis Central 21 21
Ankeny Centennial 17 10
Lewis Central 21 21
Iowa City High 14 7
Lewis Central (6-2) 21 17 16
Bettendorf 16 21 14
Lewis Central tournament stats (kills-aces-blocks): Rachel Cushing (1-1-0), Natalie Driver (5-0-0), Megan Witte (45-4-3), Delaney Esterling (26-4-6), Madisyn Havermann (10-2-9), Presley Rodenburg (4-1-1), Lauren Payne (0-0-7), Savannah Fisher (1-0-3)
Assists leader: Karly Brown, 19.
Riverside enjoys big day at Missouri Valley
MISSOURI VALLEY — Riverside did not lose a single set on its way to winning the Missouri Valley volleyball tournament Saturday.
The Bulldogs claimed victories over Boyer Valley, Griswold, Exira/EHK, Missouri Valley and Woodbine.
Out of the 10 players selected for the all-tournament team, Riverside took four spots. Izzy Bluml, Ashlynn Amdor, Jadyn Achenbach and Kenna Ford were all named to the team.
Riverside 21 21
Boyer Valley 8 17
Riverside 21 21
Griswold 14 19
E/EH-K 5 16
Riverside 21 21
MV 19 8
Riverside 21 21
Woodbine 14 15
Riverside 21 21
