CLARINDA — Class 1-A No. 9 St. Albert claimed the top spot at the Clarinda volleyball tournament Saturday after defeating Tri-Center in the finals.

Coach Angie Lantz attributed the tournament victory to the team’s early-season experience and hard work in practice.

“We were much improved over our last tournament in Harlan. We learned a lot last weekend in our first matches of the season,” Lantz said. “We worked hard in practice this week to get ready for some good competition.”

The Saintes were led by Allie Petry with 45 kills and eight blocks, Bel Pershing with 23 kills and 11 blocks and Jordyn Blaha’s 21 kills and six blocks.

Stanton 15 8

SA 21 21

Wayne 1 6

SA 21 21

Clarinda 22 17 15

SA 20 21 10

Nodaway Valley 16 15

SA 21 21

Tri-Center 13 8

SA 21 21

St. Albert tournament stats (kills-aces-blocks): Olivia Barnes (2-7-3), Jordyn Blaha (21-6-6), Allie Petry (45-0-8), Shelby Hatcher (8-1-4), Veronica Svajgl (14-1-8), Bel Pershing (23-0-11), Lauren Williams (2-0-0), Maddie Estell (0-2-0), Assists: Barnes 94, Petry 7, Blaha 5, Hatcher 5, Maddy Horvath 2

L.C. goes 4-0, wins at Iowa City High tourney

IOWA CITY — Class 4-A No. 6 Lewis Central won Saturday’s Iowa City High volleyball tournament, going 4-0 on the day, with three wins coming over ranked teams in Class 5-A.

L.C. began the day by defeating Western Dubuque before taking down Class 5-A No. 6 Ankeny Centennial, No. 10 Iowa City High and No. 11 Bettendorf.

Consistency and teamwork were the keys to success according to Lewis Central coach Mike Bond.

“I thought they played very good volleyball from beginning to end. We stayed focused and played consistent throughout the day.”

“It takes six players,” Bond said. “The team as a whole did excellent. When you pull together as a team, as one unit, that’s what causes you to win.”

Lewis Central 21 21

Western Dubuque 16 18

Lewis Central 21 21

Ankeny Centennial 17 10

Lewis Central 21 21

Iowa City High 14 7

Lewis Central (6-2) 21 17 16

Bettendorf 16 21 14

Lewis Central tournament stats (kills-aces-blocks): Rachel Cushing (1-1-0), Natalie Driver (5-0-0), Megan Witte (45-4-3), Delaney Esterling (26-4-6), Madisyn Havermann (10-2-9), Presley Rodenburg (4-1-1), Lauren Payne (0-0-7), Savannah Fisher (1-0-3)

Assists leader: Karly Brown, 19.

Riverside enjoys big day at Missouri Valley

MISSOURI VALLEY — Riverside did not lose a single set on its way to winning the Missouri Valley volleyball tournament Saturday.

The Bulldogs claimed victories over Boyer Valley, Griswold, Exira/EHK, Missouri Valley and Woodbine.

Out of the 10 players selected for the all-tournament team, Riverside took four spots. Izzy Bluml, Ashlynn Amdor, Jadyn Achenbach and Kenna Ford were all named to the team.

Riverside 21 21

Boyer Valley 8 17

Riverside 21 21

Griswold 14 19

E/EH-K 5 16

Riverside 21 21

MV 19 8

Riverside 21 21

Woodbine 14 15

Riverside 21 21

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.