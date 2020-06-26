SHENANDOAH – St. Albert snapped a five-game skid with a 9-5 road win over Shenandoah on Friday.
Shelby Hatcher led the Saintes offense, going 3-for-3 and Alexis Narmi earned the victory in the circle.
“We were very aggressive on the bases and that paid off for us,” St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said.
St. Albert hosts Carroll Kuemper on Monday at 7 p.m.
St. Albert (3-7) 001 404 0—9 9 2
Shenandoah (5-2) 001 103 0—5 8 2
W: Alexis Narmi L: Delanie Voshell
2B: SA, Allie Petry. SHEN., Courtnee Griffin, Voshell. HR: SHEN., Griffin.
Baseball
St. Albert 8, Shenandoah 0
SHENANDOAH – Cy Patterson launched a three-run homer, and Luke Hubbard tossed six scoreless innings as St. Albert earned its 10th straight win to start the season.
Patterson broke a scoreless tie in the top half of the third with his homer, which would prove to be all the offense Hubbard needed. He struck out seven while allowing three hits and three walks. Braden Scott then came on and threw a scoreless inning of relief.
“We just keep stressing that we’re trying to get better each day out here,” St. Albert coach Duncan Patterson said. “We’ve got to get better at something. We’re being more aggressive on the bases, putting some bunts down and getting that big hit when we need it.”
The Falcons are off this weekend and will be back in action Monday for a home doubleheader against Carroll Kuemper.
St. Albert (10-0) 004 013 0 – 8 9 2
Shenandoah (2-3) 000 000 0 – 0 3 2
W: Luke Hubbard. L: Cain Lorimor.
2B: SA, Lance Wright. HR: SA, Cy Patterson.
Abraham Lincoln 11, Atlantic 1
After Atlantic scored in the top half of the first inning Friday, Abraham Lincoln roared back with 11 unanswered runs to post and 11-1 nonconference victory over Atlantic.
Cade Nelson and Zane Olsen each doubled for the Lynx, and Andrew Christensen picked up the win on the mound.
The Lynx will be back in action Monday, playing at Treynor.
Atlantic (2-5) 100 00 — 1 x x
Abraham Lincoln (3-5) 340 4x – 11 x
W: Andrew Christensen. L: Zane Vance.
2B: AL, Cade Nelson, Zane Olsen.
Treynor 11, Thomas Jefferson 1
TREYNOR – Drew Petersen finished with three hits, three RBIs and two runs at the plate and also threw 4 1/3 innings to get the win in Treynor’s 11-1 victory over Thomas Jefferson Friday.
Jaxon Shumacher added two RBIs for the Cardinals, who evened their record at 4-4 on the season.
Hunter Ryba accounted for T.J.’s only RBI Friday.
Thomas Jefferson (3-7) 000 010 – 1 8 2
Treynor (4-4) 342 011 – 11 11 1
W: Drew Petersen. L: Tyler Huey.
