Playing its first match in a week, Class 1-A No. 2 St. Albert looked sharp Thursday in a sweep of Atlantic in Hawkeye Ten Conference play.
Olivia Barnes did a little bit of everything for the Saintes, finishing with 32 assists, 11 digs, a kill, an ace and a block. Allie Petry paced the team in kills with 16.
“I feel like we played a pretty solid match,” St. Albert coach Angie Lantz said. “The couple extra days of practice paid off for us. We were able to work on stuff and get some things cleaned up, but I really liked how our focus was tonight and how we executed.”
A difficult, intra-city matchup is up next for the Saintes. They’ll play host to Class 5-A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday.
Atlantic (4-23, 0-4) 12 12 18
St. Albert (13-6, 2-2) 25 25 25
SA stats: Kills: Olivia Barnes 1, Allie Petry 16, Jordyn Blaha 3, Veronica Svajgl 4, Lauren Williams 10, Shelby Hatcher 2. Aces: Barnes 1, Hatcher 1, Petry 2, Maddie Estell 2. Blocks: Barnes 1, Blaha 1, Svajgl 1, Hatcher 1, Williams 2. Assists: Barnes 32, Petry 1, Svajgl 1. Digs: Barnes 11, Blaha 12, Svajgl 6, Hatcher 4, Petry 11, Estell 3, Williams 1.
Fremont-Mills 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
TABOR — Thomas Jefferson went on the road to face Fremont-Mills in volleyball Thursday night.
Although the sets were competitive, Fremont-Mills was able to sweep T.J. 25-23, 25-19, 25-22. Yellow Jackets coach Bonnie Clinch attributes a lot Thursday’s loss to a strong effort from Fremont-Mills.
“We struggled with defense and services,” Clinch said. “They were serving pretty aggressively. And then we would get a block up on their hitters and they would hit right through the block.”
Liz Elkins and Ellie Perrine led the Jackets in kills Thursday with 13 and 11, respectively. Chloe Alley chipped in four aces in the contest.
Clinch is looking forward to improving on Thursday’s effort as her team heads to Nevada for a tournament this weekend.
“I think they’re ready to show they can compete. I know we’re going to have some tough competition there,” she said. “They just need to start believing in themselves again and they’ll start doing well again.”
T.J. (10-9) 23 19 22
Fremont-Mills (7-6) 25 25 25
Fremont-Mills stat leaders: Kills: Rachel Wietzki 14. Assists: Kaelynn Driskell 33. Digs: Driskell 16.
T.J. stat leaders (kills-aces-block): Jazlynn Sanders (4-0-1), Rodnesia Smith-Carter (0-0-2), Torrie Rief (0-1-0), Liz Elkins (13-2-0), Jenna Midkiff (4-0-1), Alysyn Knecht (7-0-2), Ellie Perrine (11-0-1), Chole Alley (0-4-0). Set-assists leader: Midkiff, 25. Digs leader: Midkiff, 15
Tri-Center 3, AHSTW 0
NEOLA — Tatum Carlson and Presley Pogge each had eight kills, and Miranda Ring added 27 assists to lead Tri-Center past AHSTW in a Western Iowa Conference clash.
The win kept the Trojans unbeaten in conference play at 4-0.
Tri-Center will be back in action Tuesday when it plays at Logan-Magnolia.
AHSTW (12-8, 1-4) 18 24 18
Tri-Center (13-11, 4-0) 25 26 25
Tri-Center stats: Kills: Tatum Carlson 8, Presley Pogge 8, Meredith Maassen 4, Emile Sorenson 3, Preslie Arbaugh 3, Laura Brockhoff 3. Assists: Miranda Ring 27. Digs: Carlson 13, Marissa Ring 10, Pogge 8, Abby Stamp 8, Maddie Wood 4, Mir. Ring 2, Arbaugh 1. Aces: Pogge 2, Abby Stamp 1.
Treynor 3, Riverside 0
OAKLAND — Treynor knocked off Riverside on Thursday night 25-18, 25-14, 25-15.
The Cardinals were led in kills by Kailey Rochholz with 10. Emma Flathers finished with 26 set-assists on the night and Stella Umphreys added two aces.
Treynor moves to 10-12 on the season and will host Audubon on Tuesday. Riverside falls to 16-6 and will take on Missouri Valley in its next match.
Treynor (10-12) 25 25 25
Riverside (16-6) 18 14 15
Treynor stat leaders: Kills: Kailey Rochholz, 10; Maddie Lewis, 9; Natalie Simpson, 8. Set-assists: Flathers, 26.
Golf
Lewis Central second at Mighty Mo Invitational
Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson golf teams teed up at the Might Mo Invitational Thursday morning at Fox Run golf course.
Sioux City Heelan won the event with a team score of 324. L.C. wasn’t too far back with 335, good for second place. T.J. shot a 441 and A.L. a 455.
Lewis Central’s Owen O’Brien led the city schools with a 6-over, 77. Teammates Jordan Greenwood and Tyler Huttmann shot 82 and 85, respectively.
Team Scores: 1, Sioux City Heelan 324; 2, Lewis Central 335; 3, Sioux City North 352; 4, Le Mars 359; 5, Thomas Jefferson 441; 6, Abraham Lincoln 455.
Abraham Lincoln results: Tristan Steensland 108, Ethan Ortega 112, Zach Canon 113, Joseph Carle 122, Steven Stangl 153.
Lewis Central results: Owen O’Brien 77, Jordan Greenwood 82, Tyler Huttmann 85, Taylor Johnson 91, Payton Greenwood 92.
Thomas Jefferson results: Nathan Newton 87, Jared Thompson 99, Grant Merk 124, Jacob Lesley 131.
Cross Country
IKM-Manning, Shen win at Audubon
AUDUBON — The Wheeler Cross Country Invitational was held Thursday afternoon at Audubon Golf and Country Club.
Quentin Dreyer won the boys race with a time of 18:21 to help lead IKM-Manning to the top spot in the team results.
Audubon’s Grace Slater won the girls race with a time of 21:15. Brenna Godfread of Shenandoah was nine seconds behind to finish second and help pace the Fillies to the team win.
Girls team results:
1, Shenandoah, 16; 2, Exira-EHK, 44.
Individual top 10:
1, Grace Slater, Audubon, 21:15; 2, Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah, 22:24; 3, Hannah Thygesen, Audubon, 22:42; 4, Jordyn Reimer, Underwood, 23:06; 5, Morgan Hanson, IKM-Manning, 23:13; 6, Christene Johnson, Shenandoah, 23:38; 7, Christa Cass, Orient-Macksburg, 23:44; 8, Kate Sutton, IKM-Manning, 24:28; 9, Maggie Boruff, Riverside, 24:36; 10, Kaitlynn Spoelstra, IKM-Manning.
Boys team results:
1, IKM-Manning, 20; 2, Shenandoah, 44; 3, Riverside, 69; 4, Boyer Valley, 76; 5, Orient-Macksburg, 134.
Individual top 10:
1, Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning, 18:21; 2, Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley, 18:38; 3, Dennis Pilling, Riverside, 18:45; 4, Ben Schroder, Riverside, 19:22; 5, Bryce Patten, Underwood, 19:26; 6, Jackson Deist, Audubon, 19:29; 7, Tanner Spoelstra, IKM-Manning, 19:29; 8, Mitchell Jones, Shenandoah, 19:32; 9, Connor Keller, IKM-Manning, 19:46; 10, Nick Mather, Shenandoah, 19:47.
