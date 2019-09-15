ATLANTIC — The St Albert volleyball team won Saturday’s Atlantic volleyball tournament, going 5-0 on the day.
The Saintes defeated Glenwood, Underwood, Winterset, Treynor and host Atlantic to earn the tourney title.
Allie Petry led the way with 49 kills and 31 digs on the day. Olivia Barnes finished with 80 set assists and Shelby Hatcher had 11 aces.
The Saintes improved to 11-5 on the season.
“I was happy with how we played,” St. Albert coach Angie Lantz said. “We try to make sure we’re improving each time we step onto the court.
“We had a nice weekend last weekend. We had a tough match Tuesday against Lewis Central, and for us to come back and play like we did today, I still feel like we’re improving as the season goes on, and that’s key for us right now. Just continue to make improvements when we get on the court.”
St. Albert will be back in action Tuesday for a match at Creston.
St. Albert 21 21
Glenwood 13 17
St. Albert 21 21
Underwood 15 15
St. Albert 21 13 15
Winterset 15 21 10
St. Albert 21 21
Treynor 10 6
St. Albert (11-5) 21 21
Atlantic 16 15
St. Albert stats: Set assists: Olivia Barnes 80, Allie Petry 2, Jordyn Blaha 2, Shelby Hatcher 3, Maddie Estell 1. Kills: Barnes 3, Blaha 18, Petry 49, Veronica Svajgl 11, Hatcher 5, Isabel Pershing 11, Lauren Williams 1. Aces: Barnes 4, Blaha 2, Svajgl 1, Hatcher 11, Petry 6. Blocks: Barnes 1, Blaha 1, Svajgl 2, Petry 6, Pershing 2. Digs: Barnes 19, Blaha 21, Svajgl 11, Hatcher 13, Petry 31, Estell 21.
Riverside wins 5 of 6 matches at Griswold tourney
GRISWOLD — Riverside placed third at Saturday’s Griswold volleyball tournament after going 5-1 on the day.
After dropping their first match against ACGC, the Bulldogs bounced back with wins over Exira-EHK, Denison-Schleswig, Griswold, IKM-Manning and Southwest Valley.
Riverside’s Gracie Bluml, Izzy Bluml and Kenna Ford were selected to the all-tournament team. Ford broke the school’s career assists record, which was previously 510. The record is now at 559 and counting after Saturday’s matches.
Riverside 12 16
ACGC 21 21
Riverside stat leaders: Digs: Gracie Bluml 7. Kills: Ella Hensley 6
Riverside 21 21
Exira-EHK 16 12
Riverside stat leaders: Assists: Kenna Ford 17. Aces: Madi Baldwin 2. Kills: Abi Petersen 4. Digs: Bluml 7.
Riverside 21 16 16
Denison-Schleswig 16 21 14
Riverside stat leaders: Kills: Izzy Bluml 7, Petersen 7. Assists: Ford 22. Digs: G. Bluml 14. Aces: Ashlynn Amdor 2.
Riverside 25 21
Griswold 23 18
Riverside stat leaders: Assists: Ford 11. Kills: I. Bluml 7. Aces: Ari McGlade 2. Digs: G. Bluml 8.
Riverside 21 21
IKM-Manning 13 18
Riverside stat leaders: Assists: Ford 10. Aces: Ford 2, McGlade 1, Amdor 1. Digs: G. Bluml 7.
Riverside 19 21 15
Southwest Valley 21 19 9
Riverside stat leaders: Kills: Petersen 8. Assists: Ford 17. Digs: G. Bluml 11.
Swimming
SIOUX CITY — Lewis Central finished second and Council Bluffs was fourth at Saturday’s five-team Sioux City Metro Invitational.
Sioux City Metro (373) won the team title.
L.C. won four events on the day. Waren Graeve won the 50-yard freestyle (26.23 seconds), Aubrey Bach won in the 100 freestyle (57.56) and Elaine Morgan took won the 500 freestyle (5:54.64). Graeve, Bach, Morgan and Isabella Milone also won the 400 freestyle relay (3:59.25) in the last event of the day.
Lewis Central coach Bruce Schomburg acknowledged it’s still early in the season. Some of his swimmers’ times aren’t where they want them right now, but he feels the times will come down as the season continues.
“The girls that returned from last year are a little off their best times, but it’s early in the season,” he said. “They’re still training hard and not resting for meets, so they were a little off.
“A lot of our new kids that just joined this year had a pretty good day. They were dropping some times.”
Council Bluffs’ best result of the day came in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team consisting of Elaina Vrchoticky, Aurora Miller, Jocelyn Miller and Aubrey Smith placed third with a time of 1:55.25.
Team scores: 1, Sioux City Metro 373; 2, Lewis Central 264; 3, Spencer 203; 4, Council Bluffs 158; 5, Storm Lake 89.
Top Lewis Central finishers
200-yard medley relay:2,Isabella Milone, Kylee Brown, Aubrey Bach, Waren Graeve) 2:02.18.
200-yard freestyle: 2, Bach 2:06.36.
200-yard IM: 3, Brown 2:29.51.
50-yard freestyle: 1, Graeve 26.23.
100-yard butterfly: 3, Elaine Morgan 1:09.09
100-yard freestyle: 1, Bach 57.56
500-yard freestyle: 1, Morgan 5:54.64
200-yard free relay: 5, (Hannah Steinmetz, Anna Shewe, Sydney Clair, Bre Epperson) 2:06.26.
100-yard backstroke: 2, Isabella Milone 1:07.99.
100-yard breaststroke: 9, Lily Caigoy 1:29.75
400-yard free relay: 1, (Milone, Morgan, Bach, Graeve) 3:59.25.
Top Council Bluffs finishers
200-yard medley relay: 4, (Kaitlyn Redding, Jocelyn Miller, Elaina Vrchoticky, Aurora Miller) 2:11.50.
200-yard free: 10, Aubrey Smith 2:34.78
200-yard IM: 5, J. Miller 2:34.48.
50-yard free: 4, Vrchoticky 28.49.
100-yard butterfly: 7, Vrchoticky 1:14.34.
100-yard freestyle: 7, A. Smith 1:06.92.
500-yard freestyle: 9, Merideth Struebing 6:30.02
200-yard free relay: 3, (A. Miller, A. Smith, J. Miller, Vrchoticky) 1:55.25
100-yard backstroke: 7, Kaitlyn Redding 1:14.84
100-yard breaststroke: 5, J. Miller 1:18.71.
400-yard free relay: 5, (Struebing, Claire Crilly, Caylee Rothmeyer, Redding) 4:41.39.
Iowa Western
Reiver volleyball team drops 2 matches
STERLING, Colo — Iowa Western lost two matches at Saturday’s Northeast Juco Invite. The Reivers lost to Snow 25-20, 17-25, 23-25, 17-25 and Utah Eastern State 21-25, 28-20, 21-25.
The Reivers will be back in action Wednesday for a match at Marshalltown.
Iowa Western 25 17 23 17
Snow 20 25 25 25
IWCC stat leaders: Kills: Kortlyn Henderson 13, Kelsey Havel 8, Kennedy Drewis 7. Aces: Havel 5, Bryn Stansberry, Leah Palensky, Reka Kotorman 1. Blocks: Havel, Henderson 1. Assists: Kotorman 32.
Iowa Western (7-5) 21 28 21
Utah State Eastern 25 30 25
IWCC stat leaders: Kills: Henderson 15, Havel, Genesis Sheridan 8. Aces: Lauren Walenz, Havel 1. Blocks: Henderson 1, Isabella Silva Sarti 1. Assists: Kotorman 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.