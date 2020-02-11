Q Owens went for a game-high 28 points Monday as Thomas Jefferson picked up its fourth win of the season with a 54-43 victory over Louisville (Neb.).
The game was originally scheduled to be part of the Jennie Ed Shootout in January, but inclement weather forced a postponement.
T.J. coach Nate Kreifels was impressed with the effort from Owens Monday.
“He continues to impress and keeps producing while playing through pain,” he said. “On a night where there wasn’t much energy in the building, it took us a while to get going. Props to Aiden Flynn coming in off the bench and helping improve our defensive energy and effort.”
Louisville 16 9 5 13 — 43
Thomas Jefferson (4-15) 11 12 13 18 — 54
L: Mackling 10, Ahl 5, Bietner 8, Klein 2, Renner 8, Moxey 2, Hrabik 8.
TJ: Reese Schlotfeld 7, Aiden Flynn 2, Wimach Gilo 13, Q Owens 28, Noah Weinfurtner 4.
Heartland Christian 62, Essex 24
Heartland Christian exploded for 29 first-quarter points Monday against Essex on its way to a convincing 62-24 victory.
DJ Weilage led all scorers with 21 points and added seven rebounds and three block. Syles Jordan contributed 20 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks.
The Eagles will close out the regular season Saturday when they play host to Weeping Water.
Essex (0-16) 5 6 10 3 — 24
Heartland Christian (10-9) 29 15 9 9 — 62
HC: DJ Weilage 21, Sean Atchley 8, Colton Brennan 6, Kyleb Hall 4, Mitchell McCord 3, Syles Jordan 20.
Girls Basketball
Essex 49, Heartland Christian 48
Down one with 12 seconds remaining in the game, Heartland Christian missed a pair of free throws, got the rebound and had one final shot at victory, but the attempt was off the mark and the Eagles dropped a one-point decision Monday at Iowa School for the Deaf.
“We’ve gone through a shooting slump right now,” Heartland Christian coach John Stile said. “The girls are trying hard. We just came up a hair short tonight.”
The Eagles were down by 12 points with three minutes remaining in the game before battling back to give themselves a chance to win.
Bella Dingus and Savannah Horan led the way for the Eagles with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Heartland Christian will open Class 1-A postseason play Thursday at ISD against Riverside. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Essex (1-14) 13 14 9 8 — 44
Heartland Christian (11-9) 17 7 7 12 — 43
HC: Bella Dingus 15, Savannah Horan 11, Shelena Cochran 9, Morgan Beckner 7, Sarah Stile 1.
Logan-Magnolia 63, Riverside 30
LOGAN — Twelve players scored Monday for Logan-Magnolia in a 33-point victory over Western Iowa Conference foe Riverside.
The Panthers scored 51 points in the first half en route to victory.
Ashlynn Amdor paced Riverside with 12 points.
Riverside (3-18) 4 15 0 11 — 30
Logan-Magnolia (17-3) 24 27 8 4 — 63
R: Ashlynn Amdor 12, Meghan Reed 7, Emily Brown 6, McKenna Sick 3, Franee Maher 2.
LM: Kylie Morrison 17, Violet Lapke 9, Megan Dunn 6, Ava Goldmsmith 6, Greylan Hornbeck 6, Emme Lake 4, Mya Moss 4, Emilie Thompson 3, Courtney Ohl 2, Macanna Guritz 2, Emma Perkins 2, Audrey Roden 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.