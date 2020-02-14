After falling behind 17-10 after the first quarter, Thomas Jefferson outscored Red Oak 73-30 over the final three quarters to post a convincing 83-47 nonconference victory.
Q Owens led the way for T.J. with 26 points, Reese Schlotfeld finished with 12 and Austin Schubert and Amer Ibar each added 10.
“After a change defensively to start the second quarter, we were able to find our groove and played much better on both ends of the floor the rest of the game,” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said. “We knew coming in Red Oak would play hard and make us earn everything.
“We were able to string together stops which led to run outs and easy baskets on the other end.”
Red Oak (5-16) 17 7 9 14 — 47
Thomas Jefferson (5-15) 10 28 23 22 — 83
Red Oak: Garrett Couse 16, Jacob Athen 4, Fernando Lepe 3, Ryan Johnson 13, Kobe Johnson 8, Bradley Sifford 3.
TJ: Reese Schlotfeld 12, Aiden Flynn 6, Wimach Gilo 6, Austin Schubert 10, Q Owens 26, Jaiden Adams 3, Amer Ibar 10, Noah Weinfurtner 9, Lane Toman 1.
Treynor 56, St. Albert 49
TREYNOR — Class 2-A No. 1 Treynor defended its home court Thursday night defeating St. Albert 56-49 to pick up its 20th win of the season.
“There were a lot of things that we had to battle through,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said. “From the kids that are hurt right now to foul trouble from one of our better players and some pretty poor free throw shooting; but really proud of our kids to continue to keep battling and find a way to get the win.”
Treynor’s Jack Stogdill finished with a game-high 21 points in the win.
Sam Rallis of St. Albert tallied 20 points for the Falcons.
The Cardinals will hope to cap-off an impressive regular season Saturday when they travel to Grand View Christian.
Next up for St. Albert is a home tilt versus Atlantic tonight.
St. Albert (7-13) 14 7 13 15 — 49
Treynor (20-1) 12 22 5 17 — 56
SA: Sam Rallis 20, Ryan Hughes 4, Lance Wright 9, Aiden Antisdel 6, Connor Cerny 6, Jeff Miller 4.
T: Luke Mieska 8, Quinn Navara 3, Tim Zimmerman 3, Thomas Schwartz 9, Jack Stogdill 21, Jack Tiarks 10, Blake Sadr 2.
Girls Basketball
Lewis Central 70, Clarinda 16
CLARINDA — Class 4-A No. 7 Lewis Central picked up a road win Thursday, defeating Clarinda Academy 70-16.
“This was a good game for us to get some younger girls involved,” Lewis Central head coach Derek Archer said. “We had three girls in particular who scored their first points of their high school career tonight so that’s kind of a big deal and a big night for them.”
Junior Haley Bach, sophomore Ashlee McKenzie and freshman Megan Elam all tallied their first career varsity points in the win for L.C.
The 16-5 Titans are back in action tonight at Abraham Lincoln.
Lewis Central (16-5, 8-2) 33 12 11 14 — 70
Clarinda (2-19, 0-7) 2 3 6 5 — 16
LC: Hadley Hill 10, Haley Bach 2, Keely Diercks 9, McKenna Paulsen 3, Taylor Elam 8, Ashlee McKenzie 2, Jayden Cross 2, Isabella Smith 1, Grace Ruzicka 4, McKenna Pettepier 11, Megan Witte 8, Adrian Okerbloom 7, Megan Elam 3.
C: Chloe Strait 4, Jordan VanGundy 3, Taylor Cole 9.
