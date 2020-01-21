A third-quarter scoring run gave Thomas Jefferson a lead heading into the fourth quarter Monday against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, but it wasn’t enough as the Yellow Jackets dropped a 65-59 decision.
“SB-L’s size and offensive rebounding ability really bothered us,” T.J. coach Devin Schoening said. “Typically, our defense carries us, and in the third quarter, our pressure helped us get back in the game.
“But, we had some breakdowns in the fourth quarter that probably cost us the game.
T.J.’s Allison and Allisa Schubert combined for 30 points, with Allison leading the Yellow Jackets with 17 points.
“When we are playing well, Suzie Miller is active defensively, Jasmine Ramos is knocking down jump shots and the Schubert twins are causing havoc on both ends of the floor,” Schoening said. “For a long stretch in the second half, those things were happening. We just kind of ran out of gas in the fourth.”
TJ (3-5, 5-8) 12 11 21 15 — 59
SBL (3-4, 6-6) 13 12 16 24 — 65
TJ: Suzie Miller 5, Jasmine Ramos 11, Allisa Schubert 13, Allison Schubert 17, Akaysha Cole 4, Samara Alcaraz 2, Lexi Smith 7.
SBL: Chloe Black 7, Payton Hardy 4, Maddie Hinkel 4, N. Lul 2, Emma Salker 19, Emma Christensen 5, Madison Hardy 2, Kenzie Foley 22.
Logan-Magnolia 58, West Monona 56 (OT)
LOGAN — Logan-Magnolia outscored West Monona 8-6 in the overtime period Monday to earn a two-point victory in nonconference action.
Violet Lapke’s game high 23 points paced the Panthers.
“I thought our kids handled adversity well tonight,” Lo-Ma coach Derek Sonderland said. “They responded well and had enough confidence to knock down shots and free throws.”
West Monona (12-2) 19 5 12 14 6 — 56
Logan-Magnolia (11-2) 21 12 6 11 8 — 58
WM: Miella Srruble 10, Jordan Collison 11, Sara Maule 12, Jada Smith 3, Mallory McCall 15, Lexi Lander 5.
LM: Violet Lapke 23, Courtney Ohl 2, Kylie Morrison 17, Emilie Thompson 2, Emme Lake 10, Macanna Guritz 2, Mya Moss 2.
Boys Basketball
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Thomas Jefferson 41
Thomas Jefferson fell Monday in a Missouri River Conference matchup against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Four Yellow Jackets scored in the game, led by Q Owens’ 16-point effort
“Their height and length were difficult for us to match up with,” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said. “Especially when we weren’t playing with the right mindset and energy. If we are going to compete with teams in this conference, we are going to have to play much tougher and much smarter. On to (Sioux City) West (Tuesday).”
SBL (5-6) 9 15 21 11 — 60
TJ (2-10) 8 6 8 19 — 41
TJ: Reese Schlotfeld 8, Q Owens 16, Amer Ibar 12, Noah Weinfurtner 5.
SBL: Major Majouk 9, Nick Muller 5, Jake Layman 17, Deric Fitzgerald 14, Jacob Imming 4, Brady Schaap 2, Daniel Wright 9.
Wrestling
Titans place 6th at Bob Sharp Invite
ANKENY — Lewis Central placed sixth Monday at the 10-team Bob Sharp Invite.
Two Titans made it to the championship round. Hunter Deyo finished second at 285 pounds, falling in an ultimate tiebreaker to Norwalk’s Maddux Borcherding.
Tanner Higgins fell in the 145-pound championship match, dropping a 10-8 decision to Ankeny’s Sam Kallem.
Team standings
1, Norwalk 235; 2, Indianola 227.5; 3, Ankeny 185.5; 4, Linn-Mar 178; 5, Des Moines Lincoln 118.5; 6, Lewis Central 105; 7, Oskaloosa 76; 8, Sioux City East 75; 9, Mason City 64; 10, Des Moines Roosevelt 33.
