Thomas Jefferson won one of four matches in its first action of the season Thursday at the Tri-Center quadrangular.
The Jackets defeated MVAO/COU 21-6 and 21-9 and dropped matches to Tri-Center, Sidney and Glenwood.
T.J. coach Bonnie Clinch left the day feeling that there’s potential with her young squad.
“I’ve got versatile hitters that can hit in any position,” Clinch said. “I tried a couple different girls in different places. We’re trying to figure out what works.”
Tri-Center won three of its four matches Thursday, defeating T.J., MVAO/COU and Glenwood and falling to Sidney.
Presley Pogge led the Trojans with 20 kills and Tatum Carlson added six. Miranda Ring added 31 assists.
“We’re a really young team,” Tri-Center coach Amy Wingert said. “The girls pushed through, being a young team. Their big quote this year is ‘We Can.’ We’re very young. We don’t have any seniors. We graduated four great seniors last year.”
Thomas Jefferson scores
Thomas Jefferson 16 17
Tri-Center 21 21
Thomas Jefferson 13 5
Sidney 21 21
Thomas Jefferson 21 21
MVAO/COU 6 9
Thomas Jefferson (1-3) 14 16
Glenwood 21 21
Thomas Jefferson statistical leaders: Kills: Ashlie Knecht 12, Jazlynn Sanders 5, Rodnesia Smith-Carter 3, Liz Elkins 10, Alysyn Knecht 1, Ellie Perrine 17. Assists: Jenna Midkiff 44, Torrie Rief 2. Aces: As. Knecht 6, Rief 3, Elkins 2, Midkiff 5, Al. Knecht 1, Perrine 6, Chloe Alley 1, Natalie Clark 7.
Tri-Center scores
Tri-Center 21 21
Glenwood 18 14
Thomas Jefferson 16 17
Tri-Center 21 21
MVAOCOU 7 6
Tri-Center 21 21
Sidney 21 21
Tri-Center (3-1) 11 9
Golf
Newton leads T.J. to third-place finish
Thomas Jefferson finished third in its first home invite of the season Thursday, finishing with a team score of 459 behind first-place Sergeant Bluff-Luton (325) and Sioux City West (409).
Nathan Newton carded a 93 for the Yellow Jackets, registering the team’s lowest score.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s golfers accounted for the top six scores in the team standings, led by winner Schuylar Warren (79) and runner-up Ashton Foister (81).
T.J. will be back in action Sept. 10 at Le Mars.
Team scores: 1, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 325; 2, Sioux City West 409; 3, Thomas Jefferson 459.
T.J. finishers: Nathan Newton 93, Jared Thompson 106, Grant Merk 118, Jacob Lesley 142.
