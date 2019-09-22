MONDAMIN — Thomas Jefferson won three matches at Saturday’s West Harrison tournament to claim third place.
The Jackets won matches against Whiting, Woodbine and West Harrison and lost to Missouri Valley and tournament champion AHSTW.
T.J.’s Torrie Rief and Liz Elkins were selected to the all-tournament team. Rief had 38 digs on the day, and Elkins added a team-leading 33 kills and 14 aces.
AHSTW’s Kinsey Scheffler and Paige Osweiler were also selected to the all-tournament team.
Thomas Jefferson 21 21
Whiting 10 8
Thomas Jefferson 21 21
Woodbine 10 9
Thomas Jefferson 21 21
West Harrison 18 13
Thomas Jefferson 18 21 13
AHSTW 21 8 15
Thomas Jefferson (10-7) 18 16
Missouri Valley 21 21
T.J. stat leaders: Kills: Liz Elkins 33, Alysyn Knecht 18, Ellie Perrine 12, Jenna Midkiff 10, Jazlynn Sanders 9. Aces: Elkins 14, Knecht 9, Perrine 7, Midkiff 6. Blocks: Elkins, Knecht, Samara Alcaraz 1. Assists: Midkiff 67.
Treynor goes 3-3 at Red Oak
RED OAK — Treynor won three matches Saturday at the Red Oak tournament, defeating Creston, Clarinda and Harlan.
Kennedy Elwood finished with 24 kills for the Cardinals, and Maddie Lewis and Stella Umphreys each added 21.
Treynor will be back in action Tuesday for a Western Iowa Conference clash at IKM-Manning.
Treynor 21 21
Creston 10 13
Treynor 16 20
Mt. Vernon 21 22
Treynor 8 15
Red Oak 21 21
Treynor 24 21
Clarinda 22 17
Treynor 21 21
Harlan 12 18
Treynor 17 14
Creston 21 21
Treynor stat leaders: Kills: Maddie Lewis 21, Kennedy Elwood 24, Natalie Simpson 17, Stella Umphreys 21. Aces: Elwood 7, Lewis 6, Tori Castle, Keelea Navara 2. Blocks: Emma Flathers 4, Natalie Simpson 3, Kailey Rochholz 2.
Swimming
Titans finish 5th at Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE — A shorthanded Lewis Central swimming team finished fifth at Saturday’s Fort Dodge Invitational with 220 team points.
The Titans, who feature swimmers from many area schools, didn’t have a full roster because of homecoming celebrations in the area. It allowed some junior varsity swimmers to compete at a higher level.
“It was good for the girls that were there,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said. “What I like about today is that we swam faster at night than we did in the morning. They were tired, but they came back and swam well.”
The Titans’ best results of the day were second-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (Aubrey Bach, 2:05.01) and 400 freestyle relay featuring Elaine Morgan, Bach, Waren Graeve and Kylee Brown (3:57.01).
Team results: 1, Cedar Falls 455; 2, WDM Dowling 379; 3, Fort Dodge 294; 4, Sioux City 287; 5, Lewis Central 220; 6, Spencer 172.
Top L.C. finishers
200 medley relay: 6, Abby Hoss, Elaine Morgan, Hanna Steinmetz, Sydney Clair 2:20.39.
200 freestyle: 2, Aubrey Bach 2:05.01; 5, Kylee Brown 2:07.03.
50 freestyle: 4, Waren Graeve 25.95.
100 butterfly: 5, Morgan 1:10.20.
100 freestyle: 5, Bach 57.91; 6, Graeve 58.29.
500 yard free: 8, Morgan 5:56.95.
200 freestyle relay: 5, Bach, Claire, Brown, Graeve 1:49.39
100 backstroke: 10, Steinmetz 1:10.97
100 breaststroke: 4, Brown 1:13.42.
400 freestyle relay: 2, (Morgan, Bach, Graeve, Brown) 3:57.01.
Football
Minnesota Deaf 33, Iowa Deaf 25
Damien Holste finished the day with 16 carries for 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns Saturday, but it wasn’t enough as Iowa School for the Deaf dropped a 33-25 decision to Minnesota Deaf.
Holste also added 80 yards passing and kicked a PAT in the contest.
ISD’s Gregory Kazeba added 43 yards rushing on just two carries, one of which went for a touchdown.
Defensively, Kazeba added seven solo tackles, four assists, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, a pass break-up, and a blocked 2-PT PAT. One of his fumble recoveries was returned for a touchdown.
ISD’s Jesse Dalley also had a nice day on defense with seven solo tackles and four assists, along with a forced fumble. Damien Holste added four solo tackles and a pass break-up.
“We were down 21-7 after the first quarter and just shot ourselves in the foot with missed tackles and mistakes,” ISD coach Brent Welsch said. “We managed to settle down and keep it to 27-13 at the half.
“It was 33-25 at the end of the third. Just a hard fought game.”
