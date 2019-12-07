Allisa and Allison Schubert combined for 30 points Friday, leading Thomas Jefferson to its first win of the season with a 45-35 triumph over Sioux City West.
Allisa scored a game-high 16 points, which included 10 second-half free throws, and Allison added 14.
“This was an important game for us after not playing well in our first game,” T.J. coach Devin Schoening said. “We know that we can be a pretty good team, but we have be more consistent.
“The great thing about tonight is we had great contributions from everyone who played, including freshman Samara Alcaraz, who played significant minutes for the first time.”
TJ (1-1, 1-0) 11 5 14 15 — 45
SC West (2-1, 0-1) 4 13 8 10 — 35
TJ: Hannah Belt 4, Suzie Miller 2, Jasmine Ramos 6, Allisa Schubert 16, Allison Schubert 14, Akaysha Cole 0, Ellie Perrine 2, Samara Alcaraz 1.
SC West: B. Downs 5, L. Juhnke 2, G. Wagner 6, K. Vazquez 2, E. Vazquez 0, A. Fitzgerald 0, S. Edwards 2, H. Wagner 0, N. Moore 4, K. Jones 6, A. Vazquez 8.
St. Albert 58,
Clarinda 30
CLARINDA — St. Albert girls basketball improved to 2-1 on the season after a win at Clarinda Friday night.
“We started well tonight and that start helped us, it carried us through the game,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “The girls played hard and did what they had to do tonight to get the win.
An 18-point, ten-rebound effort from Allie Petry led the way for the Saintes. Bel Pershing finished with 15 points in the win.
St. Albert will next host Creston Tuesday night.
St. Albert (2-1) 23 10 11 14 — 58
Clarinda (0-4) 6 11 6 7 — 30
SA: Bel Pershing 15, Allie Petry 18, Makenna Shepard 4, Pearl Reisz 2, Lauren Williams 4, Keely Socha 3, Allison Narmi 2, Jordyn Blaha 5, Veronica Svajgl 5.
C: Faith Espinosa 11, Jesselee Neihart 6, Chloe Strait 6, Jordan VanGundy 3, Izzy Smith 1, Taylor Cole 2, Kylie Shackelford 1.
Red Oak 57,
Lewis Central 56
RED OAK -- No. 9 Lewis Central fell to Red Oak 57-56 Friday night in Class 4-A girls basketball.
Lewis Central went up early in the contest but a run from Red Oak in the third quarter forced the Titans to play catch-up.
"We didn't quit," L.C. head coach Derek Archer said. "Our girls kept coming back. In the third quarter we had a little bit of a lull offensively and got down six or sight points going into the fourth quarter and our girls didn't hang their heads. We were able to tie the game and had a chance to win but it just didn't work out for us tonight."
Lewis Central had four girls in double figures including Megan Witte's 15 points. Hadley Hill, McKenna Pettepier and Delaney Esterling all finished with ten points apiece.
Red Oak's Chloe Johnson and Sophie Walker each scored 14 in the win.
Lewis Central is off until next Friday when it hosts St. Albert.
Lewis Central (2-1, 0-1) 14 15 8 19 - 56
Red Oak (3-0, 1-0) 7 19 17 14 - 57
LC: Hadley Hill 10, McKenna Paulsen 5, Jayden Cross 6, McKenna Pettepier 10, Megan Witte 15, Delaney Esterling 10.
RO: Chloe Johnson 14, Lexi Johnson 12, Allie West 5, Ellie Rengstorf 12, Sophie Walker 14.
Treynor 54,
Missouri Valley 11
TREYNOR — Treynor held Missouri Valley scoreless in two quarters en route to a 54-11 Western Iowa Conference victory Friday over the Lady Reds.
“The defense was having a good night,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said. “It was a great effort. We saw some things we need to work on, and we’re anxious to work on them.”
Mandy Stogdill led the Cardinals with a game-high 21 points. Tori Castle and Clara Teigland added nine points apiece.
Treynor will be back in action Tuesday at Audubon.
Missouri Valley (0-2, 0-1) 0 2 9 0 — 11
Treynor (1-1, 1-0) 9 22 15 8 — 54
MV: Ella Myler 2, Morghan Herman 4, Maya Contreraz 5.
T: Tori Castle 9, Kennedy Elwood 2, Mandy Stogdill 21, Brooklynn Currin 1, Emma Flathers 8, Clara Teigland 9, Brooklyn Sedlak 2, Brie Chaussee 2.
Glenwood 71,
Atlantic 45
GLENWOOD — Class 4-A No. 4 Glenwood girls basketball defeated Atlantic 71-45 Friday night to move to 3-0 on the season.
“We had pretty balanced scoring, we had a lot of contributors tonight,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “We were able to transition and apply quite a bit of pressure on defense and that was the difference in the game.”
The Rams leading scorers were Jenna Hopp with 17, Elle Scarborough with 15 and Madison Camden with 13.
Glenwood will get right back to the hardwood tomorrow at Carroll.
Atlantic (0-3) 12 10 7 16 — 45
Glenwood (3-0) 16 21 19 15 — 71
A: Taylor McCreedy 11, Haley Rasmussen 10, Mckenzie Waters 8, Corri Pelzer 7, Maycie Waters 4, Lauren Nicholas 4, Jada Jensen 1.
G: Jenna Hopp 17, Elle Scarborough 15, Madison Camden 13, Brynlee Arnold 9, Emma Hughes 8, Morgan Stanislav 3, Abby Hughes 2, Coryl Matheny 2, Hayllee Sell 2.
Audubon 58,
Tri-Center 21
AUDUBON - Tri-Center girls basketball fell to Audubon Friday night, 58-21.
"They're pretty well balanced, they've got a couple of good sophomores, " Tri-Center head coach Wendy Lausen said of Audubon. "We need to focus on the little things. We had some miscommunication on defense and boxing out, we just need to focus on some of those things."
Tri-Center's leading scorer was Brooke Daughenbaugh with nine points.
Audubon was led by Leah Subbert and Jaci Christensen, who each finished with 12 points.
Tri-Center will host West Harrison Monday night.
Tri-Center (0-3, 0-2) 2 7 6 6 - 21
Audubon (3-1, 2-0) 8 19 11 20 - 58
T: Jade Daughenbaugh 2, Brooke Daughenbaugh 9, Emile Sorenson 1, Hope McPhillips 2, Kylie Alfers 1, Madison Ausdemore 6.
A: Leah Subbert 12, Kaitlyn Nielsen 6, Aleah Hermensen 11, Hannah Thygesen 5, Johanna Sauers 6, McKenna Petersen 4, Jaci Christensen 12.
Boys
Clarinda 68,
St. Albert 57
CLARINDA — St. Albert fell in its season opener at Clarinda in a Hawkeye Ten Conference battle.
Clarinda had five players finish in double figures, led by Kory Rogers’ game-high 18 points.
“Our effort was there, but you could tell it was our first game,” St. Albert coach Larry Peterson said. “Our execution was not there. But we’ll be fine. We’ll bounce back from it.”
Sam Rallis paced St. Albert with 12 points.
St. Albert (0-1, 0-1) 16 13 6 22 — 57
Clarinda (3-0, 2-0) 10 17 10 29 — 68
SA: Sam Rallis 12, Cy Patterson 4, Ryan Hughes 11, Lance Wright 15, Connor Cerny 2, Isaac Sherill 2, Jack Eickholt 2, Alex Reyes 2, Greg Fagan 7.
C: Kory Rogers 18, Connor Brown 15, Drew Brown 10, Michael Shull 11, Nathan Lindsay 11, Grant Jobe 2.
Lewis Central 69,
Red Oak 48
RED OAK - Lewis Central boys basketball beat Red Oak 69-48 Friday night to improve to 2-0.
"I thought Red Oak played really hard, they played well," Lewis Central head coach Dan Miller said. "Fortunately, we were able to get enough stops and played a little bit better defensively in the fourth quarter."
L.C. was led in scoring by Easton Dermody with 16, Thomas Fidone with 15 and Logan Jones with 14.
The Titans will look to keep an unblemished record next Friday night at St. Albert.
Lewis Central (2-0) 16 24 13 16 - 69
Red Oak (0-2) 18 13 9 8 - 48
LC: Cole Drummond 4, Easton Dermody 16, Logan Jones 14, Noah Rigatuso 9, Brady Miller 3, Thomas Fidone 15, Jake Duffy 5.
RO: Garrett Couse 12, Jacob Athen 4, Ryan Johnson 2, Nolan Blackman 3, Kobe Johnson 17, Baylor Bergren 6, Bradley Sifford 2, Nicholas Fouts 2.
Treynor 63,
Missouri Valley 33
TREYNOR — Treynor jumped out to a 38-19 halftime lead Friday and never looked back in a Western Iowa Conference victory over Missouri Valley.
Eleven Cardinals scored in the game, led by Tim Zimmerman and Sid Schaaf, who tallied 14 and 12 points, respectively. Jack Stogdill finished with eight points and seven assists.
The Cardinals are now 2-0 after defeating Sioux City Heelan earlier this week.
“I thought this was after a big win at Heelan,” Treynor coach Scott Rucker said. “I thought we practiced well and played really hard tonight.”
Missouri Valley (0-3, 0-2) 7 12 8 6 — 33
Treynor (2-0, 1-0) 16 22 20 5 — 63
MV: Gavin Bartalini 13, Stevie Kean 2, Jacob Meade 3, Jed Kyle 2, Ben Hernandez 13.
T: Sid Schaaf 12, Luke Mieska 2, Quinn Navara 6, Tim Zimmerman 14, Thomas Schwartz 5, Blake Sadr 2, Jon Schwarte 4, Braden Larsen 2, Jack Stogdill 8, Craig Chapman 1, Jack Tiarks 8.
Glenwood 75,
Atlantic 65
GLENWOOD — A big fourth-quarter effort pushed Glenwood to a 10-point victory Friday over Atlantic.
Ryan Blum scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to lead the Rams.
“We had a big fourth quarter,” Glenwood coach Curt Schulte said.
Atlantic (0-2, 0-1) 20 9 19 17 — 65
Glenwood (2-0, 1-0) 16 15 19 25 — 75
A: Grant Sturm 11, Handlos 22, Craig Alan Becker 1, Tyler Moen 17, Nile Petersen 12, Garrett Reynolds 2.
G: John Palmer 22, Dylan Sondag 1, Zach Carr 16, Silas Bales 7, Ben Hughes 3, Ryan Blum 26.
SC West 55,
Thomas Jefferson 48
Thomas Jefferson boys basketball lost a tight one to Sioux City West 55-48.
T.J. was down 18 points at the half but with some key adjustments and outstanding defense, the Jackets held Sioux City West to just four points in the third quarter and cut the deficit to three points late in the fourth quarter.
“West did a great job of converting from the foul line and unfortunately we ran out of time to complete the comeback,” T.J. head coach Nate Kreifels said. “After two games, I know we have a bunch of guys that will go to battle for each other and not stop competing until the final buzzer. Great learning opportunity from our guys and we look forward to Tuesday night up at East.”
Quran Owens dropped 25 points for the Yellow Jackets and Noah Weinfurtner added 11.
T.J. hopes to rebound at Sioux City East Tuesday night.
Sioux City West (1-1) 10 24 4 13 — 55
Thomas Jefferson (0-2) 7 9 18 14 — 48
SCW: Hegna 2, Hutton, 5, Hayes 15, Hanks 5, McCray 3, Frye 2, Smith 15, Coleman 8.
TJ: Reese Schlotfeld 4, Aiden Flynn 2, Wimach Gilo 2, Austin Schubert 4, Quran Owens 25, Noah Weinfurtner 11.
Iowa Western
IWCC women 59,
Snow 46
After facing a two-point halftime deficit, Iowa Western outscored Snow 20-6 in the third quarter Friday and rode that momentum to a 59-46 victory over Snow.
The Reivers didn’t have any players reach double figures in scoring. Hayley Berfeld and Olivia Roberson led the way with nine points each.
The Reivers will be back in action tonight, playing host to Lake Region State at 5 p.m. at Reiver Arena.
Snow 15 8 6 17 — 46
IWCC (5-7) 8 13 20 18 — 59
Snow: Sydney Pilling 12, Reagan Yamauchi 2, Reagan Anderson 3, Rachel Roberts 3, Micah Gustafson 2, Olivia Arave 3, Lexi Peterson 2, Sidney McDonald 2, Bethany Dow 15, Colleen Katoa 2.
IWCC: Jaiden Morris 5, Bella Sparaco 5, Sommer Blakemore 7, Nyah Morris-Nelson 2, Solape Amusan 6, Hayley Berfield 9, Arielle McElroy 7, LaShawn Sweet 3, Dustie Obah 6, Olivia Roberson 9.
IWCC men 91,
Southwestern 85
Trailing 45-29 after the first half, Iowa Western men’s basketball outscored Southwestern Community College by 22 in the second half to win 91-85.
Kaleb Thronton scored a career high, 21 points, to go along with his team high six assists. Seneca Louis recorded a double-double, scoring 12 points to go along with his team high 11 rebounds.
Freshman from Georgia, Damontrez Ruffin chipped in with 19 points, while Caleb Huffman and Jalen Dalcourt added 15 and 12 respectively.
Iowa Western has four-double digit comeback wins this season. The 18-point comeback against Southwestern is the largest so far. IWCC also claims comeback victories over Butler (17 points), Moberly (17) and Iowa Central (12).
