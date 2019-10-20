Lewis Central (236 points) finished second and Council Bluffs (59) sixth at Saturday’s L.C. Invite.
The Titans had a pair of first-place finishers Saturday with Kylie Collins (100 backstroke, 1:01.97) and Kylee Brown (100 breaststroke, 1:12.52).
“We didn’t swim some of our best times today, but when it came down to the end, the last three events, we were sitting in fourth place, and I said that we had to win three events if we were going to get close, and we won the backstroke and breaststroke. We were just touched out in the 400 free relay by a couple tenths of a second. I was proud how the girls came back.”
Council Bluffs’ 200-yard medley relay team enjoyed the best finish of the day, placing fifth with Aubrey Smith, Aurora Miller, Jocelyn Miller and Kaylee Rothmeyer swimming to a time of 2:11.75.
Council Bluffs and Lewis Central will square off at the city swim meet Tuesday night.
Team results: 1, Sioux City Metro 257; 2, Lewis Central 236; 3, Atlantic 222; 4, Carroll 205; 5, Spencer 155; 6, Council Bluffs 59.
Top L.C. and C.B event results
200-yard medley relay: 2, LC (Kylie Collins, Kylee Brown, Elaine Morgan, Waren Graeve) 1:57.91; 5, CB (Aubrey Smith, Aurora Miller, Jocelyn Miller, Kaylee Rothmeyer) 2:11.75.
200-yard freestyle 3, Aubrey Bach, LC, 2:03.26. 14, Brooke Leichtner, CB, 2:36.08.
200-yard individual medley: 3, Brown, LC, 2:28.46; 10, J. Miller, CB, 2:37.79.
50 free: 3, Graeve, LC, 26.10; 7, A. Miller, CB, 28.22.
100 butterfly: 4, Collins, LC, 1:07.45.
100 free: 2, Bach, LC, 57.03; 11, A. Miller, CB, 1:04.77.
500 free: 6, Abby Hoss, LC, 6:05.67; 12, Meredith Struebing, CB, 6:23.23.
200 free relay: 5, LC (Bach, Sidney Clair, Hannah Steinmetz, Isabella Milone) 1:54.09; 6, CB (J. Miller Rothetmeyer, Smith, A. Miller) 1:56.38.
100 back: 1, Collins, LC, 1:01.97.
100 breast: 1, Brown, LC, 1:12.52; 8, J. Miller, CB, 1:21.13.
400 free relay 2, LC (Collins, Brown, Bach, Graeve) 3:48.73.
Cross Country
Lo-Ma, Woodbine win at Mo. Valley
MISSOURI VALLEY — The Woodbine boys and Logan-Magnolia girls were winners at Saturday’s Missouri Valley Invite.
Woodbine’s Adam Sherer won the boys race with a time of 18:43, and Lo-Ma’s Courtney Sporrer won with a time of 20:48.
Boys team results
1, Woodbine 23; 2, Riverside 38; 3, Boyer Valley 56; 4, Missouri Valley 57; 5, Logan-Magnolia 70; 6, East Mills 89; 7, Whiting 138
Individual top 10
1, Adam Sherer, Woodbine, 18:43; 2, Dennis Pilling, Riverside, 18:49; 3, Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley, 18:50; 4, Kaleb King, Logan-Magnolia, 18:58; 5, Nate Wright, Woodbine, 19:06; 6, Jerett Jentzsch, East Mills, 19:19; 7, Mason Wichman, Riverside, 19:25; 8, Aidan Carmody, Woodbine, 19:39; 9, Payton Bush, Woodbine, 19:46; 10, Will Gutzmer, Missouri Valley, 19:46.
Girls team results
1, Logan-Magnolia 15; 2, AHSTW 22; 3, West Harrison 58; 4, Whiting 76.
Individual top 10
1, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia, 20:48; 2, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia, 20:56;
3, Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia, 21:46; 4, Ryann Portch, AHSTW, 21:58; 5, Julia Kock, AHSTW, 22:25; 6, Chloe Falkena, AHSTW, 22:53; 7, Jade Draman, AHSTW, 23:17; 8, Holly Hoepner, AHSTW, 23:18; 9, Maggie Boruff, Riverside, 23:24; 10, Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia, 23:50.
Football
Missouri Deaf 64, Iowa Deaf 0
Iowa School for the Deaf was shut out Saturday against Missouri Deaf.
The Bobcats turned the ball over five times and were held to minus-4 yards of total offense in the game.
The loss drops ISD to 2-3 on the season. The Bobcats will face Kansas School for the Deaf in their season finale Tuesday.
