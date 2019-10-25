PANORA — The Treynor boys team qualified on Thursday for the Class 2-A state cross country meet with a third-place finish at the state-qualifying meet.
The Cardinals tallied 105 points and had impressive performances from Derrick Thompson (seventh, 17 minutes, 46 seconds), Cole Dooley (14th, 17:59), Ryan Konz (17th, 18:23) and Jacob Reelfs (27th, 18:55).
Treynor senior Tori Castle qualified in the girls race with a third-place finish (20:31), as did Underwood freshman Jordyn Reimer (13th, 21:51).
Girls team results: 1, Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 61; 2, Emmetsburg 92; 3, Chariton 95; 4, Panorama 108; 5, Shenandoah 118; 6, Albia 169; 7, Clarinda 186; 8, Des Moines Christian 215; 9, Treynor 224; 10, Red Oak 237; 11, Greene County 272; 12, Central Decatur 294; 13, West Central Valley 311.
Girls state qualifiers: 1, Kate Crawford, ACGC, 19:47; 2, Ella Waddle, Panorama, 20:11; 3, Tori Castle, Treynor, 20:31; 4, Rylee Sloss, ACGC, 20:44; 5, Mayson Hartley, Clarinda, 20:49; 6, Kiersten Knobbe, ACGC, 21:16; 7, Milanna Primakov, Chariton, 21:32; 8, Olivia Steffen, Panorama, 21:33; 9, Sherryl Mae Rowe, Albia, 21:33; 10, Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah, 21:37; 11, Payton Beckman, Panorama, 21:38; 12, Gabrielle Janssen, Emmetsburg, 21:39; 13, Jordyn Reimer, Underwood, 21:51; 14, Isabel Doyle, Emmetsburg, 22:11; 15, Sarah Gilbert, Shenandoah, 22:16.
Boys team results: 1, Des Moines Christian 30; 2, Albia 76; 3, Treynor 105; 4, Red Oak 127; 5, Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 149; 6, Clarinda 151; 7, Central Decatur 161; 8, Shenandoah 236; 9, Chariton 267; 10, Emmetsburg 306; 11, Missouri Valley 312; 12, West Central Valley 315; 13, Panorama 331; 14, Underwood 369.
Boys state qualifiers: 1, Louden Foster, WCV, 17:09; 2, Cody Smith, DMC, 17:13; 3, William Gillis, CD, 17:27; 4, Noah Fopma, DMC, 17:32; 5, Carson Houg, DMC, 17:36; 6, Baylor Bergren, RO, 17:45; 7, Derrick Thompson, Treynor, 17:45; 8, Landon Noe, Albia, 17:49; 9, Jacob Fopma, DMC, 17:56; 10, Trey Castile, DMC, 17:56; 11, Christian Castile, DMC, 17:58; 12, Tyson McDole, CD, 17:58; 13, Dawson Bennett, Albia, 17:58; 14, Cole Dooley, Treynor, 17:59; 15, Justin McCunn, RO, 17:59.
ASHTW girls win 1-A meet at Mount Ayr
MOUNT AYR — AHSTW won the 1-A state qualifying meet at Mount Ayr by a single point over Van Meter and earned a spot at the state meet on Nov. 2.
The Vikings had three top-10 finishers, including junior Chloe Falkena and her time of 20:50, good for seventh place. Ryann Portch and Julia Kock took ninth and 10th place, respectively, for AHSTW.
Maggie Boruff of Riverside finished 24th overall with a time of 22:20 and teammate Stormy Noble finished two spots back for 26th.
Girls team results: 1, AHSTW 55; 2, Van Meter 56; 3, Nodaway Valley 70; 4, Earlham 71; 5, Mount Ayr 152; 6, IKM-Manning 196; 7, Audubon 221; 8, Martensdale St. Marys 236; 9, Cam 261; 10, Wayne 264; 11, Southwest Valley 278; 12, Exira-EHK 280; 13, Sidney 317.
Girls state qualifiers: 1, Clare Kelly, Van Meter, 20:00; 2, Mary Kelly, Van Meter, 20:25; 3, Lily Dixon, Earlham, 20:25; 4, Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley, 20:26; 5, Reagan Weinheimer, Nodaway Valley, 20:45; 6, Grace Slater, Audubon, 20:47; 7, Chloe Falkena, AHSTW, 20:50; 8, Abbi Goering, Interstate 35, 20:52; 9, Ryann Portch, AHSTW, 20:57; 10, Julia Kock, AHSTW, 21:02; 11, Gabrielle Valencia, East Union, 21:17; 12, Hannah Thygesen, Audubon, 21:18; 13, Katie Noah, Earlham, 21:32; 14, Taylor Jensen, Earlham, 21:35; 15, Maya Herman, Van Meter, 21:36.
Boys team results: 1, Nodaway Valley 43; 2, Earlham 61; 3, Ogden 96; 4, IKM-Manning 158; 5, Riverside 175; 6, Mount Ayr 200; 7, Van Meter 201; 8, Bedford 240; 9, Sidney 259; 10, Interstate 35 287; 11, Ankeny Christian Academy 290; 12, Wayne 294; 13, Martensdale St. Marys 364; 14, East Union 380; 15, East Mills 396; 16, Cam 398; 17, Orient-Macksburg 418; 18, Southwest Valley 443; 19, Essex 575.
Boys state qualifiers: 1, Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley, 16:25; 2, Noah Jorgenson, Sidney, 16:41; 3, Garrett Buxton, Ogden, 16:58; 4, Jayden Dickson, Earlham, 17:03; 5, Isaac Timmerman, Mount Ayr, 17:21; 6, Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley, 17:23; 7, Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning, 17:25; 8, Tyler Breheny, Nodaway Valley, 17:25; 9, Stephen Flynn, Ogden, 17:28; 10, Zach Dixon, Earlham, 17:37; 11, Jake Willem, Earlham, 17:44; 12, Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley, 17:46; 13, Carson Wille, Van Meter, 17:52; 14, RC Hicks, Wayne, 17:57; 15, Landon Smith, Ogden, 18:00.
Glenwood girls on to state in 3-A
ATLANTIC — The Glenwood girls team qualified for the Class 3-A state cross country meet with a second-place finish at Thursday’s state-qualifying meet.
Glenwood sophomore Rachel Mullennax paced the Rams with a sixth-place time of 20:16. Emma Hughes (10th, 20:24) and Erin Schultz (17th, 21:13) also enjoyed top-20 finishes for the Rams.
Glenwood senior Sam McIntyre qualified in the boys race with a 10th-place time of 17:29. The top three teams and 15 individuals from each race qualify for the Nov. 2 state meet in Fort Dodge.
Girls team results: 1, Harlan 56; 2, Glenwood 79; 3, ADM 98; 4, Atlantic 115; 5, North Polk 116; 6, Creston 121; 7, Carlisle 123; 8, Denison-Schleswig 211; 9, Boone 291; 10, Saydel 306.
Girls state qualifiers: 1, Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle, 19:09; 2, Liza Schaffer, NP, 3, Braelyn Baker, Creston, 19:42; 4, Lucy Borowski, Harlan, 19:49; 5, Geneva Timmerman, ADM, 19:52; 6, Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood, 20:16; 7, Claire Miller, DS, 20:16; 8, Paige Davis, Creston, 20:17; 9, Jaylene Karolus, Perry, 20:21; 10, Emma Hughes, Glenwood, 20:24; 11, Liv Freund, Harlan, 20:25; 12, Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic, 20:35; 13, Abby Alberti, Harlan, 20:40; 14, Kaia Baker, Harlan, 20:48; 15, Hannah Welch, ADM, 20:50.
Boys team results: 1, Carlisle 44; 2, North Polk 59; 3, Atlantic 107; 4, Harlan 107; 5, ADM 120; 6, Glenwood 139; 7, Carroll Kuemper 162; 8, Denison-Schleswig 236; 9, Creston 271; 10, Boone 276; 11, Greene County 308; 12, Saydel 326; 13, Perry 353.
Boys state qualifiers: 1, Nate Mueller, ADM, 15:57; 2, Zach Sporas, NP, 16:42; 3, Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic, 16:44; 4, Kolby Fritz, Carlisle, 16:57; 5, Trey Gross, Harlan, 17:00; 6, Kyle Miller, Carlisle, 17:05; 7, Max Sporaa, NP, 17:09; 8, Brandon Kesner, Carlisle, 17:23; 9, Tyler Putney, CK, 17:25; 10, Sam McIntyre, Glenwood, 17:29; 11, Caleb Henderson, NP, 17:31; 12, Tristen Kessler, Carlisle, 17:36; 13, Michael Pottebaum, CK, 17:44; 14, Ethan Schlichte, Carlisle, 17:44; 15, Isaac Jones, Harlan, 17:46.
Swimming
C.B. falls to Sioux City Metro at MRC meet
Council Bluffs fell in Thursday’s Missouri River Conference swimming meet by a score of 133-35.
C.B. earned second-place finishes in the 200-meter freestyle relay (Jocelyn Miller, Claire Crilly, Aubri Smith, Aurora Miller, 2:07.89) and the 100-meter breaststroke (J. Miller, 1:27.44).
C.B. swim results
Sioux City Metro 133, C.B. 35
C.B. swim individual results
200 meter Medley relay, 3, Aubri Smith, Jocelyn Miller, Claire Crilly, Aurora Miller, 2:29.20
200 meter Freestyle, 4, Smith, 2:50.60; 5, Brooke Leichtner, 2:57.96
200 meter Individual Medley, 4, Merideth Struebing, 3:02.61
50 meter Freestyle, 3, A. Miller, 31.30
100 meter Butterfly, 4, Crilly, 1:35.64
100 meter Freestyle, 4, Nicole Moretsen, 1:17.11
400 meter Freestyle, 3, Struebing, 5:35.34
200 meter Freestyle relay, 2, J. Miller, Crilly, Smith, A. Miller, 2:07.89
100 meter Backstroke, 4, Smith, 1:25.13
100 meter Breaststroke, 2, J. Miller, 1:27.44
400 meter Freestyle relay, 3, J. Miller, Struebing, Crilly, A. Miller, 4:52.39
