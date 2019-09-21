RED OAK — Class 1-A No. 7 Treynor took care of business Friday night, beating Red Oak 58-0 to move to 4-0 on the season.
The scoring was spread around by the Cardinals as they had eight different players score touchdowns, and Treynor coach Jeff Casey was happy to be able use some of his depth in the win.
“We had a lot of younger kids play in the second half, and so it’s good for them to get that experience,” Casey said. “The thing I was most concerned with was being able to finish the game strong and not letting up, not losing focus and we were able to do that.
“We’ll find things on film to get better at,” Casey continued “We have some penalty issues we need to clean up and just making sure we get the finer details figured out as the season progresses.”
The ground game was key for Treynor as Braden Larsen had four carries for 85 yards and sophomore Kaden Miller added 10 carries for 81 yards.
Treynor will have another road test next week as it travels to East Sac County.
Treynor (4-0) 14 23 7 14 — 58
Red Oak (0-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
T: Jake Fisher 13 run (Luke Mieska kick)
T: Chase Reber 4 run (Mieska kick)
T: Mieska 2 run (Mieska kick)
T: Punt block safety
T: Will Halverson 28 pass from Fisher (Mieska kick)
T: Jack Stogdill 56 pass from Fisher (Mieska kick)
T: Braden Larsen 45 run (Mieska kick)
T: Kaden Miller 9 run (Mieska kick)
T: Noah James 2 run (Mieska kick)
Sioux City East 37, Abraham Lincoln 0
SIOUX CITY — Abraham Lincoln went on the road Friday night to take on Sioux City East.
The 1-3 Lynx were shutout 37-0 in the contest and head coach John Wolfe believes a handful of big plays were to blame.
“It’s a matter of focus and consistency,” he explained. “They say it’s not usually one or two plays. For us tonight it was four plays. We gave up four big plays. We gave up a pick-six and then a run of about 60 yards and then two passes of 60-plus yards.”
With this game in the rear-view mirror, Wolfe and the Lynx are excited about what’s to come.
“We’re excited about next week starting district play,” coach Wolfe said. “We’ve got some guys coming back from injury and various other things. We have homecoming this week with Urbandale coming to town and we’re hoping to start districts on the right foot.”
Abraham Lincoln (1-3) 0
Sioux City East (3-1) 37
Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Glenwood 9
GLENWOOD — Class 3-A No. 10 Glenwood had a tough time getting its offense going Friday, falling to unranked Dallas Center-Grimes.
DC-G yielded only 105 yards of total offense in the game. The only time Glenwood found the end zone came on a Silas Bales 48-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Dallas Center-Grimes quarterback Huston Halverson finished the night 9-of-20 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
Glenwood will play at Winterset next Friday.
Dallas Center-Grimes (3-1) 14 7 7 0 — 28
Glenwood (3-1) 3 6 0 0 — 9
First Quarter
G: Brock Sell FG 42
DC: Caden Grimes 73 pass from Huston Halverson (Simano Goncalves kick)
DC: Luke Busby 18 pass from Halverson (Goncalves kick)
Second Quarter
DC:Busby 1 run (Goncalves)
G: Silas Bales 48 interception return (kick blocked)
Third Quarter
DC: Clayton Rossmanith 29 pass from Halverson (Goncalves kick)
AHSTW 33,
Martensdale-St. Marys 29
AHSTW and Martensdale-St. Marys had a back-and-forth battle Friday night with AHSTW coming out on top 33-29.
The Vikings used an effective two-minute drill to march down the field and score what would be the game-winning touchdown.
"Both teams fought tooth and nail down to the wire and made some plays when it mattered the most," AHSTW coach G.G. Harris said.
"They (Martensdale-St. Marys) do a really nice job spreading the field. Their quarterback is really crafty so we struggled getting off the field defensively and they put some long drives together.
"We changed some things up and got some heat on him and changed the coverage up a bit. So defensively in the second half we really tuned things up."
Behind a veteran offensive line, running back Denver Pauley finished the game with 142 yards on the ground and three touchdowns for the Vikings.
AHSTW will play at Riverside next Friday night.
Martensdale-St.Marys (3-2) 0 15 6 8 - 29
AHSTW (2-2) 7 7 6 13 - 33
